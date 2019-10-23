Outlook on the Sexual Wellness Market in the United States, 2019-2024 - Gender-neutral Tones, Online Opportunities, Unique Value Propositions

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sexual Wellness Market in the US - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US Sexual Wellness Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the period 2018-2024.



Key Market Insights

The report provides the following insights into the US sexual wellness market for the forecast period 2019-2024.

It offers comprehensive insights on current industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers about the US sexual wellness market.

The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the market.

The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

Surge in AIDS/HIV and STD instances, evolvement of gender-neutral tone in market, maximization of online opportunities, and capitalization of retail trends are the factors that are likely to contribute to the growth of the US sexual wellness market during the forecast period.



The US has remained a key market for sexual wellness market vendors. The country has areas with an untapped and unserved demand for a diverse range of sexual wellness products. Over the years, vendors catering in the US have come up with innovative campaigns and products for serving the growing demand across countries. The country has witnessed a range of experiences within the sexual wellness products, be it innovative campaigns to opening up of exclusive sex toy stores.

Over the years, the urge for sexual wellness products in the US has witnessed considerably high. Factors such as the growing integration of these products with sexual health, the rising population of the LGBT community, and growing concerns over HIV infections are driving the market. Also, brand promotions and advertisement campaigns further tend to drive the need for adopting products such as condoms and lubricants while indulging in sexual intercourse. The prevalence of HIV remains high among older couples in the country as well.



US Sexual Wellness Market: Segmentation



This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by product, distribution channel, gender, and geography.



In 2018, the sex toys segment led the market. Sex toys are witnessing high demand due to the growth in online sales distribution channels. Vibrators or dildos, massagers, rubber penis, Realdolls, and bondage gears are the prominent sex toys. The market is witnessing a shift as women are becoming sexually empowered worldwide. There is also a growing demand for both shared and solo sex toys among end-users. Hence, these factors are contributing to the growth of sex toys in the market. Moreover, the change in the social attitude toward sex toys has also contributed to market growth.

Condoms remain the most widely used contraceptive across the US with a revenue share of more than 34% in 2018. Condom distribution programs remain integral in the prevention of sexually transmitted infections (STI), especially in the young population (15-24) in the US. The female condom market in the US is also witnessing rapid growth in demand. The exotic lingerie market in the US is witnessing a steady and healthy growth. The market constitutes risqu lingerie, such as teddies, baby dolls, corsets, slips, and sensual innerwear.



Given the long-lasting perception of the sexual wellness industry being a male-centric market, several products developed in the market - condoms or sexual lubricants - have focused on men. The condom segment, which is largely dominated by males, can be a lucrative revenue avenue for vendors. Furthermore, a push for evolving gender-neutral tones becomes essential as the market is expected to attain maturity, thereby forcing vendors to think and strategize differently.

The market by women end-users has reasonable opportunities waiting for vendors as more wellness programs and products are aimed at women folk. Vendors can consider pitching up to their products, which align sex with wellness. With recent innovations in the market and the quickly fading taboo status of sex, vendors are launching their innovative ideas with women as the target audience.



Sexual wellness products are mainly sold through retail distribution channels such as specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, mass-market players, drug stores or pharmacies, and grocery stores. Manufacturers are harnessing sex specialty stores and supermarkets due to personalized customer services, which is boosting the offline retail market. Although online purchasing is increasing, a significant share of product distribution takes place through sex specialty stores.

Adherence to USFDA standards and other regulations remains a key priority for vendors catering to the US market. The entry of condom manufacturers such as Reckitt Benckiser and Church & Dwight in the US market has also increased the sale of sex toys and sexual lubricants through retail stores. In 2018, the retail segment contributed the highest revenue to the US sexual wellness market. The online segment is facing intense competition from the retail segment because of the entry of traditional condom manufacturers, which have increased the visibility of these products in store shelves across the country.



Key Vendor Analysis



The competitive scenario in the US sexual wellness market is currently intensifying. The rapidly changing technological environment could adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades. The present scenario is forcing vendors to change and redefine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence.

The market is moderately fragmented with many global players providing personal lubricants with high functionalities and designs. LifeStyles, Okamoto Industries, Karex Berhad, Reckitt Benckiser, Diamond Products, and Church & Dwight are the major vendors in the market. All these companies have a global presence at least in three major geographical regions - North America, APAC, and Europe.

However, there are local vendors providing products with similar specifications at low prices. This has intensified price wars among vendors. The market has the threat of infiltration with low-quality products. Major vendors continually compete among themselves for the leading position in the market, with occasional spurts of competition coming from other local vendors.

Key Topics Covered



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Products

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Gender

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Distribution

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Integration of Sex Education with Sexual Wellness

8.1.2 Surge in AIDS/HIV and STD Instances

8.1.3 Increasing Urge for Sexual Wellness Products

8.1.4 Evolvement of Gender-neutral Tone in Market

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Restrictive Awareness and Accessibility to Female Condoms

8.2.2 Handiness of Substitutes for Condoms

8.2.3 Fabrication & Forgery

8.3 Market Opportunities and Trends

8.3.1 Maximizing over Online Opportunities

8.3.2 Leveraging upon Impactful Campaigns

8.3.3 Females: The Evolving Target Audience

8.3.4 Capitalizing on Retail Trends



9 Value Chain Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 Raw Materials

9.1.2 Manufacturers

9.1.3 Distributors/Dealers

9.1.4 Retailers

9.1.5 End-users



10 Sexual Wellness Market In US

10.1 Market Size & Forecast

10.2 Five Forces Analysis



11 Market by Product

11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2 Market Overview

11.3 Sex Toys

11.4 Condoms

11.5 Exotic Lingerie

11.6 Sexual Lubricants

11.7 Others



12 Market by Gender

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Male

12.4 Female



13 By Distribution Channel

13.1 Market Overview

13.2 Manufacture, Production, and Distribution

13.3 Distribution through Retail Stores

13.4 Distribution through Online Websites



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Competition Overview



15 Key Company Profiles

15.1 Church & Dwight

15.2 Diamond Products

15.3 Karex Berhad

15.4 Lifestyles (Lifestyles Holdco Pte. Ltd.)

15.5 OKAMOTO Industries

15.6 Reckitt Benckiser



16 Other Prominent Vendors

16.1 Beate Uhse

16.2 Beijing Aimer

16.3 Bijoux Indiscrets

16.4 BILLY BOY (MAPA)

16.5 BIOFILM

16.6 BMS Factory

16.7 Bodywise

16.8 B. Cumming

16.9 Calexotics

16.10 Calvin Klein

16.11 Convex Latex

16.12 Cosmo Lady

16.13 Cupid Limited

16.14 DOC Johnson

16.15 Eau Zone Oils & Fragrances

16.16 European Lingerie Group AB (ELG)

16.17 Embry

16.18 Empowered Products

16.19 Fuji Latex

16.20 Good Clean Love

16.21 Guy & O'Neill

16.22 Hathor Professional Skincare

16.23 HBM Group

16.24 HLL Lifecare Ltd.

16.25 ID Lubricants

16.26 Innova Quality

16.27 Innovus Pharma

16.28 IXu

16.29 L Brands

16.30 LA Maison Lejaby

16.31 LA PERLA

16.32 LELO

16.33 Live Well Brands

16.34 Lovehoney Group

16.35 Mayor Laboratories

16.36 MD Science Lab

16.37 MTLC Latex

16.38 Orient Industry

16.39 PHE

16.40 Pjur Group

16.41 Sagami Rubber Industries

16.42 Sensuous Beauty

16.43 Shandong Ming Yuan Latex Co.

16.44 Shanghai Dahua Medical Apparatus/PATH

16.45 Silk Parasol

16.46 Sliquid

16.47 Staysafe Condoms (By Advacare Pharma)

16.48 Strata Various Product Design

16.49 Suki (Ohmibod)

16.50 Thai Nippon Rubber Industry

16.51 The Yes Company

16.52 Tianjin Condombao Medical Polyurethane Tech. Co.

16.53 Topco Sales

16.54 Trigg Laboratories

16.55 Triumph

16.56 Veru Healthcare/The Female Health Company

16.57 XR Brands



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/io6qn2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.