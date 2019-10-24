Transformer Oil Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Transformer Oil Market

Transformer oil is used as a coolant to dissipate heat generated by transformers, as an electrical insulator to protect parts and to suppress corona discharging and arcing. It is used in transformers and also in some types of high-voltage capacitors, switches and circuit breakers, and in fluorescent lamp ballasts. Transformer oil is derived from the fractional distillation of crude oil and is usually mineral oil-based, silicone oil-based, and bio-based, but there are other types available in the market today. Transformer oil remains stable at even at high temperatures, which is why it is popularly used as a coolant.

The increase in power consumption has lead to the need for more power grids. The last few years have seen an increased influx of investments in the power sector and for the expansion of electrical grids. Power grids are expanding to more regions, and this increase in size has caused a demand for transformer oil, providing a positive impact to the Transformer Oil Market.

The fluctuations in crude oil prices are the biggest challenge faced by the Transformer Oil Market. However, the demand for bio-based oils, non-petroleum based oil, and the need for corrosion and heat protection continues to maintain the demand for transformer oil.

The target audience for this report comprises Raw Material Suppliers or Buyers, Product Suppliers or Buyers Industry Investors, Investment Bankers interested in investing, Education & Research Institutes, Research Professionals, Emerging Companies, Manufacturers.

Segmentation

This market report is curated to help identify commercial opportunities in the global transformer oil market. The report is created by analyzing trends and co-development deals to create a data sheet with thousands of data points. Data from the following manufacturers were analyzed to create this report:

1. Nynas AB

2. Royal Dutch Shell Plc

3. Columbia Petro Chem Pvt. Ltd

The report is segmented by type:

1. Paraffinic Mineral Oil-Based

2. Naphthenic Mineral Oil-Based

3. Silicone-Based

The report is segmented by application:

1. Distribution Transformer

2. Power Transformer

3. Instrument Transformer

4. Others

Regional Analysis

The market report analyzes data on the transformer oil market in the following geographic regions:

1. North America

2. Asia-pacific

3. South America

4. Europe

5. Rest of the World

APAC regions currently dominate the transformer oil market, mainly owing to the population count and the increased development in rural and urban areas. North America follows APAC in transformer oil market consumption. There is a projected growth in transformer oil consumption in developing geographies like China, India and Brazil, which is likely to yield a positive impact on the transformer oil market in the coming years.

Industry News

Nynas AB, a Swedish oil company, has recently launched the world’s first bio-based transformer fluid, NYTRO BIO 300X. NYTRO BIO 300X is the first bio-based fluid to be introduced by Nynas AB and completes its high-performance transformer fluids portfolio. They claim that the key advantage of this new fluid is that it offers exceptionally good cooling thanks to its ultra-low viscosity, apart from being bio-based. The product also reduces the transformer‘s winding hot spot temperature by 10 degrees compared to average mineral oils and 20 degrees compared to ester liquids.



