JCPenney Decks the Aisles with Top 20 Toys for 2019 Holiday Season

/EIN News/ -- Plano, Texas, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JCPenney is welcoming the holiday spirit with its 2019 Top 20 Toys list, inviting shoppers to make the season playful and bright. The retailer’s Disney and toy shops are decking the aisles with the coolest items sure to make millions of wish lists this year with collectibles, licensed characters, interactive products and more from top brands such as Disney, Fisher-Price®, Hasbro®, LEGO®, Mattel® and Melissa & Doug®. Just in time for the late November release of the highly anticipated sequel, JCPenney has a wide array of Disney Frozen 2 toys and dolls for fans of the enchanting kingdom of Arendelle.

“The holidays gift us with the time to prioritize family fun and make memories with each other. At JCPenney, we aspire to make the season extra special for our youngest customers and have ensured our Disney and toy shops are a wonderland filled with the best toys at a value everyone will love,” said Jeff Useforge, JCPenney senior vice president for men’s and children’s. “To add inspiration around holiday shopping, our team of merchants curated this year’s Top 20 Toys list to offer something for everyone, especially a magical selection of Disney Collection Frozen 2 merchandise.”

Pages of delight will reach customer homes when a dedicated toy mailer, highlighting the Top 20 Toys (and many others), is delivered to mailboxes in early November. The book will include a sticker sheet, encouraging kids to mark the items they want from Santa, as well as a letter for kids to address jolly ol’ St. Nick directly, with plenty of space to remind him of how good they were this year.

JCPenney wants to make it as easy as possible to find the perfect toys for tots this season. Toy shops inside every store are packed wall-to-wall with fun that inspire limitless imagination and amusement. The Top 20 Toys will be displayed in stores and are highlighted below:

Favorite characters come to life

Disney Collection Buzz Lightyear Talking Action Figure

Disney Collection Frozen 2 Anna & Elsa two-pack dolls

Imaginext® playset featuring Disney Pixar Toy Story™ Buzz Lightyear™ Robot

PJ Masks® PJ Seeker

PAW Patrol™ Super PAWs 2-in-1 Transforming Jet Command Center with Lights & Sound

Imaginext® DC Super Friends Transforming Batmobile™ R/C

Disney Collection Frozen 2 Arendelle Castle

Furreal® Mighty Roar Simba

More bang for your buck



Baby Alive® Snackin’ Shapes Baby Doll (*JCPenney exclusive)

Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn™ Pull & Play Learning Wagon

Little Tikes® 3-in-1 Sports Zone

Technological innovations

Blume® Dolls

Fisher-Price Linkimals™ Smooth Moves Sloth™

Star Wars™ Scream Saber

Hot Wheels® Track Builder Vertical Launch Kit

Cool collaborations

Monopoly Game: L.O.L Surprise! Edition Board Game

NERF® Fortnite™ AR-L Elite Dart Blaster

Inspiring imaginations

Melissa & Doug Let’s Play House! Dust, Sweep & Mop

Barbie® Hugs ‘N’ Horses Playset

LEGO City Space Deep Space Rocket and Launch Control

Kids Zone events

On the second Saturday of each month, JCPenney hosts free activities for its youngest shoppers next to the toy shops. Kids and parents are invited to a festive, interactive Kids Zone workshop in all JCPenney stores from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Upcoming events include an exciting Disney Frozen event on Nov. 9 and making a festive Levi’s® holiday t-shirt on Dec. 14. Kids receive a collectible pin for every project they finish, and adults receive a special 10 percent off coupon to use in-store on the day of the event. This coupon can be used in addition to current marketing promotions for maximum savings.

