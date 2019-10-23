Consolidated Communications Turning Up High-Speed Broadband Network in Chesterfield, N.H.

Company and rural township come together to build first-of-its-kind, fiber-to-the-premises network through unique, public-private partnership

In March, Chesterfield residents voted to enter into a public-private partnership with Consolidated Communications to build a high-speed, fiber-to-the-premises Internet network directly to all homes and businesses. The network is being built with no associated property tax increase, a unique arrangement that’s the first of its kind in the state.

Fiber Internet offers faster, highly reliable, broadband connectivity, which is a significant increase to speeds previously available in Chesterfield. The services also give customers symmetrical speeds providing the ability to connect multiple devices without sacrificing speed. Fiber supports uploading high-resolution photos with minimal buffering or waiting. It also allows people to work from home using a reliable connection that supports remote access and video conferencing; to create and upload high-bandwidth content and to take advantage of smart-home devices thus creating numerous, lasting economic development, e-commerce and quality-of-life benefits and opportunities for rural American communities like Chesterfield.

“Consolidated Communications is excited to turn up a high-speed, fiber-to-the-home broadband network capable of speeds up to 1 Gig to all residents and businesses in Chesterfield, “ said Rob Koester, vice president of consumer product management at Consolidated Communications. “Access to broadband services is a necessity for a thriving and prosperous community and our partnership demonstrates one of the innovative, tax-neutral ways we can work together to make this happen.”



New Hampshire towns were given the authority to issue bonds for broadband infrastructure when the state passed Senate Bill 170, sponsored by Sen. Jay Kahn and Rep. John Bordenet, last year.

“From the beginning, residents and businesses in our town have expressed their enthusiastic support for broadband expansion,” said Jon McKeon, chairman of the Chesterfield Board of Selectmen. “Our new high-speed Internet network will give everyone in Chesterfield the chance to connect to services and opportunities in a way that was not previously possible, providing a much-needed boost to our overall economic growth and standard of living.”

Consolidated Communications is working diligently to bring better broadband Internet services to other unserved and underserved rural communities across New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont. Last year, the company completed a significant broadband upgrade project delivering faster speeds to 500,000 residents and small businesses throughout Northern New England, including delivering 1 Gig broadband services to more than 86,000 New Hampshire locations. Upgraded homes and businesses are now able to get speeds two to three times faster than what was previously available. Customers can read more about the company’s progress in Northern New England by visiting its Progress webpage.

Additionally, consumers now have access to the latest, on-demand streaming content including: HBO Now®, DIRECTV NowSM, fuboTV and Philo. The company’s MyCCIAccount.com center enables existing customers to place new orders and upgrade services online.

Chesterfield residents and businesses can sign up to be notified when Consolidated Communications broadband services are available at their address by visiting consolidated.com/chesterfield .



About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless customers, and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and in a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 37,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information.

