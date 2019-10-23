Associa Principal Management Group of Houston Hosts Board Member Legal Seminar

/EIN News/ -- Houston, TX, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Principal Management Group of Houston (PMG- Houston) recently hosted an educational seminar for board members at the Associa PMG office in Houston, Texas.



The event hosted 25 current and potential board members who listened to a presentation by Cliff Davis. Mr. Davis is certified in residential real estate law and property owners association law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. The presentation included information regarding new community association laws and changes in the Texas legislature as well as a refresher on the 2011 laws.



“Associa Principal Management Group of Houston understands the value of an educated board and how laws, legalese, and governing documents are often difficult to decode,” stated David Orr, PMG- Houston president. “Our team is dedicated to equipping board members with the right training, resources, and information to help them lead their communities with confidence.”



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.