U.S. Secretary of Education Announces Recipients of the 2019 Terrel H. Bell Awards for Outstanding School Leadership

WASHINGTON, D.C.—U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos today announced the 2019 recipients of the Terrel H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership. The 10 principals from the 2019 cohort of National Blue Ribbon Schools will be honored during the National Blue Ribbon Schools awards ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in Washington, D.C.

"Bell awardees have created environments where students and teachers thrive," Secretary DeVos said. "These principals are living proof that strong, transformative leadership is critical to student success."

Named for the second U. S. Secretary of Education, the Terrel H. Bell Award honors school principals for their outstanding work and the vital role they play in guiding their students and schools to excellence, frequently under challenging circumstances. The award is part of the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program. Principals are nominated by their school communities during the final stages of the National Blue Ribbon Schools application process.

The U.S. Department of Education, together with the National Association of Elementary School Principals, the Association for Middle Level Education, and the National Association of Secondary School Principals, presents the Bell Awards to a select group of outstanding principals of National Blue Ribbon Schools.

The 2019 recipients are:

To learn more about the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program and the Terrel H. Bell Awards, click here.