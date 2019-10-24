Eco-Friendly Biodegradable Facial Wipes Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2019 – 2025

Latest Research: 2019 Global Eco-Friendly Biodegradable Facial Wipes Market Report

Market Overview

Eco-Friendly Biodegradable Facial Wipes are getting highly popular among consumers globally. These wipes are manufactured using modern technology and can biodegrade in less than 28 days. Another best thing about biodegradable facial wipes is that they are composed with 100% renewable plant fibres, which ensures that once the wipe is disposed of, nothing at all is left that might further pollute the environment. By composing biodegradable wipes, the leading manufacturers of wipes are now free to use a “fine to flush” symbol on their product packaging. Drawn up by the water industry, the symbol aims to clarify that the particular wipes can be safely flushed down the toilets.

Facial wipes a broad range of benefits associated with their use. During the day, sweat and natural oil accumulate on the skin. Pollution and dirt build upon the outer layer of the skin. Not removing that dirt, at the end of the day, can cause several skin issues, such as skin inflammation, skin irritation, pimples and acne breakouts. As per experts suggestion, for effective facial cleaning, particularly at night times, it’s best to utilize facial wipes first and then wash with a gel or cream cleanser and lukewarm water. Eco-friendly biodegradable facial wipes can clean help in proper cleaning of the face while removing makeup, oil, and dirt.

Facial wipes are the best exfoliators. Cleansing facial wipes, whatever their texture, can be effectively used as an exfoliator to lightly buff away the top layer of dirt and dead cells without causing irritation to the skin. This factor further enhances the product demand. Factors, such as growing consumer inclination towards high-quality and effective personal care products, rising per capita spending on personal care and cosmetic products, and rising focus of leading market players on improving research and product innovation strategies are expected to drive the global eco-friendly biodegradable facial wipes market. Nowadays, consumers are ready to pay high prices for quality products, this has encouraged the manufacturers to use superior quality ingredients and advanced production technologies.

Market Segmentation

The global Eco-Friendly biodegradable facial wipes market can be analyzed on the basis of product types, application areas, and regional markets.

Major product types-

Alcohol-Free

Anti-Allergy

Others

Anti-allergy facial wipes are the best alternative for people with sensitive skin. These anti-allergy wipes are produced with 100% natural/organic ingredients. By improving research and product innovation strategies, manufacturers are focusing on enhancing the variety and quality of facial wipes, which will further help them to attract a broader customer base.

Major application areas-

Supermarket

Specialist Retailers

Internet Sales

Others

Most of the high-end brands have started selling their products over the online channel. This has helped the brands to increase their online presence and connect with a broader customer base, thereby increasing their sales and business productivity.

Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa are the major regions driving the market growth. The growth of North America and the Asia Pacific markets can be attributed to the presence of some prominent personal care product brands, increased per capita spending on personal care products, high availability of raw material, and increased consumer awareness regarding the benefits of biodegradable facial wipes. Further, strict regional government regulations, for the production of environment-friendly and biodegradable personal care products, it is another factor that can offer potential growth opportunities to the eco-friendly biodegradable facial wipes manufacturers operating in these regions. Europe is another leading market for biodegradable products, especially eco-friendly biodegradable facial wipes. Market players in this region are focusing on expanding their product portfolio in order to attract a large number of customers.

Industry News

Kara skincare, an Indian personal care product brand has launched a new range of eco-friendly and biodegradable facial wipes. The brand claims that the wipes are produced using 100% natural ingredients and are perfectly suitable for all skin types. Kara facial wipes are highly popular among beauty bloggers and skincare experts. These wipes can be effectively used to remove dirt and makeup. They can also be used as exfoliators. The best thing about these wipes is that they are extremely hydrating and refreshing.

