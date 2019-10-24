Bone Densitometer Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Bone densitometry refers to the diagnostic test, similar to an X-ray that accurately and timely examines the density of bone. Most healthcare professionals use bone densitometers to detect osteoporosis or osteopenia, diseases in which the bone's density and mineral-content are lowered and the chance of bone fractures is increased. Consistent technological developments to enhance the quality and efficiency in the bone densitometer market are expected to support market growth. Modern densitometers, such as integrated digital detectors and ultrasound and computer-assisted densitometers provide healthcare experts with increased operation as well as reduced measurement time.

Bone densitometers are used to scan bone density and diagnose bone-related disorders. The bone densitometer market is predominantly driven by a substantial rise in the prevalence of osteoporosis. These tools are mostly used for diagnosing osteoporosis and bone fracture. The globally rising geriatric population that has high susceptibility toward osteoporosis is further foreseen to stimulate the demand for bone densitometers. An increase in the prevalence of osteoporosis in aged and adult women is another major factor driving the growth of the densitometer market.

The ultrasound bone densitometers have facilitated assessment in diverse medical specialties, such as endocrinology, gynecology, and others. The rising product demand is further supposed to be a consequence of collaborative research & development initiatives and modern product launch undertaken by the leading market players who are actively attempting to improve osteoporosis diagnostics. Also, the surge in research funding opportunities, offered by leading healthcare organizations to design and develop efficient densitometer instruments is further anticipated to stimulate the bone densitometer market growth. Axial bone densitometry is the most popular and widely-used form of densitometry.

Market Segmentation

The global bone densitometer market can be analyzed on the basis of the following segments-

Based on end-users, the global bone densitometer market can be segmented into-

• Diagnostic Centres

• Hospitals

Technology-based market segmentation-

• Peripheral Bone Densitometry

• Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry

• Peripheral Quantitative Computed Tomography

• Quantitative Ultrasound

• Radiographic Absorptiometry

• Single Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry

• Axial Bone Densitometry

• Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry

• Quantitative computed tomography

The rising inclination of government healthcare organizations to promote efficient diagnostic devices that generate timely outcomes serves as a key factor responsible for driving market growth. Furthermore, in the current scenario, most of the healthcare centres and hospitals have started using automated systems that are well-capable to assess threatening heat-related conditions at early stages. This fact can drive the demand in the bone densitometer market.

Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America are the main regions contributing to the growth and development of the bone densitometer market. North America and the Asia Pacific are the two well-known markets for bone densitometry and bone densitometers. Factors, such as growing collaborative efforts undertaken by leading organizations in the North American region, to improve their R&D strategies and capabilities and maintain increased medical standards are expected to propel the product demand across this regional market. Other factors, such as ongoing technological advancements to improve the quality and efficiency of densitometers and an increase in the prevalence of osteoporosis are expected to increase the demand for advanced densitometers, thereby stimulating the bone densitometer market growth.

Industry News

In August 2014, Hologic, Inc. attained regulatory approval in Canada for its advanced horizon DXA platform. The brand claims that this platform will offer improved technical capabilities and enhanced workflow efficiency. This product was developed with the motive to offer advanced bone mapping procedures, improved image quality, and high stability and precision. All these features are achieved by integrating high-resolution multielement and ceramic detector array.

