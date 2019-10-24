World Forestry Equipment Market Set to Reach $10.5B by 2024 | Featuring John Deere, Caterpillar, Claas, Hitachi, Stihl Holding, Ponsse, Husqvarna, Kubota Corporation, CNH Industrial & Bell Equipment

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Forestry Equipment Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The forestry equipment market is expected to reach an estimated $10.5 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the forestry equipment market looks promising with opportunities in felling, extracting, and on-site equipment. The major drivers for this market are economic growth and increasing demand for round wood in both construction and infrastructure activities.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the forestry equipment market, include introduction of TimberMatic navigation and integration of mobile technology in forestry equipment.



The report forecasts that felling equipment will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increase use of cut-to-length harvesting methods relative to tree-length and whole-tree systems.



Oil power, gas power, and electric power forestry equipment are used in this market. Electric power equipment will remain the largest segment and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as it provides significant power for maximum output without increasing emissions.



APAC will remain the largest region and it is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in building and construction activities and increasing demand for woods in home furnishing application.



Some of the forestry equipment companies profiled John Deere, Caterpillar, Claas KGaA, Hitachi, Stihl Holding, Ponsse, Husqvarna, Kubota Corporation, CNH Industrial, and Bell Equipment and others.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:



What are some of the most promising, high growth opportunities for the forestry equipment market by product type (felling equipment, extracting equipment, on-site processing equipment, separately sold parts and attachments, and others forestry equipment), by power type (oil power, gas power, and electric power), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this forestry equipment market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this forestry equipment market?

What are the emerging trends in this forestry equipment market and the reasons behind them?

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the forestry equipment market?

What are the new developments in the forestry equipment market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this forestry equipment market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

What are some of the competing services in this forestry equipment market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by service substitution?

What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the forestry equipment industry?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Forestry Equipment Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Forestry Equipment Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Felling Equipment

3.3.1.1: Felling Equipment Market by Equipment Type

3.3.2: Extracting Equipment

3.3.2.1: Extracting Equipment Market by Equipment Type

3.3.3: On-Site Processing Equipment

3.3.3.1: On-Site Processing Equipment Market by Equipment Type

3.3.4: Separate Sold Parts and Attachment

3.3.4.1: Separately Sold Parts and Attachments Market by Equipment Type

3.3.5: Other Forestry Equipment

3.3.5.1: Other Forestry Equipment Market by Equipment Type

3.4: Forestry Equipment Market by Power Type

3.4.1: Oil Power

3.4.2: Gas Power

3.4.3: Electric Power



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Forestry Equipment Market by Region

4.2: North American Forestry Equipment Market

4.2.1: North America Forestry Equipment Market by Product Type

4.2.1.1: North America Felling Equipment Market by Equipment Type

4.2.1.2: North American Extracting Equipment Market by Equipment Type

4.2.1.3: North American On-Site Processing Equipment Market by Equipment Type

4.2.1.4: North American Separately Sold Parts and Attachments Market by Equipment Type

4.2.1.5: North American Other Forestry Equipment Market by Equipment Type

4.2.2: North America Forestry Equipment Market by Power Type

4.2.3: United States Forestry Equipment Market

4.2.4: Canadian Forestry Equipment Market

4.2.5: Mexican Forestry Equipment Market

4.3: European Forestry Equipment Market

4.4: APAC Forestry Equipment Market

4.5: ROW Forestry Equipment Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Forestry Equipment Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Forestry Equipment Market by Power Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Forestry Equipment Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Forestry Equipment Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion in the Forestry Equipment Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, and Partnership in the Forestry Equipment Market

6.3.4: Technology Development



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: John Deere

7.2: Caterpillar Incorporated

7.3: Claas KGaA

7.4: Hitachi Limited

7.5: Stihl Holding AG & Company KG

7.6: Ponsse

7.7: Husqvarna Group

7.8: Kubota Corporation

7.9: CNH Industrial N.V.

7.10: Bell Equipment Limited



