Flat Tummy Co Launches Best in Class Fitness App Calling all babes, this app is for you!

/EIN News/ -- Westbook, ME, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synergy CHC Corp. (OTCQB: SNYR) Today Synergy CHC Corp announced that one of its brands, Flat Tummy Co - announced the release of their new fitness and nutrition app. Flat Tummy Co is a social media leader in the health & wellness space, specializing in healthy products specifically designed for women. The app - Flat Tummy Lifestyle - is designed for women looking for a simple & effective way to start and maintain a healthy lifestyle.



“Since the beginning we’ve always had one mission: to help and empower women to lead a happy and healthy lifestyle and be the best versions of themselves. Introducing this lifestyle app into our brand is such a positive and exciting step forward for us and it allows us to continue on that mission. We’ve put a lot of time, research and effort into this app and worked alongside industry experts in the process, so we’re looking forward to sharing it with our community of 2.5 million women!” Miss. Barron, Brand Manager - Flat Tummy Lifestyle.

App Features & Benefits

The Flat Tummy Lifestyle app is available for Apple and Android devices through the app store, and Google Play. There is a free 7 day trial, and the longer you stick with your health & fitness journey, the more you save - $19.99 USD/month, $89.99 USD/ 6 months, or $119.99 USD/year.

Not only is this app cost effective, especially compared to other fitness apps out there, it comes loaded with benefits you can’t find just anywhere.

Workouts and exercises - Flat Tummy Lifestyle has over 450 individual workouts, spanning every category you could want in a fitness app - full body, arms, legs, booty, core, etc. Each category has an easy, medium, and hard version to choose from. Perfect for beginners and pros. Bonus? No weights are necessary.

Customizable meal plans - Not only catering to standard, vegetarian or vegan diets, Flat Tummy Lifestyle also offers goal specific diet plans and 1000+ recipes. For those that are just starting out or those who are already maintaining a healthy lifestyle, this is a huge advantage. Whether the goal is losing weight, maintaining weight, or even gaining weight, Flat Tummy Lifestyle has a meal plan for you, taking the guesswork out of eating well.

Sharing progress updates - Flat Tummy Lifestyle allows the user to take a before picture, as well as an after that can be shared to social media. This along with the post-workout selfie functionality, allows the user to not only hold themselves accountable, but to share their progress with friends and family.

Support and motivation - Every babe knows making a plan is easy, but sticking to it is easier when you have a support system. With over 2.5 million women already apart of the Flat Tummy Co fan base known as babenation, Flat Tummy Lifestyle has the support system to keep you motivated, and on track. Through the exclusive community forum, women can connect with women and share their goals, struggles, and triumphs.

