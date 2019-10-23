Albertsons Companies and Albertsons Companies Foundation Hunger Is Results by the Numbers: 100 million breakfasts, 200,000 Kids and 1 Goal — Eradicate Childhood Hunger

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunger Is started in 2014 as a radical aspiration to eradicate childhood hunger – an issue far too common in countless communities across the country. Each year, the annual campaign grew bigger and our stores and teams inspired more people to join in our mission.

Today, Albertsons Companies and Albertsons Companies Foundation announced that this year’s annual, in-store Hunger Is campaign raised $7.6 million in just 30 days. In September, Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Randalls, ACME, and other Albertsons Cos. stores collected donations from generous customers at checkout for this vital cause. All donations stay in the communities in which they’re raised, helping local hunger relief programs.

Since its inception, the Hunger Is initiative has raised $38.7 million to provide nutritious food for kids. That’s enough to make 100 million breakfasts possible, which helped 200,000 kids start their day knowing that they wouldn’t go to school, or anywhere, hungry.

“We know there’s nothing simple about ending childhood hunger, but we take simple steps each day to alleviate hunger for kids in the communities that we serve. Our team is committed to sharing in the role communities play in the transformation from food insecurity to food security for millions of children and families nationwide,” said Albertsons Cos. Foundation President and Executive Director Christy Duncan Anderson.

Hunger Is focuses on supporting breakfast programs in the communities in which Albertsons Cos. stores operate. This year’s funds will help 146 food banks, pantries, and other charities ensure that local kids start the day with a healthy meal.

By the Numbers

The full impact of the donations is impossible to quantify. For some children, free breakfasts and food from food banks may be their most healthy meal of the day. For others, it can be their only meal of the day. Even the 100 million breakfasts that the funds made possible are hard to comprehend in real-world examples. Consider this:

100 Million Breakfasts = Breakfast for every person in California, Texas, Illinois, Arizona, Maryland, and Colorado combined.

Collectively, Hunger Is grant recipient organizations can provide kids in their communities with…

Enough milk and juice to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool

40,000 pounds of fruit and vegetables — roughly the same weight as the Statue of Liberty

Over 18 tons of peanut butter — roughly the same weight as 3 grown elephants

Enough oatmeal to fill 20 cars

Enough cereal to fill 450 bathtubs

Strategic Outreach

Hunger Is funding supports vital nutrition outreach like that of the United Labor Agency of Nevada (ULAN). This organization, which serves the Las Vegas area, provides students with grab-n-go breakfast items that they can quickly prepare and eat on the way to school. The solution addresses a common problem that limits the outreach of school breakfast programs. Many children who are eligible for free meals also take the bus to school, which, in many cases, arrives too late to get breakfast before the bell rings.

“Our successful partnership with Albertsons Companies Foundation and our local Albertsons and Vons stores has truly changed these children’s lives. We are amazed at the impact and hope to continue to create a great foundation for our children to succeed,” said Evelyn Valencia ULAN Deputy Executive Director.

Organizations receiving Hunger Is funds are chosen by stores in cooperation with the Hunger Is Advisory Committee (HIAC) and Albertsons Companies Foundation. The HIAC is comprised of leaders from the most respected hunger advocacy organizations in the U.S., including Feeding America, Food Research & Action Center, Hunger Free America, Share Our Strength, and WhyHunger.

For more information about Albertsons Cos.’s commitment to hunger relief, please visit our giving site.

