Corporate Reputation of Pharma in 2018 (Patient Perspective) | Features AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, BMS, Gilead, GSK, Janssen, Merck, Pfizer, Sanofi, Teva, ViiV Healthcare

This is the 6th edition of the series. The 2018 HIV/AIDS results are drawn from a survey of patient groups, conducted November 2018 - February 2019.



Profile of 2018's respondent HIV/AIDS patient groups:

88 HIV/AIDS patient groups, from 35 countries: Spain [17]; United Kingdom [11]; Italy [8]; Belgium [5]; Canada [5]; France [3]; Russia [3]; Ukraine [3]; Germany [2]; Poland [2]; Portugal [2]; Sweden [2]; and other countries.

53% are national patient groups; 19% are local; 19% are regional; and 9% are international patient groups.

HIV/AIDS patient-group partnerships with industry:

77% of 2018's 88 respondent HIV/AIDS patient groups worked/partnered with at least one pharma company.

Company analyses: The following 12 pharma companies were reviewed by the 88 HIV/AIDS patient groups for overall corporate reputation, and for performance at 12 individual indicators of corporate reputation: AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gilead, GSK, Janssen, Merck & Co/MSD, Pfizer, Sanofi, Teva and ViiV Healthcare.



Note about some of the companies included in this 2018 HIV/AIDS Corporate-Reputation report: Even though only one respondent HIV/AIDS patient group claimed to work with AstraZeneca, the company is included in this 2018 HIV/AIDS Corporate-Reputation report because of its HIV-related activities.

For example, AstraZeneca has partnered with the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) to integrate HIV and hypertension care in Kenya. As a result of this and equivalent activities, 24 of the respondent HIV/AIDS patient groups felt able to claim familiarity with AstraZeneca. 38 of the respondent HIV/AIDS patient groups claimed familiarity with Boehringer Ingelheim; 12 stated that they worked with the company.

In 2011, Boehringer granted Gilead exclusive worldwide rights to novel HIV compounds that it was developing. In 2012, the company announced the closure of its virology programmes. However, Boehringer continues to supply its older HIV/AIDS treatments, and is therefore also included in this 2018 HIV/AIDS Corporate-Reputation report.

Similarly, both GSK and Pfizer are included in their own right in this 2018 HIV/AIDS analysis, even though the main HIV endeavours of each of the two companies are undertaken through their subsidiary, ViiV Healthcare. Respondent HIV/AIDS patient groups identified the two companies as distinct from ViiV (and also because GSK distributes ViiV's drugs in some countries).



The 2018 HIV/AIDS Corporate-Reputation report also contains an appendix published as a stand-alone report, carrying the comments given to the survey by 2018's respondent HIV/AIDS patient groups on how pharma can improve [the comments are organised by country].

Key Findings Across the Pharma Industry



The HIV/AIDS patient movement wants to see the viral epidemic ended. PatientView's Benchmarking Study of the Patient Movement, published in 2018, ranked the capabilities of HIV/AIDS patient groups compared with those of patient groups from 16 other therapy areas. HIV/AIDS patient groups told this benchmarking survey that, despite having a decades-long history of acting as potent agents for change in healthcare reform, they believed themselves in 2018 unable to exert the level of impact on health policy that they would like. At issue is the fact that the HIV/AIDS epidemic remains as serious as ever.



The HIV virus was first identified in 1983. Despite significant progress in combating the infection, the World Health Organization (WHO) has assessed that around 37 million worldwide were living with HIV by the end of 2018 (and only 22 million of them were on treatment). 2018 was a year in which HIV/AIDS patient advocates began to clamour for an end to the epidemic. Indeed, in the State-of-the-Union Address on February 5th 2019, President Donald J. Trump announced his administration's goal to end the HIV epidemic in the United States within 10 years.



The pressure is on pharmaceutical companies - not only to find a cure for HIV/AIDS, but also to ensure that all communities are able to access HIV/AIDS therapies.



Th biggest barrier is the cost, which is based on what the market will bear, rather than the actual investment. They must also continue to provide their product to those who can't afford them. And continue expanded access of their products in the pipeline for those who are multi-class resistant, and have little-to-no treatment options. - Regional HIV/AIDS patient group, Canada



Helping patients to live in wellbeing; to support them as they get older. A kind of thanks to those who have made the journey, and support researchers in clinical trials, who have dedicated much of their lives. Many have left. I am talking about HIV, in particular, and at least the pharmaceutical companies could try to make up some of the benefits and the cost of drugs, which is really too much to bear. - A. C. SIDA/Objectif Sida Zro, HIV/AIDS, France

