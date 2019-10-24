TINY TEDDY PRESS ANNOUNCES LAUNCHES SOCIAL-EMOTIONAL LEARNING (SEL) DIGITAL BOOK SERIES WITH LIVING A BOOK.

A Tiny Teddy named Cuds, Winner of the Author’s Circle Award and the Moonbeam Children’s Awards El Osito Cuds Pathbooks escreado para el aprendizaje social y emocional para niños. LIving A Book created the Pathbooks A Tiny Teddy named Cuds

BREA, CA, USA, October 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: October 7, 2019 – Tiny Teddy Press announced today the launch of their first in a series of digital books created in conjunction with Living a Book, a leading developer of reading and learning apps for children. Living A Book allows children and their parents to choose different story paths to create unique stories based on their choice and creativity, reading a new story each and every time. Living A Book are stories with decisions and multiple endings, we create a unique immersive experience by combining technology and a good read. A Tiny Teddy named Cuds books allows children to make decisions about the story that makes it their own story with love, friendship and cooperation being key emotional drivers. Living A Book is an Interactive Book App with images, decisions and multiple endings in a diverse book library for all ages. “A Tiny Teddy named Cuds” Living A Book Pathbooks are available in English and Spanish, are offered in 100 countries, and can be found in the Pathbooks app library. The book title in Spanish is “El Osito Cuds”.Tiny Teddy Press will be introducing six digital books in total based on the adventures of their award-winning, loveable character, Cuddles T. Bear. Cuddles T. Bear, or simply, Cuds, is the star of the publishing series A Tiny Teddy named Cuds. Cuddles is the ‘world’s tiniest bear’ standing at just eight inches tall and with the world’s biggest heart. He represents the very best within all of us and solves all of his problems through love, friendship, courage and kindness. The books feature a world of a forgotten tiny stuffed bear who realizes the power of love and endless possibilities when he finally finds what he has always wanted, a new home with someone who loves him, and he can love right back.Winner of the Author’s Circle Award and the Moonbeam Children’s Awards, A Tiny Teddy named Cuds, the series of books were first launched in 2016 and resonated with parents and children. The books are more than a collection of stories, Cuds takes children on fun whimsical adventures while teaching them about themselves in a constantly changing world in which challenges, questions and problems are solved through love. A Tiny Teddy named Cuds is a Social-Emotional Learning ( SEL ) program that helps children understand their feelings, behavior and emotions as they address new experiences.Robert Aragon, author and illustrator of A Tiny Teddy named Cuds, stated, “There is so very much emphasis on STEM learning for kids, which is absolutely wonderful. However, I really wanted to help children with the stories that builds empathy, social skills and an understanding of the new experiences that kids face as they develop. From making new friends, to understanding how wonderful it is to be exactly who they are, and the importance of telling the truth.” An upbeat writer and self-taught artist, Robert Aragon has thrilled many fans with his illustrations and art. Aragon was inspired to author and illustrate the tiniest teddy bear in the world, Cuds, as his first award-winning children’s book. It features the tale of a forgotten tiny stuffed bear who realizes the power of love and a world of endless possibilities. “Cuds was always within me and I wanted to share him with kids and their parents.” added Aragon.The first book, A Tiny Teddy named Cuds, and A Tiny Teddy named Cuds - Why am I Me? is now available online. The digital series is in both the app stores for apple and android. The remaining titles will be released over several months thereafter offering new content for young readers as the year progresses. Children will enjoy creating their own stories by choosing different alternative adventures to go on as part of the storytelling process. Each story is designed to stimulate imagination and interaction with parents. Although not knowing there was a name for it, Social-Emotional Learning (SEL), Aragon worked hard to include elements of SEL in his books to encourage fun and understanding and stimulate discussions between children and their parents regarding the many questions kids have as they experience new situations.According to Dr. Travis Bradbury, author of Emotional Intelligence 2.0, in an article in Forbes Magazine about the importance of EQ, emotional intelligence is the other kind of smart.‘Emotional Intelligence Is The Other Kind of Smart’.When emotional intelligence first appeared to the masses in 1995, it served as the missing link in a peculiar finding: people with average IQs outperform those with the highest IQs 70% of the time. This anomaly threw a massive wrench into what many people had always assumed was the sole source of success—IQ. Decades of research now point to emotional intelligence as the critical factor that sets star performers apart from the rest of the pack.1The program was brought together by Marketing Immersion, exclusive marketing, business development and licensing agent for Tiny Teddy Press. Founder and CEO, Janice Varney-Hamlin stated, “When this program launched with Living A Book, Inc. I was so pleased to see it executed this well. Both Living A Book and Tiny Teddy Press aspire to make children’s lives better and more entertaining They want to provide opportunities for social and emotional learning” She added, “These companies are a great match in culture and mission.”



