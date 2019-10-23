Acute Hospital Care Market Outlook, 2019-2025 | Worldwide Analysis by Medical Condition, Facility Type and Service

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Acute Hospital Care Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Acute Hospital Care Market size is expected to reach $3.57 trillion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 7.04% CAGR during the forecast period.



The growth in the geriatric population has increased the demand for acute curative services that are responsive to life-threatening emergencies, chronic illness acute exacerbation, and several routine health problems that require sudden action. Emergency interventions and services are integrated with public health measures and primary care to complete health systems.



Several hospitals often witness elderly patients who have severe and frequent disease issues, a higher risk of iatrogenic injury at the time of hospital admission, and greater baseline vulnerability. Such issues often lead to longer and more frequent hospitalizations.



Complication and frailty rates of this population segment highlight the essentiality of hospital-based programs that include education and screening for cognitive and functional impairments. Such programs help in determining the risk and required additional care and services during hospitalization and discharge.



Strategies Deployed in Global Acute Hospital Care Market



Partnerships, Collaborations & Agreements



Jan 2019 - Tenet has signed an agreement with Cigna for delivering its uninterrupted in-network access to Cigna's members.

Jan 2019 - Tenet and Anthem Blue Cross have signed an agreement under which the members of Blue Cross will have the access to the network of Tenet facilities.

Product Launches & Expansions



Jun 2019 - Mediclinic has expanded its reach to Brandwacht, Stellenbosch by opening a new acute hospital which has greater capacity and delivers high quality patient care.

Mergers & Acquisitions



Aug 2019 - Ascension has signed an agreement with Allegan General Hospital under which Allegan will operate as Ascension Company and both will provide high quality healthcare services.

Jul 2019 - Fresenius has acquired BioIntelliSense for expansion in the services like health monitoring, algorithm clinical insights, and predictive analytics.

Feb 2019 - Fresenius has acquired NxStage Medical in order to enhance the business capabilities in Dialysis and critical care.

Feb 2019 - HCA Healthcare has taken over Mission Health for delivering high quality patient care.

Scope of the Study



By Medical Condition

Emergency Care

Short-Term Stabilization

Trauma Care

Acute care surgery

Other Conditions

By Facility Type

General Acute Care Hospitals

Psychiatric Hospitals

Specialized Hospitals

Rehabilitation Hospitals

Long Term Acute Care (LTAC)

By Services

Intensive Care Unit (ICU)

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Coronary Care Unit (CCU)

Other Services

Companies Profiled

Tenet Healthcare Corporation

Ramsay Health Care Pty. Ltd.

Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA

HCA Healthcare Inc.

Community Health Systems Inc.

Ascension Health Inc.

Mediclinic International PLC

LifePoint Health Inc. (RCCH Healthcare)

Universal Health Services Inc. (Ardent Health Services)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

