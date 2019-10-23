Werner Enterprises Named a 2020 Military Friendly® Spouse Employer

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is honored to announce its designation as a 2020 Military Friendly® Spouse Employer by VIQTORY Media for the fifth consecutive year.



“We strive to honor our nation’s heroes and their families by providing the best career opportunities and resources to reach their greatest career potential,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers.

This year’s annual list recognizes 106 employers that provide veterans and their spouses with employment opportunities and promote workforce development policies that acknowledge the unique challenges of military life and skills learned through those challenges.

As a military-friendly employer, Werner is proud to say that military veterans and veteran spouses comprise approximately 20 percent of its workforce. The 2020 Military Friendly® Spouse Employers list will be published in the January Military Spouse magazine.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com .

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications

Werner Enterprises, Inc.

402.895.6640 ext. 1002065

fthayer@werner.com



