IP Due Diligence & Freedom-to-Operate in Practice Course: Best Practice of Organising and Conducting an Efficient and Thorough IP Due Diligence Project (London, United Kingdom - June 18, 2020)

This intensive one-day course will give you many insights into the best practice of organising and conducting an efficient and thorough IP due diligence project.

A properly conducted due diligence search can lead to many opportunities for both buyers and sellers, including long-term relationships and new business synergies.

Attending this seminar will ensure you know how to mitigate the risks involved and will give you key insights into balancing internal resources and outside expertise to the best advantage. It will help you understand the vital aspects of an FTO analysis from a US and EU perspective, plus, learn about the IP landscape in China as well as new opportunities.

You will benefit from the experience of the expert panel during the discussion session and get the solutions you need to your questions.

Why you should attend

By attending this one-day intensive seminar you will:

Gain practical advice from highly-rated experts on how best to prepare for your due diligence and FTO projects

Learn to identify when due diligence and FTO projects are desirable and how to determine what the scope should be

Improve your understanding of the risks around ownership and learn how to minimise these risks

Communicate due diligence results effectively while protecting confidential and privileged information

Understand your obligations if the deal doesn't go through

Be prepared for the FTO questions that will be raised by your client/company when they want to use new technology or expand existing technology

Understand which FTO questions you should ask, to make the most of your time and budget

Discuss best practices for setting up and conducting a thorough analysis

Gain valuable insight into infringement and validity analysis in Europe and the US

Take away practical advice on leveraging the European and US systems to your advantage

Learn to evaluate, minimise and communicate risk effectively

Who Should Attend:



Patent attorneys

In-house lawyers

Business development executives/managers

IP and patent managers

Licensing executives

Trade mark attorneys

Agenda:



Programme

Best practices for organising and conducting an IP due diligence project

Understanding the business goals

Practical issues regarding accessing information

Privilege and confidentiality issues

Developing a comprehensive due diligence checklist to determine project scope under different deal conditions and budgets

Awareness of relevant US IP issues frequently encountered

Potential pitfalls when involving company's technical persons: a list of do nots'

In-house perspectives on conducting IP due diligence and FTO projects

Role of IP - risk factor, nice to have or deal driver?

Coordination of the projects within various business units

Balancing internal resources with the expertise of outside counsel

Impact of IP due diligence and FTO projects on IP awareness within the business units

Mitigating the identified risks

Real examples will be used to illustrate the types of risks that generally arise and how to restructure or end a deal having significant risks

- How much risk is too much?

- What if you are asked to make the deal happen even if the risk is high?

- Can you mitigate that risk?

Communicating results and post-deal issues

Confidentiality obligations if the underlying deal does not go through

Handling negative information

Obligations that remain if the deal is successful

Practical aspects of file retention

Vital aspects of an FTO analysis - US perspective

Tactics for recognising the products and processes to be cleared

Timing and scope of the project

Defining the search - common pitfalls

Validity and infringement analysis - tactics for triage' on the FTO search results

- US perspectives on relevant legal issues

- US perspectives on relevant legal issues Cost-effective approach for dealing with potentially problematic or blocking' patents

- US perspectives on relevant legal issues

Vital aspects of an FTO analysis - EP perspective

Strategies for analysing whether EP infringement and validity issues in FTO context

Recognising the risks in different EP jurisdictions

EP options for dealing with competitor patents

Best practices for EP counsel and in-house teams

Wrestling the Chinese dragon

IP landscape in China

Strategies used by Chinese companies to leverage IP

Chinese FTO

- Conducting searches for China IP

- The language issue' (using Chinese documents) - Strategic options for specialist support

- Options for dealing with third parties

- Chinese weapons

