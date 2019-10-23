Olis Robotics Selected by Maxar to Provide AI-Driven Robotic Operator Planning Software for NASA Mission to the Moon

Maxar Technologies Selects Olis Robotics to Provide New Levels of Precision Control for Lunar Lander Robotic Arm

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, WA, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olis Robotics, a leader in next-generation AI-driven software for remote robotics in dynamic environments in subsea, terrestrial, and space applications, today announced that it has been selected by Maxar Technologies, a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, to provide robotic operator planning software for Maxar’s Sample Acquisition, Morphology Filtering, and Probing of Lunar Regolith (SAMPLR) robotic arm. The arm will be mounted to a yet-to-be-named lander as one of 12 payloads that NASA selected as part of its Artemis program to send the first woman and the next man to the Moon by 2024 in preparation for a human mission to Mars.

Olis Robotics’ operator planning software will solve for the extreme latency experienced while operating robotics on the lunar surface by enabling operators to simulate and plan movements from the ground. Olis’ software will provide a 3D visualization of the lunar environment and intuitive controls for operators on Earth, providing enhanced control during exploration missions.

“The moon provides an excellent proving ground for our robotic operator planning software, allowing operators on Earth to successfully complete more complex missions faster and safer than ever before,” explained Olis Robotics CEO Don Pickering. “The Olis Robotics platform technology delivers a new level of machine learning allowing more efficient operation, while keeping the human in-the-loop should the robot encounter an unexpected event, to ensure high levels of mission success.”

SAMPLR will acquire samples from the lunar environment, filter regolith prior to data collection, and perform surface probing.

”Maxar has participated in hundreds of successful robotic missions, including those on the Space Shuttles, the International Space Station, and five Mars rovers and landers. Now, we’re combining that experience to deploy a robotic arm to the Moon,” said Al Tadros, Maxar’s Vice President of Space Infrastructure and Civil Space. “We’re delighted to enhance SAMPLR with the cutting-edge robotic operator planning software provided by Olis Robotics.”

The arm is a flight spare from the Mars Exploration Rover mission, which included the long-lived rovers Spirit and Opportunity.1

ABOUT OLIS ROBOTICS: Olis Robotics, formerly known as BluHaptics, has developed a next-generation software platform that greatly expands the capabilities of pilot-controlled service robots in dynamic environments from space, to subsea and the field. Olis enables vast improvements in robotic dexterity, precision, efficiency, and overall mission success, while simultaneously reducing downtime and driving down costs. Olis Robotics was founded in 2013 as a spinout from the Applied Physics Lab at the University of Washington and is based in Seattle.

ABOUT MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES: Maxar is a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar’s 5,900 team members in 30 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

1. https://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-selects-12-new-lunar-science-technology-investigations

