Explosives Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An explosive is a reactive substance containing large amounts of potential energy. Sudden release of this energy produces an explosion that is often accompanied by sound, light, heat, and pressure. According to report analysts, the global explosives and pyrotechnics market is expected to reach US$ 23 billion by 2025, from US$ 17 billion in 2018. Rising mining and construction activities in many countries around the world are the main market drivers. Rich mineral resources are present deep inside the earth and many governments are increasing initiatives to tap these resources. Therefore, the demand for explosion-causing reactive substances is likely to increase in the coming years.

Explosives are made of different chemicals such as nitrates, peroxides, and amines. These compounds are used in different combinations and the explosive reaction that occurs depends on its composition. Explosive materials are used in different applications such as coal mining, metal mining, military and construction and their demand has been on the rise. There is a high demand for industrial explosive materials, such as ANFO, emulsions, slurries and other blasting agents. Also, these materials are being used instead of mechanical machines in construction activities and tunneling.



An increase in per-capita disposable income is escalating the demand for gold, silver, and other precious metals. The extraction of these metals involves intense mining activities and this is fueling the demand for industrial explosives around the world. Strict government policies for generating more power from domestic coal are also increasing mining operations in Indonesia and other countries.

Segmentation:

The global explosives market is divided into types and applications.

Based on types, the market is segmented into blasting agents, propellants and pyrotechnics. There is good demand for consumer pyrotechnics and India, China and other regions owing to increasing fireworks shows at festivals, sports events and other occasions.

Based on applications or end-users, the market is segmented into metal mining, non-metal mining, coal mining, military and construction. Coal mining is the main end-user, followed by metal mining. The military segment is also expected to hold a major part of the market share during the forecast period. Ongoing political unrest in Europe, African countries and the Middle East is the driving factor. The United States is also spending more on defense products.

Regional Analysis:

This report considers five important regions for analyzing the global explosives market. They are North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and rest of the region), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Indonesia, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and rest of the region), Central and South America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Columbia and rest of the region), and the Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and rest of the region).

Asia-Pacific is the main region in the global explosive materials market. The region includes major coal-producing countries such as China, India, Indonesia and Australia. Hence, there is huge demand from the mining industry. North America is the second most-important region, followed by Europe.

Industry News:

Orica has many manufacturing units located in the key mining regions around the world. The company is the largest manufacturer of mining explosive materials.

