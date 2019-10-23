SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sundial Growers Inc. - SNDL

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sundial Growers Inc. (“Sundial” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SNDL). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Sundial and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around August 1, 2019, Sundial completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 11 million shares priced at $13.00 per share. Then, on August 19, 2019, MarketWatch reported that cannabis producer Zenabis Global Inc. had rejected a shipment of 554 kg of cannabis from Sundial “because it contained visible mold, parts of rubber gloves and other non-cannabis material, according to people familiar with the matter.” The same day, Sundial confirmed that it was resolving an “isolated immaterial matter between Sundial and a Licensed Producer.”

On this news, Sundial’s stock price fell $0.45 per share, or 4.31%, to close at $10.00 on August 20, 2019.

