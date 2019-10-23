ACVS Board of Regents Appoints Dr. Heather Millard to Editorial Review Board

This appointment highlights Dr. Millard’s veterinary expertise in small animal general soft tissue surgery.

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American College of Veterinary Surgeons (ACVS) Board of Regents has appointed Heather Millard, DVM, MS, DACVS-SA, of BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital, to the Editorial Review Board for Veterinary Surgery—the official publication of the ACVS and European College of Veterinary Surgeons (ECVS). This distinguished appointment, which is for a three-year term, highlights Dr. Millard’s veterinary expertise and dedication to advancing the body of knowledge in small animal general soft tissue surgery.

In this role, Dr. Millard will be responsible for reviewing six to eight manuscripts submitted to the journal each year, as well as any revisions made to the same manuscript. Veterinary Surgery submissions are original, peer-reviewed articles that cover developments in veterinary surgery, with articles focusing on novel surgical techniques, diagnostic aims, care of infections, and advances in knowledge of metabolism as it affects the surgical patient.

"I’m honored to join this prestigious group of forward-thinking veterinary leaders,” remarked Dr. Millard, ACVS Diplomate and board certified veterinarian specializing in small animal surgery at BluePearl in Overland Park, KS. “This appointment gives me the opportunity to extend my experience and knowledge to other veterinary professionals around the world by providing useful and constructive feedback to the manuscript authors.”

Editorial Review Board members are recognized for their leadership and experience in publishing and/or reviewing manuscripts in topics related to veterinary surgery. These areas of expertise include: biomechanics, biostatistics/epidemiology, implant testing (sutures), large animal gastrointestinal surgery, regenerative medicine, small animal general soft tissue surgery, and surgical education.

Members are carefully selected by the Editor-in-Chief of the journal, Dominique J. Griffon, DMV, MS, PhD, DECVS, DACVS, with consultation from the journal’s Associate Editors. The Editorial Review Board is comprised primarily of ACVS and ECVS Diplomates, along with DVMs, PhDs, or MDs.

About BluePearl

BluePearl is a national provider of emergency and specialty veterinary services such as cardiology, neurology and oncology. BluePearl has more than 80 hospitals in 24 states across the country that combine advanced veterinary medicine with compassion and respect for patients and their families. BluePearl’s clinicians use innovative procedures, high-tech equipment and the latest treatment methods to provide remarkable care for pets. Learn more at https://bluepearlvet.com/.

About the American College of Veterinary Surgeons

The American College of Veterinary Surgeons is the AVMA-recognized veterinary specialty organization™ for certification of veterinarians in large animal surgery and small animal surgery. Established in 1965, the mission of the American College of Veterinary Surgeons is to advance the art and science of surgery and promote excellence in animal health care through research, education, and service to the public.

