PARETEUM INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Pareteum Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – TEUM

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Pareteum Corporation (“Pareteum” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TEUM) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company’s common stock between March 12, 2019 and October 21, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), alleging that Pareteum and certain of the Company’s executive officers issued false and misleading statements to investors.



Pareteum investors who suffered an investment loss in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com , to discuss this action and their legal rights and options. Additional information about this action may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/pareteum-corporation/ .

On October 21, 2019, Pareteum disclosed that it would “restate its previously issued consolidated financial statements as of and for the full year ended December 31, 2018, and interim periods ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019,” and that investors “should no longer rely upon the Company’s previously released financial statements” for those periods. Additionally, the Company disclosed that it “currently estimates the revenue impact for the full year 2018 to be a reduction of approximately $9 million,” and “the revenue impact to be a reduction of approximately $24 million” for 2019. Following this news, shares of the Company’s stock declined nearly 60% in value.

IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Investors who purchased Pareteum’s securities during the Class Period may, no later than December 23, 2019 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative in the action.

Pareteum investors encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC to discuss this action and their legal rights and options. Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com .

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 258 – 1585

(888) 715 – 1740

www.kaskelalaw.com

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.