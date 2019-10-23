Artificial Intelligence (AI) Disrupts Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC): Introducing Team Configuration 1 (TC1)

Dr. Nischal Chandra, Chair, IT Department

Introducing Team Configuration 1 (TC1)

TC1 will create ultra-high performing teams that will disrupt the SDLC to extraordinary levels.” — Dr. Nischal Chandra

GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Artificial Intelligence Research in Apollos University 's Information Technology Department creates TC1 through the doctoral dissertation project of Dr. Nischal Chandra for his Doctor of Business Administration degree in July 2019. TC1 is an addon/integration to the existing SDLC methodologies/frameworks such as agile and waterfall.In TC1, there is a single team with the same skill sets that conducts business analysis, software development, release management, and project management/facilitation, with the assistance of AI. TC1 signifies one team which is also “one with the machine”.In the initial implementation, TC1 reduced the SDLC time by approximately 75% for certain scenarios. The efficiencies will continue to increase as the system is utilized. Dr. Chandra states, “TC1 will create ultra-high performing teams that will disrupt the SDLC to extraordinary levels”.General availability for TC1 global adoption will be in January 2020 through the Apollos University Business Incubator . Individuals and organizations can sign up today for the pre-launch at: https://tc1sdlc.com Apollos University is at the forefront of the business world by offering students the ability to combine business and leadership along with state-of-the-art Information Technology. The university is located in beautiful Great Falls, Montana and students can study 100% online via distance education or in a hybrid methodology. Visit Apollos at https://apollos.edu , via email at info@apollos.edu, or call toll free 1-844-476-5567 or 406-604-4300 for more information.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.