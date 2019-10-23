Cubresa marks first preclinical NuPET™ system sale in China

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, October 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cubresa Inc., a world leader in PET inserts for MRI, is pleased to announce that the Sino-Canadian Health Engineering Research Institute (SCHERI) of Hefei, Anhui province, China, has purchased Cubresa’s preclinical NuPET6620™ scanner. This marks Cubresa’s first sale of its NuPET system into the Chinese marketplace.

“Cubresa’s NuPET6620 system is an integral component of a new lab being developed between the Sino-Canadian Health Engineering Research Institute, 301 Hospital Health Research Institute and the University of Science and Technology of China.” remarked Raymond Zhu, Director of Marketing for SCHERI. “This new facility will conduct testing and undertake simultaneous PET/MRI studies using Cubresa’s NuPET system.”

“Cubresa is very pleased to announce its first sale into China”, said James Schellenberg, Ph.D., Cubresa’s Founder and CEO, “We believe that China is a new and expanding market for PET/MRI research, both preclinical and clinical. Cubresa is excited to be positioned at the forefront of this growth”

In addition to its preclinical NuPET™ product line, Cubresa recently announced a Joint Venture in China that sees the company expanding into the clinical imaging space.

About the Sino-Canadian Health Engineering Research Institute (SCHERI)

SCHERI, the Sino-Canadian Health Engineering Research Institute, is based in Hefei, Anhui Province, China, and initiates and executes research and development projects in the area of medical devices and technologies.

About Cubresa Inc.

Cubresa, based in Winnipeg, Canada, is a world leader in the design and development of preclinical and clinical PET inserts for MRI. Cubresa products enable researchers at leading universities, hospitals and pharmaceutical companies to visualize and measure biochemical processes at the molecular level. www.cubresa.com



