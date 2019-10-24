PayPal sued for the first time in Italy

A lawsuit destined to be unprecedented in Europe for the online payments giant.

FOGGIA, ITALY, October 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By writ served on 3 April 2019, UR S.r.l., a well-known international software and video game distributor based in Italy, sued the online payments giant PayPal Europe S.à r.l. et Cie, S.C.A. before the Court of Foggia.

In a dispute set to act as a test case in Italy and Europe, as well as an unprecedented examination of matters of international law, in the light of the calibre of the parties involved, as well as the contractual conduct in which PayPal Europe is alleged to have engaged, UR S.r.l. (www.ursrl.eu) is seeking the final word in a matter that dates back to 2016, arising from fraud amounting to €1 million perpetrated against the Italian company by a Brazilian firm involving the purchase of hundreds of thousands of video game codes.

The dispute, which has its roots in Italy's Puglia region, centres around the contractual conduct of PayPal Europe and its management of reimbursements it paid to third companies that had initially transferred sums to UR S.r.l. for the entire payment transaction from Brazil, culminating in the enormous fraud perpetrated against UR S.r.l.

The Italian firm, represented by lawyer Rocco Gianluca Massa (Studio Legale Massa / Massa Law Firm - www.legalemassa.eu), a well-known expert in international e-commerce and Internet law in Italy, in addition to claiming that PayPal's actions, which culminated in the closure of the account held by UR S.r.l, were unlawful, also intends to ask the court to examine the many alleged inconsistencies between clauses of the voluminous contract running to hundreds of pages that has always governed the provision of services by PayPal to its international users and the behaviour engaged in by the online payments giant in the circumstances at issue in the trial.

The first hearing before the Court of Foggia has been scheduled for next 19 November. At this hearing, it is expected that PayPal Europe will enter an appearance, in view of the broad scope of the claims and the complexity of the matter and the legal issues put before the court by the legal counsel to UR S.r.l.



