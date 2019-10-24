ServiceMaster by Glenn’s Wins First Place in Highly Competitive Commercial Restoration Simulation

ServiceMaster by Glenn's first place award in the Large Loss Mastery – ELITE disaster restoration simulation at the Amway center in Orlando, Fl.

VERO BEACH, FL, USA, October 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ServiceMaster by Glenn's Keith Grella recently won first place in a highly competitive large loss scenario at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fl supporting his reputation as a leader in the restoration industry both in Vero Beach and the South Florida region.The competitive simulation occurred as the cumulation of the three-day Large Loss Mastery - ELITE seminar where Grella competed against other teams and individuals to win a simulated commercial disaster large loss bid at the 18,000 seat Amway Center. This venue, an 885,000-square-foot entertainment complex with 7 different levels, 120-foot-high ceilings and high-end finishes presented multiple challenges.Grella used his knowledge and expertise from the past 25 years as a restoration contractor to successfully complete the challenge and take home first place in this extremely competitive loss scenario.The projects simulated in Large Loss Mastery – ELITE courses are multi-million-dollar events that require knowledge and expertise to successfully complete.Designed to give the attendee the tools necessary and the hands-on experience to compete for sizable commercial loss opportunities and complete them efficiently and effectively, this three-day course and exercise served as a training tool to prepare ServiceMaster by Glenn’s for the next large commercial fire, water, flood or natural disaster loss. It was also an innovative way to learn new techniques on bidding, estimating and restoration processes.ServiceMaster by Glenn’s is a leader among the restoration industry and uses the latest in technology and project management techniques to professionally mitigate and restore large loss projects.Grella, owner of ServiceMaster by Glenn’s, is one of South Florida’s top authorities on disaster restoration, water, fire, and mold clean up. Insurance agents and adjusters, property managers, general contractors, and many other service providers frequently call on him for his knowledge and experience in disaster situations. He has personally project-managed more than 10,000 plus restoration jobs throughout his 25-year career in this field.ServiceMaster by Glenn's headquarters is located in Vero Beach, Florida and serves five counties in South Florida: Indian River, Saint Lucie, Martin, Palm Beach and Monroe Counties.ServiceMaster by Glenn’s offers free consultations to evaluate property damage caused from water, fire, mold or storm damage. If you would like to know more about their services you can call their office at 772-567-4435 or visit waterdamagespecialists.com.



