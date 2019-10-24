CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc. Announces Delayed Filing of Annual Audited Financial Statements

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE:CUBE), a company focused on the energy storage industry, announces that it anticipates being delayed in filing its annual audited financial statements, management discussion and analysis and related certifications for the year-ended June 30, 2019 (the “Annual Financial Materials”). The Company intends to file the Annual Financial Materials as soon as possible. The delay in filing is a result of a management transition, a change in auditor, as well as finalization of certain purchase price allocations from the prior year end of the Company.



For further information please contact:

CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc.

John Dyer CFO

Email: info@cellcubeenergystorage.com

1 800 882 3213

www.cellcubeenergystorage.com

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements are discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at www.sedar.com . Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



