McAlister’s Deli® Offers Free Meals to Kids in Halloween Costumes From Oct. 26-31

ATLANTA, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McAlister’s Deli® is creating a memorable Halloween for families this year with its “Kids Eat Free” promotion where every little one dressed up in a costume can enjoy a delicious meal for free. And, for the first time ever, McAlister’s Deli is extending its annual Halloween Kids Eat Free offer* from Saturday, Oct. 26 through Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.

“This season brings communities together like no other, and we enjoy being part of the festivities including giving kids the opportunity to wear their Halloween costumes for more than just one night,” said Joe Guith, president of McAlister’s Deli. “It’s a fun time of year, and we look forward to seeing our special guests before the trick-or-treating fun begins.”

To make the most out of mealtime, McAlister’s Deli will also offer fun-filled activity packs with each kids meal at participating locations. Filled with games and thought starters, these interactive kits can be enjoyed by the whole family even after you leave the restaurant.

The McAlister’s Deli Halloween Kids Eat Free offer is valid for costumed kids 12 and under, dine-in with the purchase of an adult entrée only (up to two kids meals with the purchase of an adult entrée). Only items from the Kids Menu apply. The Kids Eat Free offer cannot be combined with any other offer and there is no cash value. Valid at participating restaurants Saturday, Oct. 26 through Thursday, Oct. 31. A list of participating restaurants can be found on Facebook . For more information and to stay updated on the latest news, please visit McAlistersDeli.com and connect with McAlister’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

*Kids Eat Free offer is valid for costumed kids 12 and under, dine-in with the purchase of an adult entrée only (up to two kids meals with the purchase of an adult entrée) at participating locations.

About McAlister’s

Founded in 1989, McAlister’s Deli® is a fast casual restaurant chain known for its genuine hospitality, sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and McAlister’s Famous Sweet Tea™. In addition to dine-in and take-out service, McAlister’s also offers catering with a selection of sandwich trays, box lunches, desserts, a hot spud bar and more. With numerous industry accolades, the McAlister’s Deli brand has more than 450 restaurants in 27 states. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. For more information, visit www.McAlistersDeli.com , and find McAlister’s Deli on social media at www.Facebook.com/McAlistersdeli , www.Twitter.com/McAlistersDeli and www.Instagram.com/McAlistersDeli .

