Global HVAC Sensors Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The basic work of HVAC system is to reduce the temperature of the air. It uses coolant liquid and electricity to remove hot air and cold the inside area.

Some of the basic unknown sensors present in HVAC systems are Pressure sensors, Duct smoke detector sensor, Occupancy Sensor, Gateway technology Sensors, and others.

As the global temperature is rising, the demand for HVAC is increasing as well. The increasing demand can be seen in countries like India, Brazil, and other equatorial countries. Due to heavy investment in research and development the price is affordable enough for most of the families.

The report stated that HVAC Sensors market would grow at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period. Currently, the market share of the industry stands at 3330 million USD. The forecast anticipated reaching 2240 million USD by 2024.

HV AC Sensors work in HVAC systems. HVAC is the short form of Heating, Ventilation, and air conditioning. The main sensors used in an HVAC are Humidity Sensors, Air Quality Sensors, Temperature Sensors, and Pressure Sensors. But there is number of other sensors exist in the HVAC system. HVAC systems extensively used in commercial, Industrial, Residential, and Transportation purposes.



Key Players:

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric

Johnson Controls

Honeywell International Inc.

Sensata Technologies Inc.

United Technologies Corporation

Ingersoll Rand

Emerson Electric

Sensirion AG

Market Segmentation of Global HVAC Sensors Market

The HVAC Sensors market can be segmented on Type, Application, and regions.

By Type, the market can be segmented into Temperature Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Air Quality Sensors, Humidity Sensors, and Others.

The commercial sector contributes the largest share, which accounted for 43%. The industrial sector comes next with a market share of 22.13% while the transport & logistics sector and Residential sector contributes 17.74% and 17.06%, respectively.

By Application, the market can be classified into Residential, Transportation & Logistics, Commercial, and Industrial.

Geographical Market Segmentation of Global HVAC Sensors Market

The geographical segmentation of the global HVAC Sensor industry covers regions like Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa region.

The focused countries are Canada, India, China, the USA, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Germany, the UK, Italy, and France.

Region-wise, North America is leading the market share, accounting for 32.5%. Europe comes next with an impressive market share of 28.5%, while China is emerging as one of the leading countries with a global market share of 15.4% while the rest of Asia contributes only 11.5%. Latin America and Rest of the World contributes 6.54% and 5.63%, respectively.

Current News from Global HVAC Sensors Market

On the 10th anniversary of Lennox, the organization installed 300 free HVAC across the United States from 5th – 6th October. The best part about the initiative was the free HVAC distribution to 300 low-income families ahead of winter. The organization reached all the states in the country through 371 dealers. The project is a part of Feel the Love day celebration.

The CEO of the company appreciated the efforts of employees for the free installation of HVAC during the weekend.

