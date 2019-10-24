Winners of the Annual 2019 Aviation Week Program Excellence Awards Announced by Informa’s Aviation Week Network

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aviation Week Network today announced the winners of its annual Aviation Week Program Excellence Awards, sponsored this year by Siemens Digital Industries Software. The awards honor global aerospace and defense programs and projects, leaders and their teams for excellence in executing their work to create value, adapt to complexity, and leadership.



Developed in 2004, the Aviation Week Program Excellence Awards share lessons learned and improve program performance across the aerospace and defense industry. To date, more than 400 programs have been evaluated by teams of program management leaders and those selected for program management development from industry.

“This is a unique effort in which companies that normally compete with one another recognize the common risk associated with highly complex and advanced technology-based programs – and they work together to improve the skills and competencies required to execute those programs for the benefit of the overall aerospace and defense enterprise,” said Greg Hamilton, President of Aviation Week Network.

Winners of the 2019 Aviation Week Program Excellence Awards are:

Program Management Game Changer Award

Boeing T-X/T-7A Advanced Pilot Training System

Boeing Defense, Space & Security

William T. Torgerson, Program Integration Lead

Special Projects

Parker Solar Probe Upper Stage

Northrop Grumman

Phil Joyce, VP, Program Management

Supplier R&D/System Design and Development

Next Generation Jammer Mid Band Pod

CPI Aerospace

Derick Martin, Sr. Program Manager

Supplier Production

F-35 Center Fuselage Production Ramp Up

Northrop Grumman

Raina Smithley, IPT Leader

Supplier Sustainment

F-16 HUD Value Engineering Upgrade

Elbit Systems of America

Jimmy Johns, Business Unit Manager

OEM R&D/System Design and Development

InSight (Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport)

Lockheed Martin

Stuart Spath, Director, Deep-Space Exploration

OEM Production TIE

Night Vision Cueing Device

Collins Elbit Vision Systems

Martin Cielinski, Program Director, Elbit Systems of America

Matt O’Brien, Program Director, Collins Aerospace

AND

Rolling Airframe Missile

Raytheon Co.

Justin Jenia, Program Director

OEM Sustainment

Air Operations Center Weapon System Sustainment and Modification

Raytheon Co.

Todd Probert, Vice President, C2Space and Intelligence

Awards were presented to finalists and winners at a reception and dinner during the annual Aviation Week DefenseChain Conference. For more information, visit http://defensechain.aviationweek.com .

The DefenseChain Conference and Program Excellence initiative are made possible by our valued sponsors: Siemens Digital Industries Software, L3Harris Technologies, Global Finishing Solutions, Meggitt, and our Program Excellence Evaluation Team members – Boeing, Collins Aerospace, Defense Acquisition University, Elbit Systems of America, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Honeywell Aerospace, Lockheed Martin, Moog Inc., Northrop Grumman, Parsons and Raytheon.

