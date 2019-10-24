Global Vacuum Pumps Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends,Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

Numerous factors are boosting the growth of the vacuum pumps market, such as increasing purchasing power of the middle-class population worldwide, rapid technological developments, increasing investments in industrial sectors, growing research and development initiatives, and growing adoption of such pumps in process, industrial, semiconductor, and other industries. Besides, growing demand for energy-efficient vacuum pumps, especially in developed countries that can offer a high vacuum at reasonable prices over long distances are also adding to the market growth.

A vacuum pump, simply put, is a mechanical device that is used for creating a vacuum by removing gas molecules from the sealed volume. It is used in numerous applications such as sealing, cleaning, and others. It functions by removing the molecules of air as well as other gases from the vacuum chamber. Vacuum pumps have an extensive range of applications, including treatment plants, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, power plants, process industries, sugar mills, pulp and paper, cement, and more. It is also utilized for decorative vacuum coatings on glass, plastics, and metal, ophthalmic coating, dairy equipment such as milking machines, freeze-drying, fusion research, vacuum engineering, sewage systems, air conditioning service, trash compactors, and more.

On the flip side, the high price involved in product maintenance and operation, improper clogging and priming of the suction pipeline, impeller design, and lack of proper knowledge among the majority of the medium and small-scale end users are factors that may restrict the vacuum pumps market growth.

Key Players:

Gardner Denver

Pfeiffer Vacuum

ULVAC

Atlas Copco

Tuthill

Graham

Dekker

Gebr. Becker

Gast(IDEX)

Busch Vacuum

KNF Neuberger

Tsurumi Manufacturing

Ebara

Sterling SIHI

Cutes Corp.

Samson Pump

PPI Pumps

Value Specializes

Wenling Tingwei

Market Segmentation

The report bestows a detailed analysis of the vacuum pumps market for a thorough understanding. The global vacuum pumps market has segmented on the basis of applications and type.

Based on type, the vacuum pumps market is segmented into the rotary vane vacuum pump, liquid ring vacuum pump, and dry vacuum pump.

Based on applications, the vacuum pumps market is segmented into semiconductor and electronics, chemical processing, industrial and manufacturing, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global vacuum pumps market is geographically distributed across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

The vacuum pumps market in North America is predicted to have a remarkable growth. This is chiefly on account of the increasing focus over investment in the region’s petrochemical industry. The US is the chief contributor in this region.



The vacuum pumps market in the APAC region is predicted to have favorable growth. China, India, and Japan are the chief contributors in the region owing to increasing domestic production that is contributing to the market growth.

The vacuum pumps market in Germany is predicted to have healthy growth. Germany and France are the chief contributors in the region owing to the significant presence of pharmaceutical and chemical industries.

The vacuum pumps market in the MEA will have a steady growth.

Industry News

October 2019: Leybold North America has released the first-ever 100% oil-free vacuum pump NOVADRY for the food industry. This vacuum pump will ensure greater efficiency and safety in food packaging and processing. Being 100% dry, it will increase safety in applications, including thermoforming, vacuum packaging, filling, and tumbling.

Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Market Size by Regions

5 North America Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Revenue by Countries

8 South America Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue by Countries

10 Global Market Segment by Type

11 Global Market Segment by Application

12 Global Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

