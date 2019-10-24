World Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market Set to Reach $21.7 Billion by 2024 - Key Opportunity Insights

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market by Adhesive Resin (Rubber, Silicone), Backing Material (PP, Polyester), Product Type (Commodity, Specialty), Application (Packaging, Consumer & DIY, Masking, Healthcare & Hygiene) and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hot melt adhesive tapes market size was US$ 14.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 21.7 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7% between 2019 & 2024.



The hot melt adhesive tapes market has been segmented on the basis of adhesive resin, backing material, product type, application, and region. The end-use industry and type segments are further analyzed for each country in the respective regions.



The key companies profiled in this report are the 3M Company (US), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), tesa SE (Germany), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), and Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (Canada).



The hot melt adhesive tapes market is projected to register a CAGR of 7%, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024.



APAC is the largest consumer of hot melt adhesive tapes. The global hot melt adhesive tapes market is witnessing high growth on account of increasing applications, technological advancements, and growing demand in the APAC region.



Consumer & DIY is the largest and fastest-growing application segment of the hot melt adhesive tapes market.



There has been a surge in demand for hot melt adhesive tapes in DIY applications, in APAC. Increasing public awareness for DIY is fueling the use of these tapes in different activities, such as gardening, crafting, and small construction & furniture projects. A majority of these tapes are used for different offices and household applications. Double-sided DIY tapes are used to stick together different components made from different materials, such as wood, glass, rubber, plastic, paper, cardboard, and metal.



APAC is the largest hot melt adhesive tapes market.



APAC accounts for the largest share, in terms of volume and value, of the global hot melt adhesive tapes market. It encompasses a diverse range of economies with different levels of economic development and multiple industries. The development is mainly attributed to the high economic growth rate followed by heavy investments across industries, such as automotive, consumer goods & appliances, building & construction, and furniture. The key market players are expanding their hot melt adhesive tapes production in APAC, especially in China and India.



From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market

4.2 Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market, By Adhesive Resin Type

4.3 APAC Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market, By Application and Country

4.4 Overview of Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market

4.5 Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market: Developed vs. Developing Countries

4.6 Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market: Growing Demand From APAC



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Hot Melt Adhesive Technology

5.2.1.2 Growing Use of Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes in Diverse Applications

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lower thermal Resistance Than Solvent-Based and Water-Based Adhesive Tapes

5.2.2.2 Volatility in Raw Material Prices Leading to Fluctuation in Demand for Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Packaging Market in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Limited Use in High-Temperature Applications

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Macro Indicator Analysis

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP

5.4.3 Trends in the Packaging Industry

5.4.4 Economic & Demographic Indicators

5.4.4.1 Economic & Demographic Indicators of US

5.4.4.2 Economic & Demographic Indicators of Germany

5.4.4.3 Economic & Demographic Indicators of China

5.4.4.4 Economic & Demographic Indicators of India



6 Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market, By Adhesive Resin Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Rubber

6.2.1 SBC is the Major Rubber Resin Widely Used in Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes

6.3 Silicone

6.3.1 Excellent Performance of Silicone-Based Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes on Low Surface Energy Substrates is Expected to Drive their Demand

6.4 Others



7 Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market, By Backing Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Polypropylene

7.2.1 Polypropylene as A Backing Material is Excellent for High Volume Sealing

7.3 Polyester

7.3.1 Low Absorption Properties of Polyester are Supporting Its Demand in Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes

7.4 Others



8 Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market, By Tape Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Single-Sided Tape

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Double-Sided Tape

8.3.2 Transfer Tape



9 Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market, By Product Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commodity Tapes

9.2.1 Demand for Commodity Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes is Estimated to Grow in the Packaging and Retail Sectors

9.3 Specialty Tapes

9.3.1 The Growing Healthcare and Electrical & Electronic Industries are Generating Demand for Specialty Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes



10 Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Packaging

10.2.1 Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Have an Array of Packaging Applications

10.3 Consumer & Diy

10.3.1 Gardening, Crafting, and Small Construction & Furniture Projects are the Major Consumer & Diy Applications of Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes

10.4 Masking

10.4.1 APAC is the Largest Consumer of Masking Adhesive Tapes

10.5 Healthcare & Hygiene

10.5.1 Ease of Use and Removal, Reduced Risk of Infection, and Easy Availability are Driving the Demand

10.6 Others

10.6.1 Automotive

10.6.2 Building & Construction

10.6.3 Electrical & Electronics



11 Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 APAC

11.2.1 China

11.2.1.1 Growth in Various Sectors is Driving the Chinese Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market

11.2.2 India

11.2.2.1 A Boom in the Packaging Industry is Expected to Boost the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market

11.2.3 Japan

11.2.3.1 Highest Per Capita Consumption in the Packaging Industry is Expected to Boost the Demand for Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes

11.2.4 South Korea

11.2.4.1 South Korea is the Fourth-Largest Market for Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes in APAC

11.2.5 Indonesia

11.2.5.1 Availability of Cheaper Raw Materials and Labor in Comparison to Other APAC Countries is A Driver for the Market

11.2.6 Taiwan

11.2.6.1 Adhesive Tapes Export Volume is Higher Than Domestic Sales in Taiwan

11.2.7 Vietnam

11.2.7.1 High Growth of the Economy is Supporting the Market for Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Indirectly

11.2.8 Rest of APAC

11.3 North America

11.3.1 US

11.3.1.1 Changing Lifestyle, Increasing Purchasing Power, and Growing Demand for Packaging Goods are Boosting the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market

11.3.2 Canada

11.3.2.1 The Packaging Industry is the Major Contributor to the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market Growth

11.3.3 Mexico

11.3.3.1 Proximity to the US, Rising Population, and Changing Lifestyle are Influencing the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market

11.4 Europe

11.4.1 Germany

11.4.1.1 Growing Plastic Packaging Applications are Expected to Boost the Demand for Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes

11.4.2 Russia

11.4.2.1 Growth of the E-Commerce Industry is Likely to Drive the Packaging Industry and thereby the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market

11.4.3 UK

11.4.3.1 The Growing Packaging and Construction Industries are Boosting the Demand for Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes

11.4.4 France

11.4.4.1 Reviving Economy, Coupled With the Demand From Key Industries, is Expected to Influence the Demand for Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Positively

11.4.5 Italy

11.4.5.1 Growth of the Consumer and Industrial Sectors is to Likely to Influence the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market

11.4.6 Spain

11.4.6.1 Growth in the Packaging Industry is Expected to Drive the Market for Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes

11.4.7 Turkey

11.4.7.1 Growth of the Healthcare Industry Triggered By the Growing Aging Population is Supporting the Market Growth

11.4.8 Rest of Europe

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.5.1 Saudi Arabia

11.5.1.1 Growth in Packaging and Construction Industries is Estimated to Increase the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Demand

11.5.2 South Africa

11.5.2.1 Low Production Costs and Access to New Markets Favor the Market Growth in This Country

11.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.6 South America

11.6.1 Brazil

11.6.1.1 Packaging and Construction, Among Other Industries, are Likely to Be the Major Consumers of Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes

11.6.2 Argentina

11.6.2.1 Increase in Population and Improved Economic Conditions are Expected to Lead to High Demand for Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes

11.6.3 Rest of South America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

12.2.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.2 Innovators

12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.4 Emerging Companies

12.3 Competitive Benchmarking

12.3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence

12.4 Market Ranking of Key Players

12.5 Competitive Situation & Trends

12.5.1 Investment & Expansion

12.5.2 Merger & Acquisition

12.5.3 New Product Launch



13 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis)

13.1 3M Company

13.2 Nitto Denko Corporation

13.3 Tesa SE

13.4 Avery Dennison Corporation

13.5 Intertape Polymer Group, Inc.

13.6 Scapa Group plc

13.7 TE Connectivity Ltd.

13.8 Lintec Corporation

13.9 Shurtape Technologies, LLC

13.10 ACHEM

13.11 Other Companies

13.11.1 Vibac Group

13.11.2 Advance Tapes International

13.11.3 American Biltrite Inc.

13.11.4 Industrias Tuk, S.A. De C.V. (Hystik Adhesive Tapes)

13.11.5 American Casting Mfg.

13.11.6 Atlas Tapes

13.11.7 Fabo S.P.A.

13.11.8 General Sealants Inc.

13.11.9 Irplast S.P.A.

13.11.10 Nar S.P.A.

13.11.11 Pitamas

13.11.12 PPM Industries

13.11.13 Pro Tapes & Specialties Inc.

13.11.14 Tape Dynasty



