Artificial Intelligence (AI) Disrupts Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC): Introducing Team Configuration 1 (TC1)
In TC1, there is a single team with the same skill sets that conducts business analysis, software development, release management, and project management/facilitation, with the assistance of AI. TC1 signifies one team which is also “one with the machine”.
In the initial implementation, TC1 reduced the SDLC time by approximately 75% for certain scenarios. The efficiencies will continue to increase as the system is utilized. Dr. Chandra states, “TC1 will create ultra-high performing teams that will disrupt the SDLC to extraordinary levels”.
General availability for TC1 global adoption will be in January 2020 through the Apollos University Business Incubator. Individuals and organizations can sign up today for the pre-launch at: https://tc1sdlc.com
Apollos University is at the forefront of the business world by offering students the ability to combine business and leadership along with state-of-the-art Information Technology. The university is located in beautiful Great Falls, Montana and students can study 100% online via distance education or in a hybrid methodology. Visit Apollos at https://apollos.edu, via email at info@apollos.edu, or call toll free 1-844-476-5567 or 406-604-4300 for more information.
