Automotive Mold Market Forecasts, 2019-2024 | Global Analysis by Technology, Application, Vehicle Type and Geography

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Mold Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive mold market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period 2018-2024.

Key Market Insights

The analysis of the automotive mold market provides market sizing and growth opportunities for the forecast period 2019-2024.

Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the automotive mold market for the forecast period 2019-2024.

Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the automotive mold market.

Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the automotive mold market.

Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the automotive mold market.



The global automotive mold industry is set to witness the launch of virtual molding via enhanced digital software. The introduction of new energy vehicles (electric ones) in the automobile market is one of the key growth opportunity for automotive mold manufacturers. A significant factor driving the mold demand in new energy vehicles is the high degree of lightweight hot-pressing parts adoption. There have been significant developments in the new energy vehicles segment. Backed by favorable government initiatives, the the new energy vehicle market is expected to witness growth in the coming years.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the automotive mold market during the forecast period:

Increased Focus on Auto Engine Peripherals Market

High Costs across Key Markets

Leveraging Virtual Molding

Growth in Brand Competitiveness



Automotive Mold Market: Segmentation

This research report includes detailed market segmentation by technology, application, vehicle type, and geography.

Casting molds have witnessed a steady growth in the market as this technology offers consistent part quality, decreases the tooling cost, and offers excellent part-to-part repeatability. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the casting mold segment. Further, the growing innovation is encouraging vendors to enhance die-casting mold offerings. Compression molds are increasingly finding their application in cockpits, air outlet grilles, and mirror shells. Hydroforming mold and forging mold are in demand due to the growing demand for lightweight components in the automotive industry.



The exterior parts segment dominated the global automotive mold market in 2018. Exterior parts are widely molded worldwide in the automotive market as they are crucial for the vehicle's outer body. The segment is expected to grow due to the increased demand for exterior parts from emerging markets. The rise in demand for strong vehicles and durability is expected to drive the interior parts market during the forecast period.



The passenger cars segment dominates the automotive mold market for vehicle type category. The consistent demand for molds and persistent, innovative offerings by automakers is the major driver for the considerable demand for passenger cars. The demand for light commercial vehicles has remained a substantial factor in the global automotive mold market.



Automotive Mold Market: Geography



In 2018, APAC accounted for the highest share in the global automotive mold market. China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Taiwan, where the automotive production is witnessing a surge due to low labor and logistical costs, are leading the APAC market. Although Japan is attaining maturity in the auto mold market, China is leading in auto mold production. Germany, the UK, and France constituted the highest market shares in Europe in 2018. The increasing demand for electric vehicles in the European market is one of the major driving forces for the growth of the mold market.



Key Vendor Analysis

The automotive mold market is highly competitive and fragmented. The demand for automotive mold remains directly proportional to the production in the automotive industry. Thus, an increase or a decline in the sale of automotive has a significant impact on the auto mold market. The market is primarily concentrated in APAC, followed by Europe and North America. China has witnessed an influx of several vendors in the market due to the availability of economical labor and the presence of the automotive market.

The automotive mold market is highly price-sensitive with several vendors competing to establish business relations with automotive OEMs. However, devising the price strategy of the product must consider the target margin percentage and the production cost. Thus, a blend of technical complexity, customer relationships, and market competition comes into the picture for vendors competing in such a highly competitive environment. Technological upgrades and enhanced production methodology remain highly crucial in the market. Vendors are continually working on upgrading their existing production technology.



Key Topics Covered



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Technology

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Application

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Software Integration in Mold Production

8.1.2 Rising Brand Competitiveness

8.1.3 Transformation in Vehicle Ownership

8.1.4 Strategic Partnerships & Substantial Trade Shows

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Prevalence of Stringent Emission Regulations

8.2.2 High Costs Across Key Markets

8.2.3 Regulatory & Political Uncertainties

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Advent of New Energy Vehicles

8.3.2 Leveraging Virtual Molding

8.3.3 Emergence of Lightweight Trend

8.3.4 Focus on Market for Auto Engine Peripherals



9 Value Chain Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Value Chain Analysis

9.2.1 Machine/Components Suppliers

9.2.2 Mold Manufacturers

9.2.3 Mold Contract Manufacturers

9.2.4 Tier-1 Suppliers

9.2.5 OEMs



10 Market Landscape

10.1 Market Overview

10.2 Global Automotive Mold Market

10.2.1 Market Size & Forecast

10.2.2 Increasing Fuel Economy by Electrification of Mechanics

10.2.3 Autonomous Parking Systems

10.2.4 Initiatives by Government & Transport Authorities in Safety

10.3 Five Forces Analysis



11 By Technology

11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2 Market Overview

11.3 Casting Mold

11.4 Injection Mold

11.5 Compression Mold

11.6 Others



12 By Application Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Exterior Parts

12.4 Interior Parts



13 By Vehicle Type

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Passenger Cars

13.4 Light Commercial Vehicles

13.5 Heavy Trucks



14 By Geography

14.1 Market snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Overview



15 APAC



16 Europe



17 North America



18 Latin America



19 Middle-East & Africa



20 Competitive Landscape

20.1 Competition Overview



21 Key Company Profiles

21.1 Gud Mould Industry Co

21.1.1 Business Overview

21.1.2 Major Product Offerings

21.1.3 Key Strengths

21.1.4 Key Strategies

21.1.5 Key Opportunities

21.2 JC Mould

21.3 JMT Mould

21.4 Shinelong Automotive Lightweight Application



22 Other Prominent Vendors

22.1 Alpine Mold

22.1.1 Business Overview

22.1.2 Key Strengths

22.1.3 Key Strategies

22.2 Amtek Plastics UK

22.3 Bluestar Technology Group Co

22.4 Chief Mold USA

22.5 COBA Automotive

22.6 ECKERLE

22.7 Flight Mold and Engineering

22.8 Gemini Group

22.9 HANGUK MOLD CO

22.10 Hi-Mark

22.11 HONGYI JIG

22.12 HQ Mould

22.13 Kanou Precision Auto Industry Co

22.14 KTX-Mold Korea Co

22.15 MGS Technical Plastics

22.16 National Molding

22.17 PTI Engineered Plastics

22.18 RJC Mold

22.19 Schneider Form

22.20 Shenzhen Tec-shine Technology Co

22.21 SINO MOULD

22.22 SSI Moulds

22.23 Tensho

22.24 Thaimanee Craft Co

22.25 Trident Components



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x6nzn9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.