Align Technology’s Invisalign Brand Selected as Official Smile Partner of the Toronto Raptors

Brands join forces to promote winning smiles to millions of Raptors fans Across Canada

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif. and TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN), makers of the Invisalign clear aligner system, today announced a multi-year agreement that makes the Invisalign brand the “official smile” of the 2019 NBA champions, the Toronto Raptors.



“The Toronto Raptors and Align share a passion for creating winning smiles,” noted Sian Roberts, Vice President & General Manager, Canada, Align Technology. “We look forward to working with this championship team, their fans and the community overall to give them another reason to smile.”

The sponsorship will launch with branding at Scotiabank Arena, including social media campaigns and other brand activations throughout the season at home games and beyond, to bring more information about the benefits of straighter smiles.

“This agreement is a great example of winning teams coming together,” commented Frank Quinn, Vice President, Marketing, Americas. “Align brings more than 22 years of innovation to support doctors in creating more than 7.2 million smiles with our Invisalign clear aligner system.”

“Our passionate fans come from all different backgrounds and can be found all over the world,” said Jordan Vader, Vice President of Global Partnerships, MLSE. “With the help of Align, Toronto Raptors can bring a winning smile to a fan no matter where they are cheering the team on during the 2019-2020 season.”

