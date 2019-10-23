Everi Congratulates TournEvent of Champions® Winner Following Thrilling Finale at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas on October 16

Tamar M. from del Lago Resort and Casino Awarded $1 Million Grand Prize*

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI), (“Everi” or the “Company”), the casino gaming industry’s only single source provider of gaming products and financial technology and loyalty solutions, crowned Tamar M. the winner of its seventh annual TournEvent of Champions® The Million Dollar Event® on October 16 at XS Nightclub in the Wynn/Encore Las Vegas Resort. Tamar M., representing del Lago Resort and Casino in Waterloo, New York, walked away with the grand prize of One Million Dollars*, bringing to a conclusion the industry’s premier slot tournament.



“Congratulations to Tamar M. from del Lago Resort and Casino for winning this year’s TournEvent of Champions The Million Dollar Event,” said Ed Peters, Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing, at Everi. “Since its start as statewide slot tournaments in California and Washington in 2012, we have offered the premier slot tournament in North America filled with memorable experiences for all of the players and finalists. As we have expanded the campaign across the U.S. and Canada with hundreds of thousands of players participating on an annual basis, we have had many unforgettable nights at each of the partnering casinos’ qualifying events and unmatched entertainment and excitement at The Million Dollar Event in Las Vegas every year. This success is not possible without the commitment of our partner casinos, our promotions team, and sponsors.”

The 2019 TournEvent of Champions kicked off in May 2019 featuring two tour buses traveling more than 20,000 miles across North America with The Money Man®, Everi’s iconic brand ambassador, to visit 86 partner casinos. More than 230,000 participants competed in TournEvent qualifiers to identify the top 153 players who competed in The Million Dollar Event on October 16 for a share of more than $1.3 million in cash prizes, including the One Million Dollar* top prize. The 2019 TournEvent of Champions was sponsored by Effinet, PC Promotions, Southern California Gaming Guide, and Unistar-Sparco Computers, Inc.

This year’s event also included a charity slot tournament between rounds 1 and 2 of The Million Dollar Event during which $10,000 will be donated to winners’ charities of choice. Some of the industry’s most subscribed to slot stars on YouTube and well-respected trade journalists and publishers participated in the Slot Star Charity TournEvent. Jason with King Jason Slots came in first playing for Autism Speaks , followed by Sarah with Slotlady in second place for Cancer Research Institute , and Diana Evoni with Vegas Slot Machine Videos in third place for Sunday Friends .

* The One Million Dollar top prize payable in periodic payments over 20 years or in a lump sum, present day cash value payment.

About Everi

Everi is a leading supplier of imaginative entertainment and trusted technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. With a focus on both customers and players, the Company develops entertaining games and gaming machines, gaming systems and services, and is the preeminent and most comprehensive provider of core financial products and services, player loyalty tools and applications, and intelligence and regulatory compliance solutions. Everi’s mission is to provide casino operators with games that facilitate memorable player experiences, offer seamless and secure financial transactions for casinos and their patrons, and deliver software tools and applications to improve casino operations efficiencies and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. Everi provides these products and services in its effort to help make customers successful. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

