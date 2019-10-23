Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record Quarterly and Year-to-Date Earnings

/EIN News/ -- MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”) today announced its unaudited financial results for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019. All share data has been adjusted to reflect Horizon’s three-for-two stock split effective June 15, 2018.



SUMMARY:

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was $20.5 million, or $0.46 diluted earnings per share, compared to $13.1 million, or $0.34 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. This represents the highest quarterly net income and diluted earnings per share in the Company’s history.





Core net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 increased 54.4% to $20.3 million, or $0.45 diluted earnings per share, compared to $13.2 million, or $0.34 diluted earnings per share, for the same period in 2018. This represents the highest quarterly core net income and core diluted earnings per share in the Company’s history. (See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share” table on page 4 for a description of the elements of core net income.)





Net income for the first nine months of 2019 was $48.0 million, or $1.11 diluted earnings per share, compared to $40.0 million, or $1.04 diluted earnings per share, for the first nine months of 2018. This represents the highest year-to-date net income and diluted earnings per share as of September 30 th in the Company’s history.





in the Company’s history. Core net income for the first nine months of 2019 was $52.1 million, or $1.21 diluted earnings per share, compared to $39.9 million, or $1.04 diluted earnings per share, for the first nine months of 2018. This represents the highest year-to-date core net income and core diluted earnings per share as of September 30 th in the Company’s history. (See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share” table on page 4 for a description of the elements of core net income.)





in the Company’s history. (See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share” table on page 4 for a description of the elements of core net income.) Net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was 3.82% compared to 3.73% and 3.67% for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively. The increase in net interest margin from the second quarter of 2019 and third quarter of 2018 reflects an increase in the yield of interest-earning assets as loans continue to reprice upwards and a decrease in cost of borrowings, along with a stabilization in deposit pricing.





Core net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was 3.67% compared to 3.61% and 3.59% for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively. (See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin” table on page 5 for a description of the elements of core net interest margin.)





Return on average assets was 1.60% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 1.26% for the third quarter of 2018. Return on average assets was 1.33% for both the first nine months of 2019 and 2018.





Core return on average assets for the third quarter of 2019 was 1.58% compared to 1.27% for the third quarter of 2018. Core return on average assets was 1.44% for the first nine months of 2019 compared to 1.32% for the first nine months of 2018. (See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Common Equity” table on page 11 for the description of core return on average assets.)





Return on average equity was 12.72% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 10.87% for the third quarter of 2018. Return on average equity was 10.88% for the first nine months of 2019 compared to 11.43% for the first nine months of 2018.





Core return on average equity for the third quarter of 2019 was 12.59% compared to 10.95% for the third quarter of 2018. Core return on average equity was 11.83% for the first nine months of 2019 compared to 11.41% for the first nine months of 2018. (See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Common Equity” table on page 11 for the description of core return on average assets.)





Horizon’s tangible book value per share increased to $10.31 at September 30, 2019 compared to $9.91 and $9.04 at June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively. This represents the highest tangible book value per share in the Company’s history.





On July 16, 2019, Horizon’s Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program for up to 2,250,000 shares of Horizon’s issued and outstanding common stock, no par value. As of September 30, 2019, Horizon had repurchased a total of 99,407 shares at an average price per share of $16.04.





Horizon consolidated its two Midland, Michigan full-service branches into one location on September 6, 2019.

Craig Dwight, Chairman and CEO of Horizon, commented: “Horizon’s 2019 third quarter and year-to-date performance resulted in record earnings and demonstrate that our long range strategic plan to improve efficiency through an increase in mass and scale is working. Third quarter 2019 earnings increased to $20.5 million, or $0.46 diluted earnings per share, when compared to prior year period earnings of $13.1 million, or $0.34 diluted earnings per share. Year-to-date earnings increased to $48.0 million, or $1.11 diluted earnings per share, compared to $40.0 million, or $1.04 diluted earnings per share, for the prior year period.”

Dwight added, “Horizon’s growth story continues with total assets now reaching approximately $5.2 billion at September 30, 2019. In addition to the loans acquired from our acquisition of Salin Bank and Trust Company during the first quarter of 2019, which totaled approximately $568.9 million, we continue to experience year-to-date loan growth of $118.3 million from the markets of Fort Wayne, Grand Rapids, Indianapolis and Kalamazoo.”

Dwight concluded, “Horizon continues to maximize operational leverage through an increase in mass and scale as evident by the decrease in our adjusted efficiency ratio. Horizon’s adjusted efficiency ratio, excluding merger expenses, loss on sale of investment securities and death benefit on bank owned life insurance decreased to 54.89% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 57.62% for the second quarter of 2019 and 60.17% for the third quarter of 2018. In addition, annualized non-interest expense to average assets, excluding merger expenses, fell to 2.34% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 2.39% for the second quarter of 2019 and 2.48% for the third quarter of 2018. Our team continues to leverage new technologies and develop operational efficiencies. In addition, Horizon consolidated its two Midland, Michigan full-service branches into one location on September 6, 2019 in our continued efforts to improve branch efficiencies.”

Income Statement Highlights

Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $20.5 million, or $0.46 diluted earnings per share, compared to $16.6 million, or $0.37 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2019 and $13.1 million, or $0.34 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2018. Excluding acquisition-related expenses, loss on sale of investment securities and death benefit on bank owned life insurance (“core net income”), core net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $20.3 million, or $0.46 diluted earnings per share, compared to $17.6 million, or $0.39 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2019 and $13.2 million, or $0.34 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2018.

The increase in net income and diluted earnings per share from the second quarter of 2019 to the third quarter of 2019 reflects increases in net interest income of $1.9 million and non-interest income of $616,000, in addition to decreases in non-interest expense of $1.5 million and provision for loan losses of $520,000, offset by an increase in income tax expense of $699,000.

The increase in net income from the third quarter of 2018 when compared to the same period of 2019 reflects increases in net interest income of $9.7 million and non-interest income of $2.8 million, in addition to a decrease in provision for loan losses of $800,000, offset by increases in non-interest expense of $4.4 million and income tax expense of $1.4 million.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $48.0 million, or $1.11 diluted earnings per share, compared to $40.0 million, or $1.04 diluted earnings per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Core net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $52.1 million, or $1.21 diluted earnings per share, compared to $39.9 million, or $1.04 diluted earnings per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. This represents a 16.3% increase in core diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.

The increase in net income when comparing the first nine months of 2019 to the prior year period reflects increases in net interest income of $18.5 million and non-interest income of $5.2 million, in addition to a decrease in provision for loan losses of $742,000, offset by increases in non-interest expense of $15.0 million and income tax expense of $1.5 million.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share (Dollars in Thousands, Except per Share Data, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 June 30 September 30 September 30 September 30 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income Net income as reported $ 20,537 $ 16,642 $ 13,065 $ 47,995 $ 39,984 Merger expenses - 1,532 - 5,650 - Tax effect - (295 ) - (987 ) - Net income excluding merger expenses 20,537 17,879 13,065 52,658 39,984 Loss on sale of investment securities - 100 122 85 111 Tax effect - (21 ) (25 ) (18 ) (23 ) Net income excluding loss on sale of investment securities 20,537 17,958 13,162 52,725 40,072 Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") (213 ) (367 ) - (580 ) (154 ) Net income excluding death benefit on BOLI 20,324 17,591 13,162 52,145 39,918 Core Net Income $ 20,324 $ 17,591 $ 13,162 $ 52,145 $ 39,918 Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings per Share Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") as reported $ 0.46 $ 0.37 $ 0.34 $ 1.11 $ 1.04 Merger expenses - 0.03 - 0.13 - Tax effect - - - (0.02 ) - Diluted EPS excluding merger expenses 0.46 0.40 0.34 1.22 1.04 Loss on sale of investment securities - - - - - Tax effect - - - - - Diluted EPS excluding loss on sale of investment securities 0.46 0.40 0.34 1.22 1.04 Death benefit on BOLI (0.01 ) (0.01 ) - (0.01 ) - Diluted EPS excluding death benefit on BOLI 0.45 0.39 0.34 1.21 1.04 Core Diluted EPS $ 0.45 $ 0.39 $ 0.34 $ 1.21 $ 1.04

Horizon’s net interest margin increased to 3.82% for the third quarter of 2019 when compared to 3.73% for the second quarter of 2019. The increase in net interest margin reflects an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets of six basis points as loans continued to reprice upwards along with an increase in commercial loan fees of $811,000 when compared to the second quarter of 2019. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by three basis points primarily from a decrease in the cost of borrowings. In addition, deposit pricing is reducing within the markets we serve in alignment with the recent decline in general market short-term interest rates.

Net interest margin increased to 3.82% for the third quarter of 2019 when compared to 3.67% for the third quarter of 2018. The increase in net interest margin was due to an increase in yield on interest-earning assets of 29 basis points, offset by an increase in the cost on interest-bearing liabilities of 22 basis points. The increase in the yield of interest-earning assets was primarily due to the increase in the yields on loans receivable of 34 basis points and non-taxable investment securities of 25 basis points. The increase in the yields on loans receivable was the result of loans repricing upwards along with an increase in commercial loan fees of $1.2 million when comparing the third quarter of 2019 to the third quarter of 2018. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased by 33 basis points and was partially offset by a decrease in the cost on borrowings of 12 basis points.

Net interest margin decreased to 3.72% during the first nine months of 2019 when compared to 3.74% for the first nine months of 2018. This decrease reflects an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 40 basis points, offset by an increase in the yield of interest-earning assets of 26 basis points. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits of 48 basis points and borrowings of 28 basis points. The increase in the yield of interest-earning assets was due to increases in the yields on loans receivable of 26 basis points, non-taxable investment securities of 37 basis points and taxable investment securities of 15 basis points.

Net interest margin, excluding acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments (“core net interest margin”), was 3.67% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 3.61% for the prior quarter and 3.59% for the third quarter of 2018. Interest income from acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments was $1.7 million, $1.3 million and $789,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively. The increase in the core net interest margin during the third quarter of 2019 was due to a decrease of the cost on borrowings and an increase in the yield on earning assets from higher mortgage warehouse lending balances, loans continuing to reprice higher and the addition of acquired Salin loans.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 June 30 September 30 September 30 September 30 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin Net interest income as reported $ 43,463 $ 41,529 $ 33,772 $ 119,272 $ 100,733 Average interest-earning assets 4,623,985 4,566,674 3,717,139 4,376,841 3,610,277 Net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets ("Net Interest Margin") 3.82 % 3.73 % 3.67 % 3.72 % 3.74 % Acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments ("PAUs") $ (1,739 ) $ (1,299 ) $ (789 ) $ (4,548 ) $ (4,460 ) Core net interest income $ 41,724 $ 40,230 $ 32,983 $ 114,724 $ 96,273 Core net interest margin 3.67 % 3.61 % 3.59 % 3.58 % 3.58 %

Lending Activity

Total loans increased $653.3 million from $3.014 billion as of December 31, 2018 to $3.668 billion as of September 30, 2019. Excluding acquired loans, total loans increased $84.4 million during the first nine months of 2019 as consumer loans increased by $33.7 million and mortgage warehouse loans increased by $81.5 million, offset by a decrease in commercial loans of $28.2 million and residential mortgage loans of $2.7 million.

Loan Growth by Type, Excluding Acquired Loans (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) September 30 December 31 Amount Acquired Amount Percent 2019 2018 Change Loans Change Change Commercial $ 2,046,165 $ 1,721,590 $ 324,575 $ (352,798 ) $ (28,223 ) -1.6 % Residential mortgage 796,497 668,141 128,356 (131,008 ) (2,652 ) -0.4 % Consumer 668,332 549,481 118,851 (85,112 ) 33,739 6.1 % Subtotal 3,510,994 2,939,212 571,782 (568,918 ) 2,864 0.1 % Held for sale loans 1,060 1,038 22 - 22 2.1 % Mortgage warehouse loans 155,631 74,120 81,511 - 81,511 110.0 % Total loans $ 3,667,685 $ 3,014,370 $ 653,315 $ (568,918 ) $ 84,397 2.8 %

During the first nine months of 2019, Horizon Bank (the “Bank”) originated approximately $299.5 million of commercial loans, which is a 17% increase compared to the same period in 2018; however, only 56.5%, or $169.1 million, of these loan originations had been funded as of September 30, 2019. These originations were offset by commercial loan payoffs totaling approximately $226.0 million during the first nine months of 2019, which is a 69% increase in payoffs compared to the same period in 2018, as there was an increase in clients moving projects that had reached stabilization into the long-term, fixed rate conduit financing market and properties being sold. During the first nine months of 2018, the Bank originated approximately $256.5 million of commercial loans; however, only 56.2%, or $144.1 million, of these loan originations had been funded as of September 30, 2018. These originations were offset by commercial loan payoffs totaling approximately $134.1 million during the first nine months of 2018.



Residential mortgage lending activity for the three months ended September 30, 2019 generated $2.7 million in income from the gain on sale of mortgage loans, an increase of $624,000 from the second quarter of 2019 and $863,000 from the third quarter of 2018. Total origination volume for the third quarter of 2019, including loans placed into portfolio, totaled $121.1 million, representing an increase of 8.7% from the second quarter of 2019 and an increase of 20.4% from the third quarter of 2018. Total origination volume for the third quarter of 2019 of loans sold to the secondary market totaled $95.0 million, representing an increase of 56.7% from the second quarter of 2019 and an increase of 60.3% from the third quarter of 2018.

Revenue derived from Horizon’s residential mortgage and warehouse lending activities was 5.8% of Horizon’s total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, which is comparable to the same prior year period.

The provision for loan losses totaled $376,000 for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $896,000 for the second quarter of 2019 and $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2018.

The provision for loan losses totaled $1.6 million for the first nine months of 2019 compared to $2.4 million for the first nine months of 2018.

The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans decreased to 0.49% as of September 30, 2019 from 0.59% at December 31, 2018. The decrease in the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans is primarily due to increased loan balances from the Salin acquisition. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding loans with credit-related purchase accounting adjustments, was 0.65% as of September 30, 2019 compared to 0.72% as of December 31, 2018. Loan loss reserves plus credit-related loan discounts on acquired loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.07% as of September 30, 2019 compared to 0.98% as of December 31, 2018.

Non-GAAP Allowance for Loan and Lease Loss Detail As of September 30, 2019 (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Pre-discount

Loan

Balance Allowance

for Loan

Losses

(ALLL) Loan

Discount ALLL

+

Loan

Discount Loans,

net ALLL/

Pre-discount

Loan

Balance Loan

Discount/

Pre-discount

Loan

Balance ALLL + Loan

Discount/

Pre-discount

Loan

Balance Horizon Legacy $ 2,779,961 $ 17,946 N/A $ 17,946 $ 2,762,015 0.65 % 0.00 % 0.65 % Heartland 5,244 - 589 589 4,655 0.00 % 11.23 % 11.23 % Summit 16,191 - 987 987 15,204 0.00 % 6.10 % 6.10 % Peoples 71,941 - 1,669 1,669 70,272 0.00 % 2.32 % 2.32 % Kosciusko 30,580 - 528 528 30,052 0.00 % 1.73 % 1.73 % LaPorte 70,442 10 2,461 2,471 67,971 0.01 % 3.49 % 3.50 % CNB 3,498 - 88 88 3,410 0.00 % 2.52 % 2.52 % Lafayette 63,805 - 519 519 63,286 0.00 % 0.81 % 0.81 % Wolverine 136,829 - 729 729 136,100 0.00 % 0.53 % 0.53 % Salin 489,194 - 13,797 13,797 475,397 0.00 % 2.82 % 2.82 % Total $ 3,667,685 $ 17,956 $ 21,367 $ 39,323 $ 3,628,362 0.49 % 0.58 % 1.07 %

As of September 30, 2019, non-performing loans totaled $19.2 million, which reflects a two basis point increase in non-performing loans to total loans, or a $4.0 million increase from $15.2 million in non-performing loans as of December 31, 2018. Compared to December 31, 2018, non-performing commercial loans increased by $1.3 million, non-performing real estate loans increased by $2.2 million and non-performing consumer loans increased by $485,000. Other real estate owned and repossessed assets totaled $4.0 million as of September 30, 2019 which is an increase of $2.0 million from December 31, 2018. The majority of this increase was due to other real estate owned properties acquired in the Salin transaction, including the closed branches, totaling $1.7 million.

As of September 30, 2019, substandard loans totaled $62.1 million, which is an increase of $14.4 million from June 30, 2019. This increase in substandard loans was primarily due to four unrelated relationships, each from a different industry, being downgraded during the quarter. We do not believe this increase to be an indication of the overall quality of our loan portfolio as evident by our steady non-performing loans to total loans ratio of 0.52% as of September 30, 2019 and other non-performing and substandard relationships showing improvement.

Expense Management

Total non-interest expense was $1.5 million lower in the third quarter of 2019 when compared to the second quarter of 2019. FDIC insurance, other expense, professional fees, and outside services and consultants decreased by $638,000, $572,000, $263,000 and $103,000, respectively. Offsetting these decreases was an increase in loan expense of $150,000. FDIC insurance decreased due to assessment credits the Bank received during the third quarter of 2019 as the FDIC reserve is currently overfunded. Excluding merger expenses, total non-interest expense held steady at $30.1 million when comparing the third quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of 2019.

Three Months Ended September 30 June 30 2019 2019 Adjusted Non-interest Expense Actual Merger

Expenses Adjusted Actual Merger

Expenses Adjusted

Amount

Change Percent

Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 16,948 $ - $ 16,948 $ 16,951 $ (482 ) $ 16,469 $ 479 2.9 % Net occupancy expenses 3,131 - 3,131 3,148 (75 ) 3,073 58 1.9 % Data processing 2,140 - 2,140 2,139 (68 ) 2,071 69 3.3 % Professional fees 335 - 335 598 (153 ) 445 (110 ) -24.7 % Outside services and consultants 1,552 - 1,552 1,655 (176 ) 1,479 73 4.9 % Loan expense 2,198 - 2,198 2,048 (2 ) 2,046 152 7.4 % FDIC deposit insurance (273 ) - (273 ) 365 - 365 (638 ) -174.8 % Other losses 90 - 90 169 (69 ) 100 (10 ) -10.0 % Other expenses 3,939 - 3,939 4,511 (507 ) 4,004 (65 ) -1.6 % Total non-interest expense $ 30,060 $ - $ 30,060 $ 31,584 $ (1,532 ) $ 30,052 $ 8 0.0 % Annualized Non-interest Exp. to Avg. Assets 2.34 % 2.34 % 2.51 % 2.39 %

Total non-interest expense was $4.4 million higher during the third quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018. Salaries and employee benefits, other expense, net occupancy expense, loan expense, data processing and outside services and consultants increased $2.6 million, $836,000, $636,000, $476,000, $381,000 and $348,000, respectively. These increases were offset by a decrease of $669,000 in FDIC insurance and $102,000 in professional fees. FDIC insurance decreased due to assessment credits the Bank received during the third quarter of 2019 as the FDIC reserve is currently overfunded.

Three Months Ended September 30 September 30 2019 2018 Adjusted Non-interest Expense Actual Merger

Expenses Adjusted Actual Merger

Expenses Adjusted Amount

Change Percent

Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 16,948 $ - $ 16,948 $ 14,343 $ - $ 14,343 $ 2,605 18.2 % Net occupancy expenses 3,131 - 3,131 2,495 - 2,495 636 25.5 % Data processing 2,140 - 2,140 1,759 - 1,759 381 21.7 % Professional fees 335 - 335 437 - 437 (102 ) -23.3 % Outside services and consultants 1,552 - 1,552 1,204 - 1,204 348 28.9 % Loan expense 2,198 - 2,198 1,722 - 1,722 476 27.6 % FDIC deposit insurance (273 ) - (273 ) 396 - 396 (669 ) -168.9 % Other losses 90 - 90 161 - 161 (71 ) -44.1 % Other expenses 3,939 - 3,939 3,103 - 3,103 836 26.9 % Total non-interest expense $ 30,060 $ - $ 30,060 $ 25,620 $ - $ 25,620 $ 4,440 17.3 % Annualized Non-interest Exp. to Avg. Assets 2.34 % 2.34 % 2.48 % 2.48 %

Total non-interest expense was $15.0 million higher during the first nine months of 2019 when compared to the first nine months of 2018. Salaries and employee benefits, other expenses, outside services and consultants, loan expense, data processing and net occupancy increased $5.8 million, $3.1 million, $3.0 million, $1.7 million, $1.2 million and $1.1 million, respectively. Offsetting these increases was a decrease in FDIC insurance of $799,000 and other losses of $213,000. FDIC insurance decreased due to the assessment credits the Bank received during the third quarter of 2019 as the FDIC reserve is currently overfunded. Excluding merger expenses, total non-interest expense increased $9.3 million during the first nine months of 2019 when compared to the same period of 2018.

Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 2019 2018 Adjusted Non-interest Expense Actual Merger

Expenses Adjusted Actual Merger

Expenses Adjusted Amount

Change Percent

Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 48,365 $ (484 ) $ 47,881 $ 42,525 $ - $ 42,525 $ 5,356 12.6 % Net occupancy expenses 9,051 (75 ) 8,976 7,981 - 7,981 995 12.5 % Data processing 6,245 (360 ) 5,885 5,062 - 5,062 823 16.3 % Professional fees 1,426 (392 ) 1,034 1,314 - 1,314 (280 ) -21.3 % Outside services and consultants 6,737 (2,466 ) 4,271 3,735 - 3,735 536 14.4 % Loan expense 6,195 (2 ) 6,193 4,504 - 4,504 1,689 37.5 % FDIC deposit insurance 252 - 252 1,051 - 1,051 (799 ) -76.0 % Other losses 363 (71 ) 292 576 - 576 (284 ) -49.3 % Other expenses 12,748 (1,800 ) 10,948 9,651 - 9,651 1,297 13.4 % Total non-interest expense $ 91,382 $ (5,650 ) $ 85,732 $ 76,399 $ - $ 76,399 $ 9,333 12.2 % Annualized Non-interest Exp. to Avg. Assets 2.53 % 2.38 % 2.54 % 2.54 %

Annualized non-interest expense as a percent of average assets were 2.34%, 2.51% and 2.48% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively. Annualized non-interest expense, excluding merger expenses, as a percent of average assets continue to decline and were 2.34%, 2.39% and 2.48% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively.

Annualized non-interest expense as a percent of average assets were 2.53% and 2.54% for the first nine months of 2019 and 2018, respectively. Annualized non-interest expense, excluding merger expenses, as a percent of average assets were 2.38% and 2.54% for the first nine months of 2019 and 2018, respectively. Horizon’s strategy to build mass and scale continues to prove effective.

Income tax expense totaled $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $699,000 when compared to the second quarter of 2019 and an increase of $1.4 million when compared to the third quarter of 2018. The increase in income tax expense from the second quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2018 was primarily due to increases in income before income taxes of $4.6 million and $8.9 million, respectively, when compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Income tax expense totaled $9.4 million for the first nine months of 2019, an increase of $1.5 million when compared to the first nine months of 2018. The increase in income tax expense from the first nine months of 2018 was primarily due to an increase in income before income taxes of $9.5 million when compared to the same period of 2019.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information set forth in this press release refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we have included non-GAAP financial measures relating to net income, diluted earnings per share, net interest margin, total loans and loan growth, the allowance for loan and lease losses, tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, the return on average assets and the return on average equity. In each case, we have identified special circumstances that we consider to be non-recurring and have excluded them, to show the impact of such events as acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments, among others we have identified in our reconciliations. Horizon believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business without giving effect to the purchase accounting impacts and one-time costs of acquisitions and non-core items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure. See the tables and other information below and contained elsewhere in this press release for reconciliations of the non-GAAP figures identified herein and their most comparable GAAP measures.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Stockholders' Equity and Tangible Book Value per Share (Dollars in Thousands Except per Share Data, Unaudited) September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Total stockholders' equity $ 642,711 $ 626,461 $ 609,468 $ 491,992 $ 477,594 Less: Intangible assets 178,896 179,776 176,864 130,270 130,755 Total tangible stockholders' equity $ 463,815 $ 446,685 $ 432,604 $ 361,722 $ 346,839 Common shares outstanding 44,969,021 45,061,372 45,052,747 38,375,407 38,367,890 Tangible book value per common share $ 10.31 $ 9.91 $ 9.60 $ 9.43 $ 9.04





Non-GAAP Calculation and Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 June 30 September 30 September 30 September 30 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Non-GAAP Calculation of Efficiency Ratio Non-interest expense as reported $ 30,060 $ 31,584 $ 25,620 $ 91,382 $ 76,399 Net interest income as reported 43,463 41,529 33,772 119,272 100,733 Non-interest income as reported 11,514 10,898 8,686 31,124 25,936 Non-interest expense/(Net interest income + Non-interest income) ("Efficiency Ratio") 54.68 % 60.24 % 60.34 % 60.76 % 60.31 % Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Efficiency Ratio Non-interest expense as reported $ 30,060 $ 31,584 $ 25,620 $ 91,382 $ 76,399 Merger expenses - (1,532 ) - (5,650 ) - Non-interest expense excluding merger expenses 30,060 30,052 25,620 85,732 76,399 Net interest income as reported 43,463 41,529 33,772 119,272 100,733 Non-interest income as reported 11,514 10,898 8,686 31,124 25,936 Loss on sale of investment securities - 100 122 85 111 Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") (213 ) (367 ) - (580 ) (154 ) Non-interest income excluding loss on sale of investment securities and death benefit on BOLI 11,301 10,631 8,808 30,629 25,893 Adjusted efficiency ratio 54.89 % 57.62 % 60.17 % 57.19 % 60.33 %





Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Common Equity (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30 June 30 September 30 September 30 September 30 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets Average Assets $ 5,107,259 $ 5,047,365 $ 4,105,096 $ 4,823,601 $ 4,021,811 Return on average assets ("ROAA") as reported 1.60 % 1.32 % 1.26 % 1.33 % 1.33 % Merger expenses 0.00 % 0.12 % 0.00 % 0.16 % 0.00 % Tax effect 0.00 % -0.02 % 0.00 % -0.03 % 0.00 % ROAA excluding merger expenses 1.60 % 1.42 % 1.26 % 1.46 % 1.33 % Loss on sale of investment securities 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Tax effect 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % ROAA excluding gain on sale of investment securities 1.60 % 1.43 % 1.27 % 1.46 % 1.33 % Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") -0.02 % -0.03 % 0.00 % -0.02 % -0.01 % ROAA excluding death benefit on BOLI 1.58 % 1.40 % 1.27 % 1.44 % 1.32 % Core ROAA 1.58 % 1.40 % 1.27 % 1.44 % 1.32 % Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Common Equity Average Common Equity $ 640,770 $ 622,028 $ 476,959 $ 589,766 $ 467,867 Return on average common equity ("ROACE") as reported 12.72 % 10.73 % 10.87 % 10.88 % 11.43 % Merger expenses 0.00 % 0.99 % 0.00 % 1.28 % 0.00 % Tax effect 0.00 % -0.19 % 0.00 % -0.22 % 0.00 % ROACE excluding merger expenses 12.72 % 11.53 % 10.87 % 11.94 % 11.43 % Loss on sale of investment securities 0.00 % 0.06 % 0.10 % 0.02 % 0.03 % Tax effect 0.00 % -0.01 % -0.02 % 0.00 % -0.01 % ROACE excluding gain on sale of investment securities 12.72 % 11.58 % 10.95 % 11.96 % 11.45 % Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") -0.13 % -0.24 % 0.00 % -0.13 % -0.04 % ROAA excluding death benefit on BOLI 12.59 % 11.34 % 10.95 % 11.83 % 11.41 % Core ROACE 12.59 % 11.34 % 10.95 % 11.83 % 11.41 %

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.



Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is an independent, commercial bank holding company serving northern and central Indiana, and southern and central Michigan through its commercial banking subsidiary, Horizon Bank. Horizon may be reached online at www.horizonbank.com. Its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol HBNC.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon. For these statements, Horizon claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Horizon’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in its Form 10-K. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Contact:

Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Mark E. Secor

Chief Financial Officer

(219) 873-2611

Fax: (219) 874-9280





HORIZON BANCORP, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands except share and per share data and ratios, Unaudited)

September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Balance sheet: Total assets $ 5,186,714 $ 5,098,682 $ 5,051,639 $ 4,246,688 $ 4,150,561 Investment securities 977,536 887,187 893,469 810,460 766,153 Commercial loans 2,046,165 2,062,623 2,089,579 1,721,590 1,698,582 Mortgage warehouse loans 155,631 133,428 71,944 74,120 71,422 Residential mortgage loans 796,497 814,065 819,824 668,141 651,250 Consumer loans 668,332 654,552 639,710 549,481 536,132 Earnings assets 4,667,668 4,577,487 4,538,952 3,842,903 3,743,592 Non-interest bearing deposit accounts 756,707 810,350 811,768 642,129 621,475 Interest bearing transaction accounts 2,173,100 2,153,189 2,115,847 1,684,336 1,605,825 Time deposits 986,150 967,236 960,408 812,911 901,254 Borrowings 516,591 436,233 457,788 550,384 477,719 Subordinated debentures 56,250 56,194 55,310 37,837 37,791 Total stockholders' equity 642,711 626,461 609,468 491,992 477,594 Three months ended Income statement: Net interest income $ 43,463 $ 41,529 $ 34,280 $ 33,836 $ 33,772 Provision for loan losses 376 896 364 528 1,176 Non-interest income 11,514 10,898 8,712 8,477 8,686 Non-interest expenses 30,060 31,584 29,738 26,117 25,620 Income tax expense 4,004 3,305 2,074 2,535 2,597 Net income $ 20,537 $ 16,642 $ 10,816 $ 13,133 $ 13,065 Per share data:(1) Basic earnings per share $ 0.46 $ 0.37 $ 0.28 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 Diluted earnings per share 0.46 0.37 0.28 0.34 0.34 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.12 0.12 0.10 0.10 0.10 Book value per common share 14.29 13.90 13.53 12.82 12.45 Tangible book value per common share 10.31 9.91 9.60 9.43 9.04 Market value - high 17.77 17.13 17.82 19.40 21.39 Market value - low $ 15.93 $ 15.51 $ 15.50 $ 14.94 $ 19.44 Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 45,038,021 45,055,117 38,822,543 38,367,972 38,365,379 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 45,113,730 45,130,408 38,906,172 38,488,002 38,534,970 Key ratios: Return on average assets 1.60 % 1.32 % 1.02 % 1.25 % 1.26 % Return on average common stockholders' equity 12.72 10.73 8.66 10.73 10.87 Net interest margin 3.82 3.73 3.62 3.60 3.67 Loan loss reserve to total loans 0.49 0.50 0.49 0.59 0.60 Average equity to average assets 12.55 12.32 11.76 11.62 11.62 Bank only capital ratios: Tier 1 capital to average assets 9.39 9.52 10.99 9.38 9.53 Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 11.69 11.76 11.84 11.91 12.09 Total capital to risk weighted assets 12.14 12.23 12.30 12.47 12.66 Loan data: Substandard loans $ 62,130 $ 47,764 $ 41,728 $ 38,775 $ 34,655 30 to 89 days delinquent 10,204 9,633 9,980 7,161 6,878 90 days and greater delinquent - accruing interest $ 34 $ 391 $ 192 $ 568 $ 202 Trouble debt restructures - accruing interest 3,491 2,198 2,532 2,002 1,830 Trouble debt restructures - non-accrual 1,807 1,576 1,349 1,057 1,077 Non-accural loans 13,823 14,764 15,313 11,548 11,417 Total non-performing loans $ 19,155 $ 18,929 $ 19,386 $ 15,175 $ 14,526 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.52 % 0.52 % 0.54 % 0.50 % 0.49 % (1) Adjusted for 3:2 stock split on June 15, 2018

HORIZON BANCORP, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands except share and per share data and ratios, Unaudited)

September 30 September 30 2019 2018 Balance sheet: Total assets $ 5,186,714 $ 4,150,561 Investment securities 977,536 766,153 Commercial loans 2,046,165 1,698,582 Mortgage warehouse loans 155,631 71,422 Residential mortgage loans 796,497 651,250 Consumer loans 668,332 536,132 Earnings assets 4,667,668 3,743,592 Non-interest bearing deposit accounts 756,707 621,475 Interest bearing transaction accounts 2,173,100 1,605,825 Time deposits 986,150 901,254 Borrowings 516,591 477,719 Subordinated debentures 56,250 37,791 Total stockholders' equity 642,711 477,594 Nine months ended Income statement: Net interest income $ 119,272 $ 100,733 Provision for loan losses 1,636 2,378 Non-interest income 31,124 25,936 Non-interest expenses 91,382 76,399 Income tax expense 9,383 7,908 Net income $ 47,995 $ 39,984 Per share data:(1) Basic earnings per share $ 1.12 $ 1.04 Diluted earnings per share 1.11 1.04 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.34 0.30 Book value per common share 14.29 12.45 Tangible book value per common share 10.31 9.04 Market value - high 17.82 21.94 Market value - low $ 15.50 $ 17.87 Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 42,995,082 38,340,012 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 43,070,095 38,503,403 Key ratios: Return on average assets 1.33 % 1.33 % Return on average common stockholders' equity 10.88 11.43 Net interest margin 3.72 3.74 Loan loss reserve to total loans 0.49 0.60 Average equity to average assets 12.23 11.63 Bank only capital ratios: Tier 1 capital to average assets 9.39 9.53 Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 11.69 12.09 Total capital to risk weighted assets 12.14 12.66 Loan data: Substandard loans $ 62,130 $ 34,655 30 to 89 days delinquent 10,204 6,878 90 days and greater delinquent - accruing interest $ 34 $ 202 Trouble debt restructures - accruing interest 3,491 1,830 Trouble debt restructures - non-accrual 1,807 1,077 Non-accural loans 13,823 11,417 Total non-performing loans $ 19,155 $ 14,526 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.52 % 0.49 % (1) Adjusted for 3:2 stock split on June 15, 2018



HORIZON BANCORP, INC.

Allocation of the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Commercial $ 12,082 $ 11,881 $ 11,556 $ 10,495 $ 10,581 Real estate 1,449 1,732 1,588 1,676 1,574 Mortgage warehousing 1,041 1,040 1,014 1,006 1,030 Consumer 3,384 3,652 3,663 4,643 4,613 Total $ 17,956 $ 18,305 $ 17,821 $ 17,820 $ 17,798 Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Commercial $ 192 $ 265 $ 61 $ 196 $ 179 Real estate (7 ) 41 (27 ) 47 (2 ) Mortgage warehousing - - - - - Consumer 540 106 329 263 272 Total $ 725 $ 412 $ 363 $ 506 $ 449 Percent of net charge-offs to average loans outstanding for the period 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.02 % Total Non-performing Loans (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Commercial $ 8,193 $ 8,697 $ 9,750 $ 6,903 $ 8,355 Real estate 7,212 6,444 5,995 5,007 3,754 Mortgage warehousing - - - - - Consumer 3,750 3,788 3,641 3,265 2,417 Total $ 19,155 $ 18,929 $ 19,386 $ 15,175 $ 14,526 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.52 % 0.52 % 0.54 % 0.55 % 0.49 % Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessed Assets (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Commercial $ 3,972 $ 3,694 $ 3,496 $ 1,967 $ 2,181 Real estate 48 113 126 60 58 Mortgage warehousing - - - - - Consumer 24 48 30 48 26 Total $ 4,044 $ 3,855 $ 3,652 $ 2,075 $ 2,265







HORIZON BANCORP, INC.

Average Balance Sheets

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets Federal funds sold $ 18,133 $ 115 2.52 % $ 3,840 $ 24 2.48 % Interest-earning deposits 17,823 93 2.07 % 24,494 104 1.68 % Investment securities - taxable 478,764 2,949 2.44 % 421,681 2,611 2.46 % Investment securities - non-taxable(1) 462,997 3,099 3.36 % 324,289 2,010 3.11 % Loans receivable(2)(3) 3,646,268 49,455 5.41 % 2,942,835 37,522 5.07 % Total interest-earning assets(1) 4,623,985 55,711 4.87 % 3,717,139 42,271 4.58 % Non-interest-earning assets Cash and due from banks 66,970 45,864 Allowance for loan losses (18,277 ) (17,090 ) Other assets 434,581 359,183 Total average assets $ 5,107,259 $ 4,105,096 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,132,852 $ 9,109 1.15 % $ 2,438,450 $ 5,023 0.82 % Borrowings 413,859 2,275 2.18 % 496,054 2,876 2.30 % Subordinated debentures 54,433 864 6.30 % 36,570 600 6.51 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,601,144 12,248 1.35 % 2,971,074 8,499 1.13 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities Demand deposits 818,164 640,983 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 47,181 16,080 Stockholders' equity 640,770 476,959 Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,107,259 $ 4,105,096 Net interest income/spread $ 43,463 3.52 % $ 33,772 3.44 % Net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets(1) 3.82 % 3.67 % (1 ) Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis. (2 ) Includes fees on loans. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate. (3 ) Non-accruing loans for the purpose of the computations above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.

HORIZON BANCORP, INC.

Average Balance Sheets

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets Federal funds sold $ 14,778 $ 339 3.07 % $ 2,845 $ 53 2.49 % Interest-earning deposits 21,938 284 1.73 % 25,411 300 1.58 % Investment securities - taxable 469,330 8,929 2.54 % 413,617 7,379 2.39 % Investment securities - non-taxable(1) 423,141 8,520 3.37 % 313,168 5,745 3.00 % Loans receivable(2)(3) 3,447,654 136,862 5.32 % 2,855,236 108,961 5.06 % Total interest-earning assets(1) 4,376,841 154,934 4.81 % 3,610,277 122,438 4.55 % Non-interest-earning assets Cash and due from banks 58,890 44,605 Allowance for loan losses (18,053 ) (16,686 ) Other assets 405,923 383,615 Total average assets $ 4,823,601 $ 4,021,811 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,924,433 $ 24,923 1.14 % $ 2,382,864 $ 11,814 0.66 % Borrowings 462,575 8,391 2.43 % 504,349 8,127 2.15 % Subordinated debentures 48,666 2,348 6.45 % 36,524 1,764 6.46 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,435,674 35,662 1.39 % 2,923,737 21,705 0.99 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities Demand deposits 760,717 613,866 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 37,444 16,341 Stockholders' equity 589,766 467,867 Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,823,601 $ 4,021,811 Net interest income/spread $ 119,272 3.42 % $ 100,733 3.55 % Net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets(1) 3.72 % 3.74 % (1 ) Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis. (2 ) Includes fees on loans. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate. (3 ) Non-accruing loans for the purpose of the computations above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.





HORIZON BANCORP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)

September 30 December 31 2019 2018 (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 91,279 $ 58,492 Interest-earning time deposits 8,455 15,744 Investment securities, available for sale 767,230 600,348 Investment securities, held to maturity (fair value of $217,718 and $208,273) 210,306 210,112 Loans held for sale 1,060 1,038 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $17,956 and $17,820 3,648,669 2,995,512 Premises and equipment, net 92,800 74,331 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 22,447 18,073 Goodwill 151,238 119,880 Other intangible assets 27,658 10,390 Interest receivable 18,282 14,239 Cash value of life insurance 95,011 88,062 Other assets 52,279 40,467 Total assets $ 5,186,714 $ 4,246,688 Liabilities Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 756,707 $ 642,129 Interest bearing 3,159,250 2,497,247 Total deposits 3,915,957 3,139,376 Borrowings 516,591 550,384 Subordinated debentures 56,250 37,837 Interest payable 2,725 2,031 Other liabilities 52,480 25,068 Total liabilities 4,544,003 3,754,696 Commitments and contingent liabilities Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, Authorized, 1,000,000 shares, Issued 0 shares - - Common stock, no par value, Authorized 99,000,000 shares (1) Issued 44,994,090 and 38,400,476 shares (1), Outstanding 44,969,021 and 38,375,407 shares (1) - - Additional paid-in capital 379,448 276,101 Retained earnings 256,617 224,035 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 6,646 (8,144 ) Total stockholders' equity 642,711 491,992 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,186,714 $ 4,246,688 (1) Adjusted for 3:2 stock split on June 15, 2018





HORIZON BANCORP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest Income Loans receivable $ 49,455 $ 37,522 $ 136,862 $ 108,961 Investment securities Taxable 3,157 2,739 9,552 7,732 Tax exempt 3,099 2,010 8,520 5,745 Total interest income 55,711 42,271 154,934 122,438 Interest Expense Deposits 9,109 5,023 24,923 11,814 Borrowed funds 2,275 2,876 8,391 8,127 Subordinated debentures 864 600 2,348 1,764 Total interest expense 12,248 8,499 35,662 21,705 Net Interest Income 43,463 33,772 119,272 100,733 Provision for loan losses 376 1,176 1,636 2,378 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 43,087 32,596 117,636 98,355 Non-interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 2,836 2,009 7,193 5,804 Wire transfer fees 189 160 474 490 Interchange fees 2,138 1,410 5,659 4,293 Fiduciary activities 1,834 1,855 5,986 5,598 Gains (losses) on sale of investment securities (includes $0 and $(122) for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $(85) and $(111) for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and nine months ended September 30, 2018 related to accumulated other comprehensive earnings reclassifications) - (122 ) (85 ) (111 ) Gain on sale of mortgage loans 2,702 1,839 6,089 5,158 Mortgage servicing income net of impairment 444 563 1,620 1,423 Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance 556 503 1,624 1,380 Death benefit on bank owned life insurance 213 - 580 154 Other income 602 469 1,984 1,747 Total non-interest income 11,514 8,686 31,124 25,936 Non-interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 16,948 14,343 48,365 42,525 Net occupancy expenses 3,131 2,495 9,051 7,981 Data processing 2,140 1,759 6,245 5,062 Professional fees 335 437 1,426 1,314 Outside services and consultants 1,552 1,204 6,737 3,735 Loan expense 2,198 1,722 6,195 4,504 FDIC insurance expense (273 ) 396 252 1,051 Other losses 90 161 363 576 Other expense 3,939 3,103 12,748 9,651 Total non-interest expense 30,060 25,620 91,382 76,399 Income Before Income Taxes 24,541 15,662 57,378 47,892 Income tax expense (includes $0 and $(25) for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $(18) and $(23) for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and nine months ended September 30, 2018 related to income tax expense (benefit) from reclassification items) 4,004 2,597 9,383 7,908 Net Income $ 20,537 $ 13,065 $ 47,995 $ 39,984 Basic Earnings Per Share (1) $ 0.46 $ 0.34 $ 1.12 $ 1.04 Diluted Earnings Per Share (1) 0.46 0.34 1.11 1.04 (1) Adjusted for 3:2 stock split on June 15, 2018



