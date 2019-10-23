ADM Tronics Antistatic Industries Division Launches New Website Including E-commerce, New Corporate Branding and New Logo

/EIN News/ -- Northvale, NJ, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMT) announced that one of its operating divisions, Antistatic Industries, relaunched its website with a completely new design, new branding, new logo and e-commerce functionality. See antistaticindustries.com.



The new website includes sections with clearer access to individual products and categories. It also incorporates fresh, new images and easy navigation. The website was designed by Thomas Marketing, the leading resource in B2B data and target marketing in the industrial marketplace for 120 years.

“This new website represents a significant step in Antistatic Industries’ commitment to advancing in the area of ESD and static control products,” stated Thomas Kistler, Chief Operating Officer of Antistatic Industries. “We are excited to move forward and continue to grow our business by launching our user-friendly e-commerce online ordering and social media presence. The new website also includes a mobile-friendly design which features one-touch dialing, email and contact points for ‘on the go’ quick and easy business communication.”

Antistatic Industries manufactures static dissipative products such as Static Paint® used to eliminate dangerous static build-up in electronic assembly areas, computer rooms, flammable areas and anywhere static needs to be controlled and eliminated. Eliminating static build-up will help protect valuable electronic equipment; eliminate any static shock to workers; and, prevent ignition of fires in hazardous flammable conditions.

The strategic highlights of the relaunch include:

E-commerce for all anti-static products - easy online ordering and shipping

New brand identity and logo to provide a more contemporary look for industrial customers

Improved user experience and richer content

Further use of social media and online engagement

Streamlined industrial product offerings

Ease of use on mobile devices

This announcement comes as Antistatic Industries continues to lead in innovation efforts of ESD and static control products for the aerospace, electronics, facility management, architect, painting contractor and manufacturing industries.

Antistatic Industries is an operating division of ADMT and manufactures Static Paint® and its other anti-static products at ADMT’s Northvale, NJ facility. ADMT uses Static Paint® and other Antistatic Industries’ products in its electronic medical device manufacturing areas to protect sensitive digital electronics, precision instrumentation and manufactured medical electronic technologies from the damaging and hazardous effects of electrostatic discharge and static build-up.

About ADM Tronics

ADMT is a diversified, technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products. Its core competency is its ability to conceptualize a technology, bring it through development, into manufacturing and commercialization, all in-house. ADMT has three areas of activity: Proprietary Medical Devices; Medical Device Design, Engineering, Regulatory and Manufacturing Services; and Eco-Friendly, Water-Based Formulations. The Company’s headquarters, laboratories, FDA-Registered medical device and manufacturing operations are in Northvale, NJ. ADMT’s multi-disciplinary team of engineers, researchers and technologists utilize advanced technology infrastructure, such as rapid 3-D prototyping, precision instrumentation and specialized software and peripherals, for research, development and commercialization of diversified technologies. Additional information is available at the Company’s website - admtronics.com.

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release are “forward looking” statements (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements regarding future revenue growth and performance. Although ADMT believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that its expectations will be realized. Forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Factors that could contribute to such differences include those described from time to time in ADMT’s SEC filings, news releases and other communications. The Company assumes no obligation to update information contained in this news release.

Andre DiMino

201-767-6040

andre@admtronics.com



