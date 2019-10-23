Flowers Foods Announces Conference Call and Webcast Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Update

/EIN News/ -- THOMASVILLE, GA, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO) will hold a live webcast on Thursday, November 7, 2019 to review third quarter earnings. The company expects the call to last approximately 60 minutes. The company will release earnings on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 after the market closes.



What: Flowers Foods Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Webcast

When: Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern

Where: www.flowersfoods.com/investors (Quarterly Updates)

How: Live over the Internet – www.flowersfoods.com/investors (Quarterly Updates)

Replay: The webcast replay will be archived at www.flowersfoods.com/investors (Quarterly Updates)

Contact: Paul Baltzer of Flowers Foods at 229.227.2380

About Flowers Foods

Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of fresh packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2018 sales of $4 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Wonder, Tastykake, and Dave’s Killer Bread. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.





Libby Marshall - Investor Relations Specialist Flowers Foods 1919 Flowers Circle Thomasville, GA 31757 229.227.2317 office libby.marshall@flocorp.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.