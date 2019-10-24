Happy #MortadellaDay! From Veroni USA, Here Are 10 Fun Facts About the Most Beloved Cold Cut in Italy

Mortadella Day: October 24th marks 358 years since the official birth of Mortadella in Bologna Mortadella is produced using long established, protected methods Mortadella is an amazingly versatile cold cut that can be used in the simplest ways such as a fresh panini

Veroni, the Italian cold cut producer famous for its giant mortadellas, reveals the secrets and the best ways to indulge in this savoury cured meat

CORREGGIO, ITALY, October 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- October 24th is definitely the best day of the year for mortadella lovers as they celebrate #MortadellaDay. Veroni, the Italian cured meats producer that imports 100% Italian-made salumi to the US since 2016, is renowned in Italy for their expertise in mortadella making. So, here are 10 secrets about mortadella Veroni’s going to spill to help you better enjoy #MortadellaDay.1.An A-list Celebrity of the Middle AgesMortadella has an amazingly long history. An appreciation for this cold cut by ancient Romans has been mentioned in many historical writings, which proves that by the Middle Ages mortadella was enjoyed throughout all of Europe. It even became so praised that a headquarters was established in Bologna to ensure the quality and authenticity of all manufacturers and in 1661 a law was passed against counterfeit mortadella in order to ensure that the production process adhered to strict guidelines.2.The Mysterious Mortadella… where does the name come from?There is much debate over where exactly the name ‘mortadella’ derives from. Some trace the name back to ancient Roman times with the production of mortadella found depicted in art from the period. Since the mortar and pestle were often used by Romans to knead pork with spices, it has been suggested that the name originates from the word 'mortarium' which means finely minced meat in a mortar.3.A recipe that has stood the test of timeMortadella is produced using long established, protected methods. Only the highest quality of pork is used, which is reduced to a fine grain with a meat grinder then diced fat (considered the most prized fat) from the pig’s throat is added. Depending on the desired outcome, salt, pepper and other flavors are added and then the mixture is stuffed into a casing and cooked in dry-air stoves for a few hours or a few days for larger mortadellas. At the end of the cooking process, the product is quickly chilled by means of a cold-water cooling process, then it is left to rest in a cooling cell before being sliced and enjoyed.4.The bigger the mortadella, the better the flavorThe saying goes ’The bigger the mortadella, the better the taste.’ Mortadellas with larger diameters require a longer cooking process, which in turn helps enhance its flavour. This fuelled the Veroni brothers’ desire to create the world’s biggest mortadella. The last standing record for the largest Veroni mortadella was in 1996 when the weight reached an astounding 2.680kg with a circumference of 2.30m and a diameter of 75cm. Even till this day those dimensions have never been surpassed. Veroni was the first company to bring the largest 100% Italian made mortadella to the United States for an event in Orlando in 2019.5.How to spot high quality mortadellaApart from personal choice, there are many other aspects that can help you identify a high quality mortadella. According to Veroni, you spot a good mortadella by:•Color: it should have a light pink color (made from pig shoulder) with white pieces of fat (made from pig cheek) that should be evenly distributed•Aroma: the scent should be unique and fragrant, but not too intense.•Flavor: it should have a smooth and balanced consistency with the taste of pork and interesting sub-layers of spice.6.HPP makes the difference in mortadella’s high qualityVeroni takes pride in using the High-Pressure Processing (HPP), an all-natural and environmentally friendly method of food processing. This method is when previously packaged food is subjected to elevated hydrostatic pressure for a few minutes. The pressure inactivates most vegetative bacteria, retains the food’s quality, maintains freshness, flavour and texture. During the process, the product is packaged under a vacuum in a flexible container and is loaded into a high-pressure chamber filled with pressure-transmitting water. The water in the chamber is pressurized with a pump and is transmitted through the package to the food itself. Since no heat is utilized, the aromas and flavors are retained, thus improving food safety.7.Don’t be fooled by first impressionsContrary to its appearance, mortadella contains just 288 calories per 100g, a lower count than a plate of pasta. There are only 60-70mg of cholesterol in 100g of mortadella, which is the same level found in white meats. The cured meat also contains high levels of vitamin B1, B2, iron, zinc and other minerals making mortadella a guilt-free pleasure. (Source: CREA - Council for Agricultural Research and Agricultural Economics Analysis)8.The best way to preserve MortadellaWhen pre-sliced mortadella needs to be preserved, the best way to ensure its freshness is to store it either in an air-tight container reducing the exposure to oxygen and contamination, or to wrap it in aluminium foil. Make sure to wrap it as carefully as possible without letting any air get in. These steps will ensure product longevity and help retain its characteristic aromas and flavors.9.How to savour mortadellaMortadella is an amazingly versatile cold cut that can be used in the simplest ways such as a fresh panini and is also great presented on an antipasto board with cheeses and finger food.The cured meat can also be added to countless recipes to add more flavor such as pasta, sauces and pizza toppings.10.How to prepare the perfect Italian aperitivo with mortadellaCreate an easy Italian aperitivo with our recipe for mortadella, ricotta and pistachio wraps. All you’ll need is sandwich bread with the crust removed, sliced mortadella, ricotta cheese and crushed pistachios.- Flatten the slices of bread using a rolling pin, then spread the ricotta over bread slices.- Sprinkle each piece with the pistachios and layer with slices of mortadella.- Roll up each slice tightly, cover with food film and place in the fridge for two hours.- Remove from the fridge, slice and enjoy.



