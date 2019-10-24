Winners of the Annual 2019 Aviation Week Program Excellence Awards Announced by Informa’s Aviation Week Network
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aviation Week Network today announced the winners of its annual Aviation Week Program Excellence Awards, sponsored this year by Siemens Digital Industries Software. The awards honor global aerospace and defense programs and projects, leaders and their teams for excellence in executing their work to create value, adapt to complexity, and leadership.
Developed in 2004, the Aviation Week Program Excellence Awards share lessons learned and improve program performance across the aerospace and defense industry. To date, more than 400 programs have been evaluated by teams of program management leaders and those selected for program management development from industry.
“This is a unique effort in which companies that normally compete with one another recognize the common risk associated with highly complex and advanced technology-based programs – and they work together to improve the skills and competencies required to execute those programs for the benefit of the overall aerospace and defense enterprise,” said Greg Hamilton, President of Aviation Week Network.
Winners of the 2019 Aviation Week Program Excellence Awards are:
Program Management Game Changer Award
Boeing T-X/T-7A Advanced Pilot Training System
Boeing Defense, Space & Security
William T. Torgerson, Program Integration Lead
Special Projects
Parker Solar Probe Upper Stage
Northrop Grumman
Phil Joyce, VP, Program Management
Supplier R&D/System Design and Development
Next Generation Jammer Mid Band Pod
CPI Aerospace
Derick Martin, Sr. Program Manager
Supplier Production
F-35 Center Fuselage Production Ramp Up
Northrop Grumman
Raina Smithley, IPT Leader
Supplier Sustainment
F-16 HUD Value Engineering Upgrade
Elbit Systems of America
Jimmy Johns, Business Unit Manager
OEM R&D/System Design and Development
InSight (Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport)
Lockheed Martin
Stuart Spath, Director, Deep-Space Exploration
OEM Production TIE
Night Vision Cueing Device
Collins Elbit Vision Systems
Martin Cielinski, Program Director, Elbit Systems of America
Matt O’Brien, Program Director, Collins Aerospace
AND
Rolling Airframe Missile
Raytheon Co.
Justin Jenia, Program Director
OEM Sustainment
Air Operations Center Weapon System Sustainment and Modification
Raytheon Co.
Todd Probert, Vice President, C2Space and Intelligence
Awards were presented to finalists and winners at a reception and dinner during the annual Aviation Week DefenseChain Conference. For more information, visit http://defensechain.aviationweek.com.
The DefenseChain Conference and Program Excellence initiative are made possible by our valued sponsors: Siemens Digital Industries Software, L3Harris Technologies, Global Finishing Solutions, Meggitt, and our Program Excellence Evaluation Team members – Boeing, Collins Aerospace, Defense Acquisition University, Elbit Systems of America, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Honeywell Aerospace, Lockheed Martin, Moog Inc., Northrop Grumman, Parsons and Raytheon.
ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. principle is helping our customers succeed.
Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.
ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.
Media Contact
Elizabeth Sisk
Director, Marketing Communications
Aviation Week Network
860.495.5498
elizabeth.sisk@aviationweek.com
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.