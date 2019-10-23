Altair to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 7, 2019

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing solutions in product development, high-performance computing, and data intelligence will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2019, ended September 30, 2019, after the market close on Thursday, November 7, 2019. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) to review and discuss the Company’s results for the third quarter. A recorded version of this webcast will be available after the call and accessible at http://investor.altair.com



What: Altair’s Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call When: Thursday, November 7, 2019 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET Live Call: (866) 754-5204, Domestic (636) 812-6621, International Replay: (855) 859-2056, Conference ID 8382596, Domestic (404) 537-3406, Conference ID 8382596, International Webcast: http://investor.altair.com (live and replay)

About Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR)

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product development, high-performance computing (HPC) and data intelligence. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com .

Investor and Media Relations

Dave Simon

Altair

248-614-2400 ext. 332

ir@altair.com

