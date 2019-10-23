There were 978 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,154 in the last 365 days.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record Quarterly and Year-to-Date Earnings

/EIN News/ -- MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”) today announced its unaudited financial results for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019. All share data has been adjusted to reflect Horizon’s three-for-two stock split effective June 15, 2018. 

SUMMARY:

  • Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was $20.5 million, or $0.46 diluted earnings per share, compared to $13.1 million, or $0.34 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. This represents the highest quarterly net income and diluted earnings per share in the Company’s history.

  • Core net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 increased 54.4% to $20.3 million, or $0.45 diluted earnings per share, compared to $13.2 million, or $0.34 diluted earnings per share, for the same period in 2018. This represents the highest quarterly core net income and core diluted earnings per share in the Company’s history. (See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share” table on page 4 for a description of the elements of core net income.)

  • Net income for the first nine months of 2019 was $48.0 million, or $1.11 diluted earnings per share, compared to $40.0 million, or $1.04 diluted earnings per share, for the first nine months of 2018. This represents the highest year-to-date net income and diluted earnings per share as of September 30th in the Company’s history.  

  • Core net income for the first nine months of 2019 was $52.1 million, or $1.21 diluted earnings per share, compared to $39.9 million, or $1.04 diluted earnings per share, for the first nine months of 2018. This represents the highest year-to-date core net income and core diluted earnings per share as of September 30th in the Company’s history. (See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share” table on page 4 for a description of the elements of core net income.)

  • Net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was 3.82% compared to 3.73% and 3.67% for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively. The increase in net interest margin from the second quarter of 2019 and third quarter of 2018 reflects an increase in the yield of interest-earning assets as loans continue to reprice upwards and a decrease in cost of borrowings, along with a stabilization in deposit pricing.

  • Core net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was 3.67% compared to 3.61% and 3.59% for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively. (See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin” table on page 5 for a description of the elements of core net interest margin.)

  • Return on average assets was 1.60% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 1.26% for the third quarter of 2018. Return on average assets was 1.33% for both the first nine months of 2019 and 2018.

  • Core return on average assets for the third quarter of 2019 was 1.58% compared to 1.27% for the third quarter of 2018. Core return on average assets was 1.44% for the first nine months of 2019 compared to 1.32% for the first nine months of 2018. (See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Common Equity” table on page 11 for the description of core return on average assets.)

  • Return on average equity was 12.72% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 10.87% for the third quarter of 2018. Return on average equity was 10.88% for the first nine months of 2019 compared to 11.43% for the first nine months of 2018.

  • Core return on average equity for the third quarter of 2019 was 12.59% compared to 10.95% for the third quarter of 2018. Core return on average equity was 11.83% for the first nine months of 2019 compared to 11.41% for the first nine months of 2018. (See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Common Equity” table on page 11 for the description of core return on average assets.)

  • Horizon’s tangible book value per share increased to $10.31 at September 30, 2019 compared to $9.91 and $9.04 at June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively. This represents the highest tangible book value per share in the Company’s history.

  • On July 16, 2019, Horizon’s Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program for up to 2,250,000 shares of Horizon’s issued and outstanding common stock, no par value. As of September 30, 2019, Horizon had repurchased a total of 99,407 shares at an average price per share of $16.04.

  • Horizon consolidated its two Midland, Michigan full-service branches into one location on September 6, 2019.

Craig Dwight, Chairman and CEO of Horizon, commented: “Horizon’s 2019 third quarter and year-to-date performance resulted in record earnings and demonstrate that our long range strategic plan to improve efficiency through an increase in mass and scale is working. Third quarter 2019 earnings increased to $20.5 million, or $0.46 diluted earnings per share, when compared to prior year period earnings of $13.1 million, or $0.34 diluted earnings per share. Year-to-date earnings increased to $48.0 million, or $1.11 diluted earnings per share, compared to $40.0 million, or $1.04 diluted earnings per share, for the prior year period.”

Dwight added, “Horizon’s growth story continues with total assets now reaching approximately $5.2 billion at September 30, 2019. In addition to the loans acquired from our acquisition of Salin Bank and Trust Company during the first quarter of 2019, which totaled approximately $568.9 million, we continue to experience year-to-date loan growth of $118.3 million from the markets of Fort Wayne, Grand Rapids, Indianapolis and Kalamazoo.”

Dwight concluded, “Horizon continues to maximize operational leverage through an increase in mass and scale as evident by the decrease in our adjusted efficiency ratio. Horizon’s adjusted efficiency ratio, excluding merger expenses, loss on sale of investment securities and death benefit on bank owned life insurance decreased to 54.89% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 57.62% for the second quarter of 2019 and 60.17% for the third quarter of 2018. In addition, annualized non-interest expense to average assets, excluding merger expenses, fell to 2.34% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 2.39% for the second quarter of 2019 and 2.48% for the third quarter of 2018. Our team continues to leverage new technologies and develop operational efficiencies. In addition, Horizon consolidated its two Midland, Michigan full-service branches into one location on September 6, 2019 in our continued efforts to improve branch efficiencies.”

Income Statement Highlights

Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $20.5 million, or $0.46 diluted earnings per share, compared to $16.6 million, or $0.37 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2019 and $13.1 million, or $0.34 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2018. Excluding acquisition-related expenses, loss on sale of investment securities and death benefit on bank owned life insurance (“core net income”), core net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $20.3 million, or $0.46 diluted earnings per share, compared to $17.6 million, or $0.39 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2019 and $13.2 million, or $0.34 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2018.

The increase in net income and diluted earnings per share from the second quarter of 2019 to the third quarter of 2019 reflects increases in net interest income of $1.9 million and non-interest income of $616,000, in addition to decreases in non-interest expense of $1.5 million and provision for loan losses of $520,000, offset by an increase in income tax expense of $699,000.

The increase in net income from the third quarter of 2018 when compared to the same period of 2019 reflects increases in net interest income of $9.7 million and non-interest income of $2.8 million, in addition to a decrease in provision for loan losses of $800,000, offset by increases in non-interest expense of $4.4 million and income tax expense of $1.4 million.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $48.0 million, or $1.11 diluted earnings per share, compared to $40.0 million, or $1.04 diluted earnings per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Core net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $52.1 million, or $1.21 diluted earnings per share, compared to $39.9 million, or $1.04 diluted earnings per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. This represents a 16.3% increase in core diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.

The increase in net income when comparing the first nine months of 2019 to the prior year period reflects increases in net interest income of $18.5 million and non-interest income of $5.2 million, in addition to a decrease in provision for loan losses of $742,000, offset by increases in non-interest expense of $15.0 million and income tax expense of $1.5 million.

 
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share
(Dollars in Thousands, Except per Share Data, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30   June 30   September 30   September 30   September 30
    2019       2019       2018       2019       2018  
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income                  
Net income as reported $ 20,537     $ 16,642     $ 13,065     $ 47,995     $ 39,984  
Merger expenses   -       1,532       -       5,650       -  
Tax effect   -       (295 )     -       (987 )     -  
Net income excluding merger expenses   20,537       17,879       13,065       52,658       39,984  
                   
Loss on sale of investment securities   -       100       122       85       111  
Tax effect   -       (21 )     (25 )     (18 )     (23 )
Net income excluding loss on sale of investment securities   20,537       17,958       13,162       52,725       40,072  
                   
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")   (213 )     (367 )     -       (580 )     (154 )
Net income excluding death benefit on BOLI   20,324       17,591       13,162       52,145       39,918  
                   
Core Net Income $ 20,324     $ 17,591     $ 13,162     $ 52,145     $ 39,918  
                   
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings per Share                  
Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") as reported $ 0.46     $ 0.37     $ 0.34     $ 1.11     $ 1.04  
Merger expenses   -       0.03       -       0.13       -  
Tax effect   -       -       -       (0.02 )     -  
Diluted EPS excluding merger expenses   0.46       0.40       0.34       1.22       1.04  
                   
Loss on sale of investment securities   -       -       -       -       -  
Tax effect   -       -       -       -       -  
Diluted EPS excluding loss on sale of investment securities   0.46       0.40       0.34       1.22       1.04  
                   
Death benefit on BOLI   (0.01 )     (0.01 )     -       (0.01 )     -  
Diluted EPS excluding death benefit on BOLI   0.45       0.39       0.34       1.21       1.04  
                   
Core Diluted EPS $ 0.45     $ 0.39     $ 0.34     $ 1.21     $ 1.04  
                   

Horizon’s net interest margin increased to 3.82% for the third quarter of 2019 when compared to 3.73% for the second quarter of 2019. The increase in net interest margin reflects an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets of six basis points as loans continued to reprice upwards along with an increase in commercial loan fees of $811,000 when compared to the second quarter of 2019. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by three basis points primarily from a decrease in the cost of borrowings. In addition, deposit pricing is reducing within the markets we serve in alignment with the recent decline in general market short-term interest rates.

Net interest margin increased to 3.82% for the third quarter of 2019 when compared to 3.67% for the third quarter of 2018. The increase in net interest margin was due to an increase in yield on interest-earning assets of 29 basis points, offset by an increase in the cost on interest-bearing liabilities of 22 basis points. The increase in the yield of interest-earning assets was primarily due to the increase in the yields on loans receivable of 34 basis points and non-taxable investment securities of 25 basis points. The increase in the yields on loans receivable was the result of loans repricing upwards along with an increase in commercial loan fees of $1.2 million when comparing the third quarter of 2019 to the third quarter of 2018. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased by 33 basis points and was partially offset by a decrease in the cost on borrowings of 12 basis points.

Net interest margin decreased to 3.72% during the first nine months of 2019 when compared to 3.74% for the first nine months of 2018. This decrease reflects an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 40 basis points, offset by an increase in the yield of interest-earning assets of 26 basis points. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits of 48 basis points and borrowings of 28 basis points. The increase in the yield of interest-earning assets was due to increases in the yields on loans receivable of 26 basis points, non-taxable investment securities of 37 basis points and taxable investment securities of 15 basis points.

Net interest margin, excluding acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments (“core net interest margin”), was 3.67% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 3.61% for the prior quarter and 3.59% for the third quarter of 2018. Interest income from acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments was $1.7 million, $1.3 million and $789,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively. The increase in the core net interest margin during the third quarter of 2019 was due to a decrease of the cost on borrowings and an increase in the yield on earning assets from higher mortgage warehouse lending balances, loans continuing to reprice higher and the addition of acquired Salin loans.

 
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30   June 30   September 30   September 30   September 30
    2019       2019       2018       2019       2018  
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin                  
Net interest income as reported $ 43,463     $ 41,529     $ 33,772     $ 119,272     $ 100,733  
                   
Average interest-earning assets   4,623,985       4,566,674       3,717,139       4,376,841       3,610,277  
                   
Net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets ("Net Interest Margin")   3.82 %     3.73 %     3.67 %     3.72 %     3.74 %
                   
Acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments ("PAUs") $ (1,739 )   $ (1,299 )   $ (789 )   $ (4,548 )   $ (4,460 )
                   
Core net interest income $ 41,724     $ 40,230     $ 32,983     $ 114,724     $ 96,273  
                   
Core net interest margin   3.67 %     3.61 %     3.59 %     3.58 %     3.58 %
                   

Lending Activity

Total loans increased $653.3 million from $3.014 billion as of December 31, 2018 to $3.668 billion as of September 30, 2019. Excluding acquired loans, total loans increased $84.4 million during the first nine months of 2019 as consumer loans increased by $33.7 million and mortgage warehouse loans increased by $81.5 million, offset by a decrease in commercial loans of $28.2 million and residential mortgage loans of $2.7 million.

 
Loan Growth by Type, Excluding Acquired Loans
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
                       
  September 30   December 31   Amount   Acquired   Amount   Percent
    2019     2018   Change   Loans   Change   Change
Commercial $ 2,046,165   $ 1,721,590   $ 324,575   $ (352,798 )   $ (28,223 )   -1.6 %
Residential mortgage   796,497     668,141     128,356     (131,008 )     (2,652 )   -0.4 %
Consumer   668,332     549,481     118,851     (85,112 )     33,739     6.1 %
Subtotal   3,510,994     2,939,212     571,782     (568,918 )     2,864     0.1 %
Held for sale loans   1,060     1,038     22     -       22     2.1 %
Mortgage warehouse loans   155,631     74,120     81,511     -       81,511     110.0 %
Total loans $ 3,667,685   $ 3,014,370   $ 653,315   $ (568,918 )   $ 84,397     2.8 %
                       

During the first nine months of 2019, Horizon Bank (the “Bank”) originated approximately $299.5 million of commercial loans, which is a 17% increase compared to the same period in 2018; however, only 56.5%, or $169.1 million, of these loan originations had been funded as of September 30, 2019. These originations were offset by commercial loan payoffs totaling approximately $226.0 million during the first nine months of 2019, which is a 69% increase in payoffs compared to the same period in 2018, as there was an increase in clients moving projects that had reached stabilization into the long-term, fixed rate conduit financing market and properties being sold. During the first nine months of 2018, the Bank originated approximately $256.5 million of commercial loans; however, only 56.2%, or $144.1 million, of these loan originations had been funded as of September 30, 2018. These originations were offset by commercial loan payoffs totaling approximately $134.1 million during the first nine months of 2018.

Residential mortgage lending activity for the three months ended September 30, 2019 generated $2.7 million in income from the gain on sale of mortgage loans, an increase of $624,000 from the second quarter of 2019 and $863,000 from the third quarter of 2018. Total origination volume for the third quarter of 2019, including loans placed into portfolio, totaled $121.1 million, representing an increase of 8.7% from the second quarter of 2019 and an increase of 20.4% from the third quarter of 2018. Total origination volume for the third quarter of 2019 of loans sold to the secondary market totaled $95.0 million, representing an increase of 56.7% from the second quarter of 2019 and an increase of 60.3% from the third quarter of 2018.

Revenue derived from Horizon’s residential mortgage and warehouse lending activities was 5.8% of Horizon’s total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, which is comparable to the same prior year period.

The provision for loan losses totaled $376,000 for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $896,000 for the second quarter of 2019 and $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2018.

The provision for loan losses totaled $1.6 million for the first nine months of 2019 compared to $2.4 million for the first nine months of 2018.

The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans decreased to 0.49% as of September 30, 2019 from 0.59% at December 31, 2018. The decrease in the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans is primarily due to increased loan balances from the Salin acquisition. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding loans with credit-related purchase accounting adjustments, was 0.65% as of September 30, 2019 compared to 0.72% as of December 31, 2018. Loan loss reserves plus credit-related loan discounts on acquired loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.07% as of September 30, 2019 compared to 0.98% as of December 31, 2018.

 
Non-GAAP Allowance for Loan and Lease Loss Detail
As of September 30, 2019
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
                               
  Pre-discount
Loan
Balance		   Allowance
for Loan
Losses
(ALLL)		   Loan
Discount		   ALLL
+
Loan
Discount		   Loans,
net		   ALLL/
Pre-discount
Loan
Balance		   Loan
Discount/
Pre-discount
Loan
Balance		   ALLL + Loan
Discount/
Pre-discount
Loan
Balance
Horizon Legacy $ 2,779,961   $ 17,946   N/A   $ 17,946   $ 2,762,015   0.65 %   0.00 %   0.65 %
Heartland   5,244     -     589     589     4,655   0.00 %   11.23 %   11.23 %
Summit   16,191     -     987     987     15,204   0.00 %   6.10 %   6.10 %
Peoples   71,941     -     1,669     1,669     70,272   0.00 %   2.32 %   2.32 %
Kosciusko   30,580     -     528     528     30,052   0.00 %   1.73 %   1.73 %
LaPorte   70,442     10     2,461     2,471     67,971   0.01 %   3.49 %   3.50 %
CNB   3,498     -     88     88     3,410   0.00 %   2.52 %   2.52 %
Lafayette   63,805     -     519     519     63,286   0.00 %   0.81 %   0.81 %
Wolverine   136,829     -     729     729     136,100   0.00 %   0.53 %   0.53 %
Salin   489,194     -     13,797     13,797     475,397   0.00 %   2.82 %   2.82 %
Total $ 3,667,685   $ 17,956   $ 21,367   $ 39,323   $ 3,628,362   0.49 %   0.58 %   1.07 %
                               

As of September 30, 2019, non-performing loans totaled $19.2 million, which reflects a two basis point increase in non-performing loans to total loans, or a $4.0 million increase from $15.2 million in non-performing loans as of December 31, 2018. Compared to December 31, 2018, non-performing commercial loans increased by $1.3 million, non-performing real estate loans increased by $2.2 million and non-performing consumer loans increased by $485,000. Other real estate owned and repossessed assets totaled $4.0 million as of September 30, 2019 which is an increase of $2.0 million from December 31, 2018. The majority of this increase was due to other real estate owned properties acquired in the Salin transaction, including the closed branches, totaling $1.7 million.

As of September 30, 2019, substandard loans totaled $62.1 million, which is an increase of $14.4 million from June 30, 2019. This increase in substandard loans was primarily due to four unrelated relationships, each from a different industry, being downgraded during the quarter. We do not believe this increase to be an indication of the overall quality of our loan portfolio as evident by our steady non-performing loans to total loans ratio of 0.52% as of September 30, 2019 and other non-performing and substandard relationships showing improvement. 

Expense Management

Total non-interest expense was $1.5 million lower in the third quarter of 2019 when compared to the second quarter of 2019. FDIC insurance, other expense, professional fees, and outside services and consultants decreased by $638,000, $572,000, $263,000 and $103,000, respectively. Offsetting these decreases was an increase in loan expense of $150,000. FDIC insurance decreased due to assessment credits the Bank received during the third quarter of 2019 as the FDIC reserve is currently overfunded. Excluding merger expenses, total non-interest expense held steady at $30.1 million when comparing the third quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of 2019.

           
  Three Months Ended        
  September 30   June 30        
    2019       2019     Adjusted
                             
Non-interest Expense Actual   Merger
Expenses		   Adjusted   Actual   Merger
Expenses		   Adjusted
 		    Amount
Change		   Percent
Change
Salaries and employee benefits $ 16,948     $ -   $ 16,948     $ 16,951     $ (482 )   $ 16,469     $ 479     2.9 %
Net occupancy expenses   3,131       -     3,131       3,148       (75 )     3,073       58     1.9 %
Data processing   2,140       -     2,140       2,139       (68 )     2,071       69     3.3 %
Professional fees   335       -     335       598       (153 )     445       (110 )   -24.7 %
Outside services and consultants   1,552       -     1,552       1,655       (176 )     1,479       73     4.9 %
Loan expense   2,198       -     2,198       2,048       (2 )     2,046       152     7.4 %
FDIC deposit insurance   (273 )     -     (273 )     365       -       365       (638 )   -174.8 %
Other losses   90       -     90       169       (69 )     100       (10 )   -10.0 %
Other expenses   3,939       -     3,939       4,511       (507 )     4,004       (65 )   -1.6 %
Total non-interest expense $ 30,060     $ -   $ 30,060     $ 31,584     $ (1,532 )   $ 30,052     $ 8     0.0 %
Annualized Non-interest Exp. to Avg. Assets   2.34 %         2.34 %     2.51 %         2.39 %        
                                               

Total non-interest expense was $4.4 million higher during the third quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018. Salaries and employee benefits, other expense, net occupancy expense, loan expense, data processing and outside services and consultants increased $2.6 million, $836,000, $636,000, $476,000, $381,000 and $348,000, respectively. These increases were offset by a decrease of $669,000 in FDIC insurance and $102,000 in professional fees. FDIC insurance decreased due to assessment credits the Bank received during the third quarter of 2019 as the FDIC reserve is currently overfunded.

           
  Three Months Ended        
  September 30   September 30        
    2019       2018     Adjusted
Non-interest Expense Actual   Merger
Expenses		   Adjusted   Actual   Merger
Expenses		   Adjusted Amount
Change		   Percent
Change
Salaries and employee benefits $ 16,948     $ -   $ 16,948     $ 14,343     $ -   $ 14,343     $ 2,605     18.2 %
Net occupancy expenses   3,131       -     3,131       2,495       -     2,495       636     25.5 %
Data processing   2,140       -     2,140       1,759       -     1,759       381     21.7 %
Professional fees   335       -     335       437       -     437       (102 )   -23.3 %
Outside services and consultants   1,552       -     1,552       1,204       -     1,204       348     28.9 %
Loan expense   2,198       -     2,198       1,722       -     1,722       476     27.6 %
FDIC deposit insurance   (273 )     -     (273 )     396       -     396       (669 )   -168.9 %
Other losses   90       -     90       161       -     161       (71 )   -44.1 %
Other expenses   3,939       -     3,939       3,103       -     3,103       836     26.9 %
Total non-interest expense $ 30,060     $ -   $ 30,060     $ 25,620     $ -   $ 25,620     $ 4,440     17.3 %
Annualized Non-interest Exp. to Avg. Assets   2.34 %         2.34 %     2.48 %         2.48 %        
                                               

Total non-interest expense was $15.0 million higher during the first nine months of 2019 when compared to the first nine months of 2018. Salaries and employee benefits, other expenses, outside services and consultants, loan expense, data processing and net occupancy increased $5.8 million, $3.1 million, $3.0 million, $1.7 million, $1.2 million and $1.1 million, respectively. Offsetting these increases was a decrease in FDIC insurance of $799,000 and other losses of $213,000. FDIC insurance decreased due to the assessment credits the Bank received during the third quarter of 2019 as the FDIC reserve is currently overfunded. Excluding merger expenses, total non-interest expense increased $9.3 million during the first nine months of 2019 when compared to the same period of 2018.

           
  Nine Months Ended        
  September 30   September 30        
    2019       2018     Adjusted
Non-interest Expense Actual   Merger
Expenses		   Adjusted   Actual   Merger
Expenses		   Adjusted Amount
Change		   Percent
Change
Salaries and employee benefits $ 48,365     $ (484 )   $ 47,881     $ 42,525     $ -   $ 42,525     $ 5,356     12.6 %
Net occupancy expenses   9,051       (75 )     8,976       7,981       -     7,981       995     12.5 %
Data processing   6,245       (360 )     5,885       5,062       -     5,062       823     16.3 %
Professional fees   1,426       (392 )     1,034       1,314       -     1,314       (280 )   -21.3 %
Outside services and consultants   6,737       (2,466 )     4,271       3,735       -     3,735       536     14.4 %
Loan expense   6,195       (2 )     6,193       4,504       -     4,504       1,689     37.5 %
FDIC deposit insurance   252       -       252       1,051       -     1,051       (799 )   -76.0 %
Other losses   363       (71 )     292       576       -     576       (284 )   -49.3 %
Other expenses   12,748       (1,800 )     10,948       9,651       -     9,651       1,297     13.4 %
Total non-interest expense $ 91,382     $ (5,650 )   $ 85,732     $ 76,399     $ -   $ 76,399     $ 9,333     12.2 %
Annualized Non-interest Exp. to Avg. Assets   2.53 %         2.38 %     2.54 %         2.54 %        
                                               

Annualized non-interest expense as a percent of average assets were 2.34%, 2.51% and 2.48% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively. Annualized non-interest expense, excluding merger expenses, as a percent of average assets continue to decline and were 2.34%, 2.39% and 2.48% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively.

Annualized non-interest expense as a percent of average assets were 2.53% and 2.54% for the first nine months of 2019 and 2018, respectively. Annualized non-interest expense, excluding merger expenses, as a percent of average assets were 2.38% and 2.54% for the first nine months of 2019 and 2018, respectively. Horizon’s strategy to build mass and scale continues to prove effective.

Income tax expense totaled $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $699,000 when compared to the second quarter of 2019 and an increase of $1.4 million when compared to the third quarter of 2018. The increase in income tax expense from the second quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2018 was primarily due to increases in income before income taxes of $4.6 million and $8.9 million, respectively, when compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Income tax expense totaled $9.4 million for the first nine months of 2019, an increase of $1.5 million when compared to the first nine months of 2018. The increase in income tax expense from the first nine months of 2018 was primarily due to an increase in income before income taxes of $9.5 million when compared to the same period of 2019.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information set forth in this press release refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP.  Specifically, we have included non-GAAP financial measures relating to net income, diluted earnings per share, net interest margin, total loans and loan growth, the allowance for loan and lease losses, tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, the return on average assets and the return on average equity. In each case, we have identified special circumstances that we consider to be non-recurring and have excluded them, to show the impact of such events as acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments, among others we have identified in our reconciliations. Horizon believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business without giving effect to the purchase accounting impacts and one-time costs of acquisitions and non-core items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure.  See the tables and other information below and contained elsewhere in this press release for reconciliations of the non-GAAP figures identified herein and their most comparable GAAP measures.

 
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Stockholders' Equity and Tangible Book Value per Share
(Dollars in Thousands Except per Share Data, Unaudited)
                   
  September 30   June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30
    2019     2019     2019     2018     2018
Total stockholders' equity $ 642,711   $ 626,461   $ 609,468   $ 491,992   $ 477,594
Less: Intangible assets   178,896     179,776     176,864     130,270     130,755
Total tangible stockholders' equity $ 463,815   $ 446,685   $ 432,604   $ 361,722   $ 346,839
                   
Common shares outstanding   44,969,021     45,061,372     45,052,747     38,375,407     38,367,890
                   
Tangible book value per common share $ 10.31   $ 9.91   $ 9.60   $ 9.43   $ 9.04
                             


 
Non-GAAP Calculation and Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30   June 30   September 30   September 30   September 30
    2019       2019       2018       2019       2018  
Non-GAAP Calculation of Efficiency Ratio                  
Non-interest expense as reported $ 30,060     $ 31,584     $ 25,620     $ 91,382     $ 76,399  
                   
Net interest income as reported   43,463       41,529       33,772       119,272       100,733  
                   
Non-interest income as reported   11,514       10,898       8,686       31,124       25,936  
                   
Non-interest expense/(Net interest income + Non-interest income) ("Efficiency Ratio")   54.68 %     60.24 %     60.34 %     60.76 %     60.31 %
                   
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Efficiency Ratio                  
Non-interest expense as reported $ 30,060     $ 31,584     $ 25,620     $ 91,382     $ 76,399  
Merger expenses   -       (1,532 )     -       (5,650 )     -  
Non-interest expense excluding merger expenses   30,060       30,052       25,620       85,732       76,399  
                   
Net interest income as reported   43,463       41,529       33,772       119,272       100,733  
                   
Non-interest income as reported   11,514       10,898       8,686       31,124       25,936  
Loss on sale of investment securities   -       100       122       85       111  
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")   (213 )     (367 )     -       (580 )     (154 )
Non-interest income excluding loss on sale of investment securities and death benefit on BOLI   11,301       10,631       8,808       30,629       25,893  
                   
Adjusted efficiency ratio   54.89 %     57.62 %     60.17 %     57.19 %     60.33 %
                   


Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Common Equity
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  September 30   June 30   September 30   September 30   September 30
    2019       2019       2018       2019       2018  
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets                  
Average Assets $ 5,107,259     $ 5,047,365     $ 4,105,096     $ 4,823,601     $ 4,021,811  
                   
Return on average assets ("ROAA") as reported   1.60 %     1.32 %     1.26 %     1.33 %     1.33 %
Merger expenses   0.00 %     0.12 %     0.00 %     0.16 %     0.00 %
Tax effect   0.00 %     -0.02 %     0.00 %     -0.03 %     0.00 %
ROAA excluding merger expenses   1.60 %     1.42 %     1.26 %     1.46 %     1.33 %
                   
Loss on sale of investment securities   0.00 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
Tax effect   0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
ROAA excluding gain on sale of investment securities   1.60 %     1.43 %     1.27 %     1.46 %     1.33 %
                   
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")   -0.02 %     -0.03 %     0.00 %     -0.02 %     -0.01 %
ROAA excluding death benefit on BOLI   1.58 %     1.40 %     1.27 %     1.44 %     1.32 %
                   
Core ROAA   1.58 %     1.40 %     1.27 %     1.44 %     1.32 %
                   
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Common Equity                  
Average Common Equity $ 640,770     $ 622,028     $ 476,959     $ 589,766     $ 467,867  
                   
Return on average common equity ("ROACE") as reported   12.72 %     10.73 %     10.87 %     10.88 %     11.43 %
Merger expenses   0.00 %     0.99 %     0.00 %     1.28 %     0.00 %
Tax effect   0.00 %     -0.19 %     0.00 %     -0.22 %     0.00 %
ROACE excluding merger expenses   12.72 %     11.53 %     10.87 %     11.94 %     11.43 %
                   
Loss on sale of investment securities   0.00 %     0.06 %     0.10 %     0.02 %     0.03 %
Tax effect   0.00 %     -0.01 %     -0.02 %     0.00 %     -0.01 %
ROACE excluding gain on sale of investment securities   12.72 %     11.58 %     10.95 %     11.96 %     11.45 %
                   
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")   -0.13 %     -0.24 %     0.00 %     -0.13 %     -0.04 %
ROAA excluding death benefit on BOLI   12.59 %     11.34 %     10.95 %     11.83 %     11.41 %
                   
Core ROACE   12.59 %     11.34 %     10.95 %     11.83 %     11.41 %
                   

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is an independent, commercial bank holding company serving northern and central Indiana, and southern and central Michigan through its commercial banking subsidiary, Horizon Bank. Horizon may be reached online at www.horizonbank.com. Its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol HBNC.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon.  For these statements, Horizon claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance.  The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.  We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. 

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.  Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Horizon’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in its Form 10-K.  Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Contact:          
Horizon Bancorp, Inc.
Mark E. Secor
Chief Financial Officer
(219) 873-2611          
Fax: (219) 874-9280


HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share data and ratios, Unaudited)

  September 30   June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30
    2019       2019       2019       2018       2018  
Balance sheet:                  
Total assets $ 5,186,714     $ 5,098,682     $ 5,051,639     $ 4,246,688     $ 4,150,561  
Investment securities   977,536       887,187       893,469       810,460       766,153  
Commercial loans   2,046,165       2,062,623       2,089,579       1,721,590       1,698,582  
Mortgage warehouse loans   155,631       133,428       71,944       74,120       71,422  
Residential mortgage loans   796,497       814,065       819,824       668,141       651,250  
Consumer loans   668,332       654,552       639,710       549,481       536,132  
Earnings assets   4,667,668       4,577,487       4,538,952       3,842,903       3,743,592  
Non-interest bearing deposit accounts   756,707       810,350       811,768       642,129       621,475  
Interest bearing transaction accounts   2,173,100       2,153,189       2,115,847       1,684,336       1,605,825  
Time deposits   986,150       967,236       960,408       812,911       901,254  
Borrowings   516,591       436,233       457,788       550,384       477,719  
Subordinated debentures   56,250       56,194       55,310       37,837       37,791  
Total stockholders' equity   642,711       626,461       609,468       491,992       477,594  
                   
  Three months ended
Income statement:                  
Net interest income $ 43,463     $ 41,529     $ 34,280     $ 33,836     $ 33,772  
Provision for loan losses   376       896       364       528       1,176  
Non-interest income   11,514       10,898       8,712       8,477       8,686  
Non-interest expenses   30,060       31,584       29,738       26,117       25,620  
Income tax expense   4,004       3,305       2,074       2,535       2,597  
Net income $ 20,537     $ 16,642     $ 10,816     $ 13,133     $ 13,065  
                   
Per share data:(1)                  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.46     $ 0.37     $ 0.28     $ 0.34     $ 0.34  
Diluted earnings per share   0.46       0.37       0.28       0.34       0.34  
Cash dividends declared per common share   0.12       0.12       0.10       0.10       0.10  
Book value per common share   14.29       13.90       13.53       12.82       12.45  
Tangible book value per common share   10.31       9.91       9.60       9.43       9.04  
Market value - high   17.77       17.13       17.82       19.40       21.39  
Market value - low $ 15.93     $ 15.51     $ 15.50     $ 14.94     $ 19.44  
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic   45,038,021       45,055,117       38,822,543       38,367,972       38,365,379  
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted   45,113,730       45,130,408       38,906,172       38,488,002       38,534,970  
                   
Key ratios:                  
Return on average assets   1.60 %     1.32 %     1.02 %     1.25 %     1.26 %
Return on average common stockholders' equity   12.72       10.73       8.66       10.73       10.87  
Net interest margin   3.82       3.73       3.62       3.60       3.67  
Loan loss reserve to total loans   0.49       0.50       0.49       0.59       0.60  
Average equity to average assets   12.55       12.32       11.76       11.62       11.62  
Bank only capital ratios:                  
Tier 1 capital to average assets   9.39       9.52       10.99       9.38       9.53  
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets   11.69       11.76       11.84       11.91       12.09  
Total capital to risk weighted assets   12.14       12.23       12.30       12.47       12.66  
                   
Loan data:                  
Substandard loans $ 62,130     $ 47,764     $ 41,728     $ 38,775     $ 34,655  
30 to 89 days delinquent   10,204       9,633       9,980       7,161       6,878  
                   
90 days and greater delinquent - accruing interest $ 34     $ 391     $ 192     $ 568     $ 202  
Trouble debt restructures - accruing interest   3,491       2,198       2,532       2,002       1,830  
Trouble debt restructures - non-accrual   1,807       1,576       1,349       1,057       1,077  
Non-accural loans   13,823       14,764       15,313       11,548       11,417  
Total non-performing loans $ 19,155     $ 18,929     $ 19,386     $ 15,175     $ 14,526  
Non-performing loans to total loans   0.52 %     0.52 %     0.54 %     0.50 %     0.49 %
                   
(1) Adjusted for 3:2 stock split on June 15, 2018                
                 

 

HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share data and ratios, Unaudited)

  September 30   September 30  
    2019       2018    
Balance sheet:        
Total assets $ 5,186,714     $ 4,150,561    
Investment securities   977,536       766,153    
Commercial loans   2,046,165       1,698,582    
Mortgage warehouse loans   155,631       71,422    
Residential mortgage loans   796,497       651,250    
Consumer loans   668,332       536,132    
Earnings assets   4,667,668       3,743,592    
Non-interest bearing deposit accounts   756,707       621,475    
Interest bearing transaction accounts   2,173,100       1,605,825    
Time deposits   986,150       901,254    
Borrowings   516,591       477,719    
Subordinated debentures   56,250       37,791    
Total stockholders' equity   642,711       477,594    
         
  Nine months ended
Income statement:        
Net interest income $ 119,272     $ 100,733    
Provision for loan losses   1,636       2,378    
Non-interest income   31,124       25,936    
Non-interest expenses   91,382       76,399    
Income tax expense   9,383       7,908    
Net income $ 47,995     $ 39,984    
         
Per share data:(1)        
Basic earnings per share $ 1.12     $ 1.04    
Diluted earnings per share   1.11       1.04    
Cash dividends declared per common share   0.34       0.30    
Book value per common share   14.29       12.45    
Tangible book value per common share   10.31       9.04    
Market value - high   17.82       21.94    
Market value - low $ 15.50     $ 17.87    
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic   42,995,082       38,340,012    
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted   43,070,095       38,503,403    
         
Key ratios:        
Return on average assets   1.33 %     1.33 %  
Return on average common stockholders' equity   10.88       11.43    
Net interest margin   3.72       3.74    
Loan loss reserve to total loans   0.49       0.60    
Average equity to average assets   12.23       11.63    
Bank only capital ratios:        
Tier 1 capital to average assets   9.39       9.53    
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets   11.69       12.09    
Total capital to risk weighted assets   12.14       12.66    
         
Loan data:        
Substandard loans $ 62,130     $ 34,655    
30 to 89 days delinquent   10,204       6,878    
         
90 days and greater delinquent - accruing interest $ 34     $ 202    
Trouble debt restructures - accruing interest   3,491       1,830    
Trouble debt restructures - non-accrual   1,807       1,077    
Non-accural loans   13,823       11,417    
Total non-performing loans $ 19,155     $ 14,526    
Non-performing loans to total loans   0.52 %     0.49 %  
         
(1) Adjusted for 3:2 stock split on June 15, 2018      
       


HORIZON BANCORP, INC.

Allocation of the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
                   
  September 30   June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30
    2019       2019       2019       2018       2018  
Commercial $ 12,082     $ 11,881     $ 11,556     $ 10,495     $ 10,581  
Real estate   1,449       1,732       1,588       1,676       1,574  
Mortgage warehousing   1,041       1,040       1,014       1,006       1,030  
Consumer   3,384       3,652       3,663       4,643       4,613  
Total $ 17,956     $ 18,305     $ 17,821     $ 17,820     $ 17,798  
                   
 
Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries)
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
                   
  Three Months Ended
  September 30   June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30
    2019       2019       2019       2018       2018  
Commercial $ 192     $ 265     $ 61     $ 196     $ 179  
Real estate   (7 )     41       (27 )     47       (2 )
Mortgage warehousing   -       -       -       -       -  
Consumer   540       106       329       263       272  
Total $ 725     $ 412     $ 363     $ 506     $ 449  
Percent of net charge-offs to average loans outstanding for the period   0.02 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.02 %     0.02 %
                   
 
Total Non-performing Loans
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
                   
  September 30   June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30
    2019       2019       2019       2018       2018  
Commercial $ 8,193     $ 8,697     $ 9,750     $ 6,903     $ 8,355  
Real estate   7,212       6,444       5,995       5,007       3,754  
Mortgage warehousing   -       -       -       -       -  
Consumer   3,750       3,788       3,641       3,265       2,417  
Total $ 19,155     $ 18,929     $ 19,386     $ 15,175     $ 14,526  
Non-performing loans to total loans   0.52 %     0.52 %     0.54 %     0.55 %     0.49 %
                   
 
Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessed Assets
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
                   
  September 30   June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30
    2019       2019       2019       2018       2018  
Commercial $ 3,972     $ 3,694     $ 3,496     $ 1,967     $ 2,181  
Real estate   48       113       126       60       58  
Mortgage warehousing   -       -       -       -       -  
Consumer   24       48       30       48       26  
Total $ 4,044     $ 3,855     $ 3,652     $ 2,075     $ 2,265  
                   

 


HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
Average Balance Sheets
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, Unaudited)

                         
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    September 30, 2019   September 30, 2018
    Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Rate
  Assets                      
  Interest-earning assets                      
  Federal funds sold $ 18,133     $ 115   2.52 %   $ 3,840     $ 24   2.48 %
  Interest-earning deposits   17,823       93   2.07 %     24,494       104   1.68 %
  Investment securities - taxable   478,764       2,949   2.44 %     421,681       2,611   2.46 %
  Investment securities - non-taxable(1)   462,997       3,099   3.36 %     324,289       2,010   3.11 %
  Loans receivable(2)(3)   3,646,268       49,455   5.41 %     2,942,835       37,522   5.07 %
  Total interest-earning assets(1)   4,623,985       55,711   4.87 %     3,717,139       42,271   4.58 %
                         
  Non-interest-earning assets                      
  Cash and due from banks   66,970               45,864          
  Allowance for loan losses   (18,277 )             (17,090 )        
  Other assets   434,581               359,183          
                         
  Total average assets $ 5,107,259             $ 4,105,096          
                         
  Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                      
  Interest-bearing liabilities                      
  Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,132,852     $ 9,109   1.15 %   $ 2,438,450     $ 5,023   0.82 %
  Borrowings   413,859       2,275   2.18 %     496,054       2,876   2.30 %
  Subordinated debentures   54,433       864   6.30 %     36,570       600   6.51 %
  Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,601,144       12,248   1.35 %     2,971,074       8,499   1.13 %
                         
  Non-interest-bearing liabilities                      
  Demand deposits   818,164               640,983          
  Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   47,181               16,080          
  Stockholders' equity   640,770               476,959          
                         
  Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,107,259             $ 4,105,096          
                         
  Net interest income/spread     $ 43,463   3.52 %       $ 33,772   3.44 %
  Net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets(1)         3.82 %           3.67 %
                         
(1 ) Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
(2 ) Includes fees on loans. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate.        
(3 ) Non-accruing loans for the purpose of the computations above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
     

 

HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
Average Balance Sheets
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, Unaudited)

                         
    Nine Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2019   September 30, 2018
    Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Rate
  Assets                      
  Interest-earning assets                      
  Federal funds sold $ 14,778     $ 339   3.07 %   $ 2,845     $ 53   2.49 %
  Interest-earning deposits   21,938       284   1.73 %     25,411       300   1.58 %
  Investment securities - taxable   469,330       8,929   2.54 %     413,617       7,379   2.39 %
  Investment securities - non-taxable(1)   423,141       8,520   3.37 %     313,168       5,745   3.00 %
  Loans receivable(2)(3)   3,447,654       136,862   5.32 %     2,855,236       108,961   5.06 %
  Total interest-earning assets(1)   4,376,841       154,934   4.81 %     3,610,277       122,438   4.55 %
                         
  Non-interest-earning assets                      
  Cash and due from banks   58,890               44,605          
  Allowance for loan losses   (18,053 )             (16,686 )        
  Other assets   405,923               383,615          
                         
  Total average assets $ 4,823,601             $ 4,021,811          
                         
  Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                      
  Interest-bearing liabilities                      
  Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,924,433     $ 24,923   1.14 %   $ 2,382,864     $ 11,814   0.66 %
  Borrowings   462,575       8,391   2.43 %     504,349       8,127   2.15 %
  Subordinated debentures   48,666       2,348   6.45 %     36,524       1,764   6.46 %
  Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,435,674       35,662   1.39 %     2,923,737       21,705   0.99 %
                         
  Non-interest-bearing liabilities                      
  Demand deposits   760,717               613,866          
  Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   37,444               16,341          
  Stockholders' equity   589,766               467,867          
                         
  Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,823,601             $ 4,021,811          
                         
  Net interest income/spread     $ 119,272   3.42 %       $ 100,733   3.55 %
  Net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets(1)         3.72 %           3.74 %
                         
(1 ) Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
(2 ) Includes fees on loans. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate.        
(3 ) Non-accruing loans for the purpose of the computations above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
     

 

HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)

       
  September 30   December 31
    2019     2018  
  (Unaudited)    
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $ 91,279   $ 58,492  
Interest-earning time deposits   8,455     15,744  
Investment securities, available for sale   767,230     600,348  
Investment securities, held to maturity (fair value of $217,718 and $208,273)   210,306     210,112  
Loans held for sale   1,060     1,038  
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $17,956 and $17,820   3,648,669     2,995,512  
Premises and equipment, net   92,800     74,331  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   22,447     18,073  
Goodwill   151,238     119,880  
Other intangible assets   27,658     10,390  
Interest receivable   18,282     14,239  
Cash value of life insurance   95,011     88,062  
Other assets   52,279     40,467  
Total assets $ 5,186,714   $ 4,246,688  
Liabilities      
Deposits      
Non-interest bearing $ 756,707   $ 642,129  
Interest bearing   3,159,250     2,497,247  
Total deposits   3,915,957     3,139,376  
Borrowings   516,591     550,384  
Subordinated debentures   56,250     37,837  
Interest payable   2,725     2,031  
Other liabilities   52,480     25,068  
Total liabilities   4,544,003     3,754,696  
Commitments and contingent liabilities      
Stockholders' Equity      
Preferred stock, Authorized, 1,000,000 shares, Issued 0 shares   -     -  
Common stock, no par value, Authorized 99,000,000 shares (1)      
Issued 44,994,090 and 38,400,476 shares (1), Outstanding 44,969,021 and 38,375,407 shares (1)   -     -  
Additional paid-in capital   379,448     276,101  
Retained earnings   256,617     224,035  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   6,646     (8,144 )
Total stockholders' equity   642,711     491,992  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,186,714   $ 4,246,688  
       
(1) Adjusted for 3:2 stock split on June 15, 2018      
       

 

HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)

       
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30   September 30
    2019       2018       2019       2018  
Interest Income              
Loans receivable $ 49,455     $ 37,522     $ 136,862     $ 108,961  
Investment securities              
Taxable   3,157       2,739       9,552       7,732  
Tax exempt   3,099       2,010       8,520       5,745  
Total interest income   55,711       42,271       154,934       122,438  
Interest Expense              
Deposits   9,109       5,023       24,923       11,814  
Borrowed funds   2,275       2,876       8,391       8,127  
Subordinated debentures   864       600       2,348       1,764  
Total interest expense   12,248       8,499       35,662       21,705  
Net Interest Income   43,463       33,772       119,272       100,733  
Provision for loan losses   376       1,176       1,636       2,378  
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses   43,087       32,596       117,636       98,355  
Non-interest Income              
Service charges on deposit accounts   2,836       2,009       7,193       5,804  
Wire transfer fees   189       160       474       490  
Interchange fees   2,138       1,410       5,659       4,293  
Fiduciary activities   1,834       1,855       5,986       5,598  
Gains (losses) on sale of investment securities (includes $0 and $(122)              
for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $(85) and $(111) for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and nine months ended September 30, 2018 related to accumulated other comprehensive earnings reclassifications)   -       (122 )     (85 )     (111 )
Gain on sale of mortgage loans   2,702       1,839       6,089       5,158  
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment   444       563       1,620       1,423  
Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance   556       503       1,624       1,380  
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance   213       -       580       154  
Other income   602       469       1,984       1,747  
Total non-interest income   11,514       8,686       31,124       25,936  
Non-interest Expense              
Salaries and employee benefits   16,948       14,343       48,365       42,525  
Net occupancy expenses   3,131       2,495       9,051       7,981  
Data processing   2,140       1,759       6,245       5,062  
Professional fees   335       437       1,426       1,314  
Outside services and consultants   1,552       1,204       6,737       3,735  
Loan expense   2,198       1,722       6,195       4,504  
FDIC insurance expense   (273 )     396       252       1,051  
Other losses   90       161       363       576  
Other expense   3,939       3,103       12,748       9,651  
Total non-interest expense   30,060       25,620       91,382       76,399  
Income Before Income Taxes   24,541       15,662       57,378       47,892  
Income tax expense (includes $0 and $(25) for the three months ended              
September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $(18) and $(23) for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and nine months ended September 30, 2018 related to income tax expense (benefit) from reclassification items)   4,004       2,597       9,383       7,908  
Net Income $ 20,537     $ 13,065     $ 47,995     $ 39,984  
Basic Earnings Per Share (1) $ 0.46     $ 0.34     $ 1.12     $ 1.04  
Diluted Earnings Per Share (1)   0.46       0.34       1.11       1.04  
               
(1) Adjusted for 3:2 stock split on June 15, 2018              

