iBeta Quality Assurance Celebrates 20 Years in Business

/EIN News/ -- AURORA, CO, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S.-based software testing company, iBeta Quality Assurance, is celebrating 20 years in business. The Denver area quality assurance company grew from a small video game testing facility into a globally acclaimed quality assurance provider in the last two decades. Thanks to their expert testers and passionate testing team, iBeta consistently performs top-tier software testing for development teams of all sizes and testing needs.

According to Mike Stark, Director of Sales and Marketing at iBeta Quality Assurance:

"iBeta's services are a great fit for any company that relies on a properly functioning website or uses internal software (Salesforce, enterprise, custom, etc.) for their day-to-day operations. It may not always make financial sense to fully staff QA groups internally if they are not fully utilized year-round. iBeta's QA On-Demand service provides a cost-effective solution to beef up your QA teams whenever needed."

iBeta’s clients range from small start-ups to some of the largest companies in the world. iBeta has performed thousands of software tests for hundreds of clients across the globe specializing in things like website and mobile app testing as well as biometric component testing and certification. With a focus on boutique-style services and an on-demand scalable team capability, iBeta caters to all software development companies regardless of size, project scope, or budget.

Furthermore, unlike other software testing companies, iBeta never requires long term commitments. According to Stark, "We want our clients to stay with us because they like our work, not because of a contractual obligation." This strategy has proven fruitful; over the last 20 years, iBeta has expanded its testing capabilities to include test automation, load and performance testing, localization testing, accessibility testing, EPCS certification, biometrics, and more. Their wide range of affordable software testing services; acute attention to detail; and prompt, friendly communication patterns are just a few of the many reasons clients keep coming back to iBeta Quality Assurance.

About iBeta

Headquartered in Metro Denver (Aurora) Colorado, iBeta offers a full range of on-demand QA software testing services including quality assurance, functionality testing, mobile testing, performance testing, browser compatibility testing, accessibility testing, and EPCS certification. In addition, iBeta is the industry leader in biometrics testing and is the only NIST NVLAP accredited biometrics testing lab. iBeta was also the first biometrics testing lab accredited by the FIDO Alliance to conduct biometric evaluations in conjunction with the FIDO Alliance Biometric Component Certification Program. Being an accredited laboratory, iBeta can successfully augment existing QA teams with additional knowledge and experience in the QA software testing process. As a result of their project participation, they can provide external viewpoints and can suggest effective ways of meeting a project’s goals and deadlines. iBeta has proven itself by solving the most challenging software quality problems in a cost-effective manner year after year.

