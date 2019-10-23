Arotech to Release Third Quarter 2019 Results on Wednesday, November 6, 2019

/EIN News/ -- ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arotech Corporation (NasdaqGM: ARTX) a provider of quality defense and security products for the military, law enforcement and homeland security markets, announced that it will release results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 after the market close.



Due to the previously announced pending transaction with an affiliate of Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P., Arotech will not host an earnings call in connection with its third quarter 2019 results.

About Arotech Corporation

Arotech Corporation is a defense and security company engaged in two business areas: interactive simulation and mobile power systems.

Arotech is incorporated in Delaware, with corporate offices in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and research, development and production subsidiaries in Michigan, South Carolina, and Israel. For more information on Arotech, please visit Arotech’s website at www.arotech.com .

