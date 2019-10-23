Colfax to Present at Baird’s 2019 Global Industrial Conference

/EIN News/ -- Annapolis Junction, MD, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colfax Corporation (“Colfax”) (NYSE: CFX), today announced that it will be presenting at Baird’s 2019 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago, Illinois, on November 5, 2019 at 2:30 pm CST (3:30 pm EST). A live presentation of this event will be available via Colfax’s website at www.colfaxcorp.com under the “Investors” section. Replays will also be available on the Company’s website following the event.

ABOUT COLFAX CORPORATION — Colfax Corporation is a leading diversified technology company that provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers around the world principally under the DJO and ESAB brands. Colfax believes that its brands are among the most highly recognized in each of the markets that it serves. Colfax is traded on the NYSE under the ticker “CFX.” Additional information about Colfax is available at www.colfaxcorp.com.

Investor Contact: Terry Ross, VP of Investor Relations Colfax Corporation (301) 323-9054 Terry.Ross@colfaxcorp.com



