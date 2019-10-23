ARK GROUP RETAINS AFFINITY BIO PARTNERS, AI HEALTH OUTCOMES AND CANNABOT

MIDRAND AND CHESTER SPRINGS, GAUTENG AND PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- (BUSINESS WIRE)—ARK Group is a vertically integrated cannabis cultivation, processing, extraction, educational Cannabis R&D company located in South Africa with plans to expand into the United States has entered into an Agreement with Affinity Bio Partners, LLC, AI Health Outcomes, LLC and CannaBot, LLC.Affinity Bio Partners, AI Health Outcomes and CannaBot will work together to manage research and development projects, clinical studies, assist with patient education, utilization of artificial technology through the CannaBot™ for ARK’s Research and Development efforts within South Africa as well as ARK’s entrance into the United States market.“We are pleased to have established a relationship with Affinity Bio Partners, AI Health Outcomes and the CannaBot. The synergy of clinical research, patient engagement and artificial technology will catapult us into the South African Medical Cannabis and CBD market efficiently and swiftly. We want to ensure that we develop GMP certified products that are safe for the patients while ensuring that proper clinical research is performed as well as providing physician and patient education.” stated Lolo Mbimba, Engagement Director, ARK Group.“It is very exciting to be utilizing our global clinical research knowledge and skills as we work within the emerging South African Medical Cannabis and CBD market. It is very important for companies like ARK to raise the bar in this emerging industry by performing clinical research studies, enabling patient and physician education while utilizing artificial intelligence.” stated Christina DiArcangelo, CEO and Founder, Affinity Bio Partners, LLC, CEO and Co-Founder, AI Health Outcomes, LLC, CEO and Co-Founder, CannaBot™, LLC.###ARK GROUP (PTY) LTD whose registration no: 2015/262660/07, is a private company that renders services in the category of CULTIVATION, PROCESSING, TESTING of cannabis products. The company was established in 2015 and it is 100% Black owned. The quest for cannabis supply especially in the developed countries is exponentially increasing and with the national mandate to have local content particularly in manufacturing has led ARK GROUP to embark on the transformation of healthcare system through use of cannabis products. ARK GROUP will be located in the North-West Province, where the facility of about 60 hectares will be utilized for cultivation, processing, a Cannabis Lab and Cannabis Research and Development (R&D). The facility is well positioned and it matches the weather and soil requirements for cannabis cultivation.Affinity Bio Partners is a Clinical Research Organization (CRO) that provides best in class services while maintaining a personal approach. There are many CROs in the market, but there is only one that will give our client’s organization the attention, services and results. For more information on the company or general inquiries, please email: info@affinitybiopartners.com or visit us at www.affinitybiopartners.com . Follow us on twitter at AffinityBioP, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram. AI Health Outcomes is an artificial intelligence technology company that has developed the first AI Bots; CannaBot™, DrBot™, a Learning Management System and an AI Patient Recruitment tool to assist with clinical research enrollment. For more information, please email: info@aihealthoutcomes.com or visit us at www.aihealthoutcomes.com www.cannabot.ai , Facebook at CannaBot, Twitter at BotCanna, Linkedin and Instagram at cannabot.



