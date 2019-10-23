STARBUCKS PROVIDES $150,000 GRANT TO THE NORTH TEXAS FOOD BANK TO HELP ALLEVIATE HUNGER

The grant will support the Mobile Pantry Program in the North Texas Area

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) received a $150,000 grant from Starbucks to help alleviate hunger in North Texas. The funds will support NTFB’s Mobile Pantry Program, which focuses on delivering nutritious foods to hungry North Texans in rural areas, college campuses and food deserts.

The Mobile Pantry Program is dedicated to delivering nutritious food to hard to reach areas and individuals. This includes food deserts – areas with a high concentration of food insecure individuals with low proximity to food pantries – and college campuses with students struggling to afford both school and food.

“One in six people in North Texas struggle with hunger, including one in five children,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank “We are proud to partner with Starbucks to ensure that people who struggle with hunger have access to the food they need to thrive. This grant exemplifies what we can accomplish when we work together to fight hunger.”

“Starbucks is committed to doing our part to alleviate hunger in the U.S.,” says Jane Maly, social impact manager at Starbucks. “Our grant to North Texas Food Bank’s mobile pantry program is an expansion on our existing partnership to donate our surplus food, helping them to provide access to those in most need.”

Starbucks is increasing its commitment to ending hunger, particularly among children and families, by investing in Feeding America® programs and food banks across the U.S. This past summer, the company committed $1.5 million to 17 food banks across the United States, including NTFB as part of its efforts to help alleviate hunger. The company has also donated 20 million meals since 2016 through its U.S. FoodShare program and is expanding hunger-related donation programs to additional countries around the world.

Last year, the Food Bank provided access to almost 77 million nutritious meals across a diverse 13-county service area— this means more than 200,000 meals per day for hungry children, seniors and families. Partners like Starbucks help NTFB work to close the hunger gap in North Texas.

MEDIA MOMENT

Local Starbucks employees will be presenting a check to NTFB and volunteering at their distribution center, the Perot Family Campus.

NTFB and Starbucks representatives will be available for comments and interviews

October 24 at 9 a.m.

NTFB’s Perot Family Campus

3677 Mapleshade Ln.

Plano, TX 75075

ABOUT THE NORTH TEXAS FOOD BANK

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization operating a state-of-the-art volunteer and distribution center in Plano— the Perot Family Campus. Last year, the Food Bank worked hard in partnership with member agencies from our Feeding Network to provide access to almost 77 million nutritious meals across a diverse 13-county service area— this means more than 200,000 meals per day for hungry children, seniors and families. But the need for hunger relief in North Texas is complex and in order to meet the need the NTFB is working to increase our food distribution efforts. Our goal is to provide access to 92 million nutritious meals annually by 2025. For more information, visit ntfb.org. For multi-media support of stories about NTFB, including videos, photos, logos and graphics, click here.

NTFB is a member of the Feeding America® network of food banks.

ABOUT STARBUCKS

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with more than 30,000 stores around the globe, Starbucks is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at https://stories.starbucks.com/ and www.Starbucks.com.

