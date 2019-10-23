BRP Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Its Initial Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, Florida, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 16,400,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $14.00 per share. The underwriters for the offering also have a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,460,000 additional shares of its Class A common stock. BRP Class A common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 24, 2019 under the ticker symbol “BRP.” The offering is expected to close on October 28, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities, along with Jefferies and Wells Fargo Securities, are acting as joint book-running managers, and Raymond James and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company are acting as co-managers for the offering.

This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com; or BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About BRP

BRP is a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions. BRP represents over 400,000 clients across the United States and internationally, with over 40 offices in four states.

Rachel Carr Baldwin Risk Partners (813) 418-5166 Rachel.carr@baldwinriskpartners.com



