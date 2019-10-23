PARETEUM CORPORATION INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District for the Eastern District of New York against Pareteum Corporation

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS DECEMBER 23, 2019

The filed complaint alleges that the Company failed to disclose that:

Pareteum improperly and inaccurately recognized revenue for certain customer transactions; and



Pareteum’s financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018 and quarters ending March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019 were false and could no longer be relied on.

On October 21, 2019, Pareteum disclosed that certain revenues recognized during 2018 and 2019 should not have been recorded during that period and that, as a result, the Company would restate their previously issued consolidated financial statements as of and for the full year ended December 31, 2018, and interim periods ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019.

On this news, shares of Pareteum fell $0.44, or 59.5%, to close at $0.29.



