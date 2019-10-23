A statement by President and CEO of the MHCC welcoming MPs to Ottawa, highlighting the importance of self-care during times of transition

/EIN News/ -- ﻿OTTAWA, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Statement

From Mental Health Commission of Canada

On behalf of the Mental Health Commission of Canada (MHCC) board of directors, executive leadership team, and staff, congratulations to all 338 MPs elected to represent your constituencies in Ottawa in the 43rd Parliament. My thanks also go out to those MPs not re-elected, for their years of service to their constituents.



As the pan-Canadian voice on mental health, the MHCC is available to all MPs wishing to gain knowledge, access resources, or become more involved in mental health advocacy. We wish to warmly invite MPs with an interest in mental health to work with us as champions — in Ottawa, and in your ridings — to bring awareness and action to this pressing social policy issue.

There isn’t a single community in this country untouched by mental illness, addiction, and suicide. Just as there isn’t anyone who doesn’t have mental health to promote and protect. And that includes MPs, especially during this time of transition.

Whether you are newly elected to Ottawa, facing the pressures of balancing a demanding role with family life, or an MP who won’t be returning, we encourage you to reach out for support, when and where you need it. Transitioning out of a role requires as much, if not more, self-care than assuming a new one.

As the organization that has championed the creation of the National Standard of Canada for Psychological Health and Safety in the Workplace, we also recognize the importance of creating a healthy working environment for both you and your staff. If you wish to learn more, we have excellent training, like The Working Mind, an anti-stigma and resiliency workshop that can help managers and employees develop a shared language around mental health.

Yours in mental wellness,

Louise Bradley

President and CEO, Mental Health Commission of Canada

Contact

Media Relations

Mental Health Commission of Canada

613-683-3748

media@mentalhealthcommission.ca

