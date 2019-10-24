Automotive Mold Market Forecasts, 2019-2024 | Global Analysis by Technology, Application, Vehicle Type and Geography
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Mold Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive mold market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period 2018-2024.
Key Market Insights
- The analysis of the automotive mold market provides market sizing and growth opportunities for the forecast period 2019-2024.
- Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the automotive mold market for the forecast period 2019-2024.
- Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the automotive mold market.
- Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
- Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the automotive mold market.
- Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the automotive mold market.
The global automotive mold industry is set to witness the launch of virtual molding via enhanced digital software. The introduction of new energy vehicles (electric ones) in the automobile market is one of the key growth opportunity for automotive mold manufacturers. A significant factor driving the mold demand in new energy vehicles is the high degree of lightweight hot-pressing parts adoption. There have been significant developments in the new energy vehicles segment. Backed by favorable government initiatives, the the new energy vehicle market is expected to witness growth in the coming years.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the automotive mold market during the forecast period:
- Increased Focus on Auto Engine Peripherals Market
- High Costs across Key Markets
- Leveraging Virtual Molding
- Growth in Brand Competitiveness
Automotive Mold Market: Segmentation
This research report includes detailed market segmentation by technology, application, vehicle type, and geography.
Casting molds have witnessed a steady growth in the market as this technology offers consistent part quality, decreases the tooling cost, and offers excellent part-to-part repeatability. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the casting mold segment. Further, the growing innovation is encouraging vendors to enhance die-casting mold offerings. Compression molds are increasingly finding their application in cockpits, air outlet grilles, and mirror shells. Hydroforming mold and forging mold are in demand due to the growing demand for lightweight components in the automotive industry.
The exterior parts segment dominated the global automotive mold market in 2018. Exterior parts are widely molded worldwide in the automotive market as they are crucial for the vehicle's outer body. The segment is expected to grow due to the increased demand for exterior parts from emerging markets. The rise in demand for strong vehicles and durability is expected to drive the interior parts market during the forecast period.
The passenger cars segment dominates the automotive mold market for vehicle type category. The consistent demand for molds and persistent, innovative offerings by automakers is the major driver for the considerable demand for passenger cars. The demand for light commercial vehicles has remained a substantial factor in the global automotive mold market.
Automotive Mold Market: Geography
In 2018, APAC accounted for the highest share in the global automotive mold market. China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Taiwan, where the automotive production is witnessing a surge due to low labor and logistical costs, are leading the APAC market. Although Japan is attaining maturity in the auto mold market, China is leading in auto mold production. Germany, the UK, and France constituted the highest market shares in Europe in 2018. The increasing demand for electric vehicles in the European market is one of the major driving forces for the growth of the mold market.
Key Vendor Analysis
The automotive mold market is highly competitive and fragmented. The demand for automotive mold remains directly proportional to the production in the automotive industry. Thus, an increase or a decline in the sale of automotive has a significant impact on the auto mold market. The market is primarily concentrated in APAC, followed by Europe and North America. China has witnessed an influx of several vendors in the market due to the availability of economical labor and the presence of the automotive market.
The automotive mold market is highly price-sensitive with several vendors competing to establish business relations with automotive OEMs. However, devising the price strategy of the product must consider the target margin percentage and the production cost. Thus, a blend of technical complexity, customer relationships, and market competition comes into the picture for vendors competing in such a highly competitive environment. Technological upgrades and enhanced production methodology remain highly crucial in the market. Vendors are continually working on upgrading their existing production technology.
Key Topics Covered
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the study
4.4 Market Segments
4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Technology
4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Application
4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type
4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
8 Market Dynamics
8.1 Market Growth Enablers
8.1.1 Software Integration in Mold Production
8.1.2 Rising Brand Competitiveness
8.1.3 Transformation in Vehicle Ownership
8.1.4 Strategic Partnerships & Substantial Trade Shows
8.2 Market Growth Restraints
8.2.1 Prevalence of Stringent Emission Regulations
8.2.2 High Costs Across Key Markets
8.2.3 Regulatory & Political Uncertainties
8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.3.1 Advent of New Energy Vehicles
8.3.2 Leveraging Virtual Molding
8.3.3 Emergence of Lightweight Trend
8.3.4 Focus on Market for Auto Engine Peripherals
9 Value Chain Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.2 Value Chain Analysis
9.2.1 Machine/Components Suppliers
9.2.2 Mold Manufacturers
9.2.3 Mold Contract Manufacturers
9.2.4 Tier-1 Suppliers
9.2.5 OEMs
10 Market Landscape
10.1 Market Overview
10.2 Global Automotive Mold Market
10.2.1 Market Size & Forecast
10.2.2 Increasing Fuel Economy by Electrification of Mechanics
10.2.3 Autonomous Parking Systems
10.2.4 Initiatives by Government & Transport Authorities in Safety
10.3 Five Forces Analysis
11 By Technology
11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
11.2 Market Overview
11.3 Casting Mold
11.4 Injection Mold
11.5 Compression Mold
11.6 Others
12 By Application Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Exterior Parts
12.4 Interior Parts
13 By Vehicle Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Passenger Cars
13.4 Light Commercial Vehicles
13.5 Heavy Trucks
14 By Geography
14.1 Market snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Overview
15 APAC
16 Europe
17 North America
18 Latin America
19 Middle-East & Africa
20 Competitive Landscape
20.1 Competition Overview
21 Key Company Profiles
21.1 Gud Mould Industry Co
21.1.1 Business Overview
21.1.2 Major Product Offerings
21.1.3 Key Strengths
21.1.4 Key Strategies
21.1.5 Key Opportunities
21.2 JC Mould
21.3 JMT Mould
21.4 Shinelong Automotive Lightweight Application
22 Other Prominent Vendors
22.1 Alpine Mold
22.1.1 Business Overview
22.1.2 Key Strengths
22.1.3 Key Strategies
22.2 Amtek Plastics UK
22.3 Bluestar Technology Group Co
22.4 Chief Mold USA
22.5 COBA Automotive
22.6 ECKERLE
22.7 Flight Mold and Engineering
22.8 Gemini Group
22.9 HANGUK MOLD CO
22.10 Hi-Mark
22.11 HONGYI JIG
22.12 HQ Mould
22.13 Kanou Precision Auto Industry Co
22.14 KTX-Mold Korea Co
22.15 MGS Technical Plastics
22.16 National Molding
22.17 PTI Engineered Plastics
22.18 RJC Mold
22.19 Schneider Form
22.20 Shenzhen Tec-shine Technology Co
22.21 SINO MOULD
22.22 SSI Moulds
22.23 Tensho
22.24 Thaimanee Craft Co
22.25 Trident Components
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x6nzn9
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.