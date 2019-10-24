Medical Image Analysis Software Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market

People demand a quick and accurate diagnosis from the healthcare industry today. It is vital for doctors and physicians to catch diseases faster, so patients have a higher chance of healing and returning to a normal life. Medical imaging software and machines play an extremely big role in the diagnosis process, giving doctors the extra information needed to make a quick diagnosis. Medical Imaging involves the use of imaging machines to create images or visual representations of the internal parts of the body, like bones, organs, tissues, muscles, etc., for the purpose of clinical analysis, medical diagnosis, or also for research and study.

MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) scans, Ultrasound Imaging, X-Rays, CT (Computed Tomography) scans, and PET (Positron Emission Tomography) scans are some common imaging tests that doctors prescribe in order to study bone, tissue, muscle or organs of the body. These imaging machines are capable (depending on the machine) of producing 2D, 3D, and 4D images.

Being non-invasive in nature, medical imaging serves as a solution to diagnose a problem within the body without having to perform surgery. Most machines are capable of recording images within minutes to a few hours, and computer processing and the analysis of a radiologist can take a few days, which means patients can have their lab results in as less as a week. The fact that results are extremely quick with medical imaging instruments has made it an important part of clinical trials.

The growth of technology and accuracy of computer-aided diagnosis has produced extremely capable medical imaging machines, and the rapid rise in chronic diseases over the years has increased the consumption of these machines, which is why there is a significant growth in the Medical Image Analysis Software Market over the years.

Segmentation

This market report provides insights into the Global Medical Image Analysis Software market considering factors like application, type, by studying data derived from multiple top players in the market. With datasheets covering thousands of data points, this report provides deep information into the Global Medical Image Analysis Software market. This data can be utilized to identify current commercial opportunities. The report analyzes factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, the market share, price trend, product benchmarking, and company profiles.

The following Global Medical Image Analysis Software market players were studied:

1. Philips Healthcare

2. Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

3. GE Healthcare

4. Siemens Healthineers

5. AGFA Healthcare

6. Esaote S.P.A

7. Mim Software, Inc.

8. Aquilab

9. Carestream Health, Inc.

10. Merge Healthcare Incorporated

The report is segmented by type of imaging results as follows:

1. 2-D Image

2. 3-D Image

3. 4-D Image

The report is segmented by technology as follows:

1. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

2. Ultrasound Imaging

3. Computed Tomography (CT)

4. Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

5. Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

6. Radiographic Imaging

8. Combined Modalities (PET/CT, SPECT/CT, PET/MR)

The report is segmented by application and department of use as follows:

1. Oncology

2. Orthopaedics

3. Cardiology

4. Urology and Nephrology

5. Obstetrics and Gynecology

6. Mammography

7. Others

The report is segmented by the end-user as follows:

1. Hospitals

2. Diagnostic Centres

3. Research Centres

4. Others

Regional Analysis

The report studied the Global Medical Image Analysis Software market in the following regional areas:

1. North America

2. South America

3. Europe

4. Asia-Pacific

5. RoW

North America currently dominates the global Medical Image Analysis Software market. Reasons are several factors like the rise in diseases and health issues among American citizens, the increased awareness towards medical imaging as a diagnosis solution, and also due to the availability of better and more advanced machines.

Industry News

UC San Francisco is teaming up with Santa Clara, Calif-based NVIDIA to increase research and study in the field of computing in healthcare. Together, they are launching a centre for Intelligent Imaging which will work on implementing Artificial Intelligence with Medical Imaging to find new ways of looking inside the body to evaluate health and diseases.

