Anti-Aging and Skin Rejuvenation Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market is Poised to Hit $1,612.2 Million by 2024: P&S Intelligence

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, the global anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market was valued at $872.0 million in 2018, which is projected to reach $1,612.2 million by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period (2019–2024). Based on indication, the skin rejuvenation category is expected to witness faster growth, at a CAGR of 11.5%, during the forecast period, owing to the fact that such devices are more technologically advanced and widely adopted for skin rejuvenating procedures, which is a major reason for the category’s growth.



Based on technology, laser-based devices are expected to hold the largest share, of 28.7%, in the anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market in 2024, owing to the rising awareness about the better safety profile of laser-based devices in comparison to treatments based on other types of energy, such as plasma.

Based on end user, dermatologists/cosmetologists held the largest share, of 54.9%, in 2018 as well as are predicted to record the fastest growth in the global market during the forecast period. This is owing to the surging prevalence of skin diseases and rising awareness about their management through aesthetic procedures.

Direct is likely to be the faster growing distribution channel category, witnessing a CAGR of 11.7%, during the forecast period. This can mainly be ascribed to the growing trend of online shopping, specifically for home-use aesthetic products.

North America is expected to account for the largest share in the anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market by 2024, followed by Europe. Together, North America and Europe are expected to account for a 65.3% market share in 2024. This can be mainly attributed to the presence of established players and rising geriatric population, along with the surging consciousness among people about their appearance.

Other regions, which include APAC, LATAM, and MEA, also hold considerable shares in the anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market on account of the rapid expansion of the aesthetics industry due to globalization, which is, in turn, increasing the awareness among consumers about alternatives to surgical aesthetic treatments.

In 2018, Japan held a 23.3% share in the APAC market, and it is predicted to prosper at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. A surge in the aging population and increasing awareness about non-invasive aesthetic procedures are some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market in the country.

Brazil is projected to be the fastest-growing anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market in the LATAM region during the forecast period. In Brazil, people are thought of as having the “right to beauty”. The government supports this right by subsidizing nearly half a million surgeries every year and offering plastic surgeries at public hospitals either for free or at a low cost. Due to the low cost, more people are becoming inclined toward getting these procedures done to enhance their beauty.

The anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market is fragmented in nature with the presence of giant players, such as Cynosure Inc., Alma Lasers Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Lumenis Ltd., Cutera Inc., Solta Medical Inc., Candela Corporation, Sciton Inc., and EL.EN. S.p.A.

The players in the anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market are adopting product launches and mergers and acquisitions as a key strategy to maintain their position. For example, in March 2019, Sciton Inc. unveiled the latest version of its flagship platform, JOULE X, at the annual American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery Meeting (ASLMS), held on March 27–31 in Denver, Colorado. JOULE X is a multi-device platform with customizable laser and light performance.

Some other important players operating in the global anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market are Allergan Plc, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Hologic Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Venus Concept Ltd., EndyMed Medical Ltd., LightStim Quasar Biotech Inc., and TRIA Beauty Inc.

