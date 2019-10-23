LUKOIL Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Equatorial Guinea

President of LUKOIL Vagit Alekperov and Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the Russia–Africa Summit in Sochi today.

The memorandum lays the basis for LUKOIL’s potential participation in projects to explore and produce hydrocarbons in Equatorial Guinea.

Active in Africa since 1995, LUKOIL develops projects mainly in West and Central African countries – Ghana, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria.



